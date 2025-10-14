Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE

We are stronger when we pray together. To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. We will try to add your comment to tomorrow’s Prayer Tree. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors.

Please submit personal prayer requests only. Avoid political statements. We are often flooded with more prayer requests than we have space for. If you don’t see your request, please submit it again until it posts.

Leave a comment

TODAY’S PRAYER REQUESTS AND PRAYER UPDATES

Please pray for patience as son J is waiting and trusting God to help him finish his full licensing as a Christian therapist, his test, his next steps in his calling and his desire for a godly wife! He has gotten discouraged trying to meet godly women!

Please urgently pray for E who once seemed to walk with God but has turned her back and is now enslaved to destructive sin. Lord, bring her to end of self and rescue her! Praying for all! Amen

Please pray for my prodigal adult daughters (and SIL)to be called out of darkness to the light of Truth in Jesus by His mercy and great love.( Eph.2) They are filled with unbelief, bitterness and some with anger. Praying for the saving of my granddaughter (and sibling on the way)by grace too. May He call them each by name(J10). Thank you! Praying too!

Update-Thank you for prayers for my husband with a heart condition (Vfib) which almost took his life. His medicine change in June is working! Thank you for praying for our time with 2 of our daughters. We were able to enjoy the time together. Grateful! We continue to pray God will use all things to restore our divided family for His glory! Thanks and praying for you too!

Prayers please for my dear friends 17 year old grandson Jacob and his beautiful golden retriever Rueben. Rueben was being walked by Jacobs mother. She tripped, fell, dropped the leash, Rueben ran off, but came back to a lady helping Jacobs mother. Rueben nipped at the lady because he thought he was protecting Jacobs mother. Now the apartment complex is saying they have until Monday (this is Friday!) to get rid of the dog! Please God intervene here. Save Rueben from having to leave Jacob or worse. No one was greatly injured, Jacob is an only child and Rueben is his best friend. They have 8 months left on their lease, can’t afford to break the lease, board the dog, etc. Please God, save Rueben and bring peace to Jacob’s broken heart. Also, we ask God to help them find an apartment that they can afford and accepts Rueben. Please Lord if that is the only way to keep Rueben with Jacob make a way quickly and help them with the cost of breaking their current lease. Thank You Lord. Amen. Thank you all here.

My name is Audrey, I am trying to acquire funds to fix the foundation of my home. It’s an urgent request, I have started a Post A Prayer in Expectation of A Miracle for 40 Days on Facebook, 2 of my granddaughters worked up a Go Fund Me Page to Help Save Gigi’s Home. I have 6 Days of Prayer to complete the 40. I am SO FULL Of Hope, I just need Lifting Prayers to Not Falter in Faith! God Bless You and Thank You for Your Prayers. ❤️

I have sent requests regarding thefts, and this has continued to go on. I believe that my brother-in-law, from Eugene, Oregon, is partially responsible, but someone in my neighborhood is, likely, to be doing dirty work. I have called the police before, but I have learned details since then. I even went so far as confronting my sister about a year ago. She did not deny it and has passed away since then under suspicious circumstances. I, personally, think it was suicide which if that is the case, these episodes may add up to insurance fraud. I don’t care if this is published or not. You may not think that this is appropriate for this website. I am asking for protection, restitution, and direction as to how I should proceed. I have not called the police yet, but I will write a summary of what has happened to me so that I might be able give them suspected names, dates, etc.Thank you for this prayer chain. I live alone and don’t have the best relationship with my surviving brother. I don’t expect that thieves will knock on anyone’s door and admit to the crimes that they are doing, but I would like to deal with this better than I have. I am planning to tell the minister in Eugene about what has happened and am considering writing to my niece and nephew in Oregon as to what their parents have done - they burglarized me in 2003 when I was on a mission trip to India and was gone for 3 weeks. During that time, she read what journals I have written, went through my older photograph albums and took what she wanted, they took my dental records and estate papers, and left forged letters. Thank you.

Please pray for my cousin. She has had a very rough life, even though she is a very hard working, thoughtful and kind woman. Life has been tough for her. I hope you’ll pray for God to show her favor in her difficult times. She really needs HIS help! ♥️🙏🏻

Pray for Harrison and Martha Locke. They are very sickly and they are old people needing somebody help. We visited them today in Arkansas. We went there from Texas. Harrison memory is not good. Martha is small and fragile.

Please pray that my son Philip finds a good job and that my son Aaron gets his disability ss back. In Jesus name…

My mom went into the hospital with a pulmonary embolism, has been in a fib from it and is slowly recovering but we could use prayers that she can now stay out of the a fib so she can go to rehab!

Pray for our neighbor Jesse. He has cancer and is not a believer

HYMNAL: ‘Tis So Sweet to Trust in Jesus

Author: Louisa M. R. Stead

Listen:

----

1 ‘Tis so sweet to trust in Jesus,

and to take him at his word;

just to rest upon his promise,

and to know, “Thus saith the Lord.”

---

Refrain:

Jesus, Jesus, how I trust him!

How I’ve proved him o’er and o’er!

Jesus, Jesus, precious Jesus!

O for grace to trust him more!

---

2 O how sweet to trust in Jesus,

just to trust his cleansing blood;

and in simple faith to plunge me

neath the healing, cleansing flood! [Refrain]

---

3 Yes, ‘tis sweet to trust in Jesus,

just from sin and self to cease;

just from Jesus simply taking

life and rest, and joy and peace. [Refrain]

