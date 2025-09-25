Blessings on you and your family!! The Prayer Tree is our inspiration email, including our Daily Bible Verse, Prayer Tree requests and Hymn of the Day. This email delivers Monday - Friday.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

24 The Lord bless thee, and keep thee:

25 The Lord make his face shine upon thee, and be gracious unto thee:

26 The Lord lift up his countenance upon thee, and give thee peace.

Numbers 6:24-26

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE

We are stronger when we pray together. To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. We will try to add your comment to tomorrow’s Prayer Tree. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors.

Please submit personal prayer requests only. Avoid political statements. We are often flooded with more prayer requests than we have space for. If you don’t see your request, please submit it again until it posts.

TODAY’S PRAYER REQUESTS AND PRAYER UPDATES

Need prayers in lifting my nephew Cameron and his Wife Emily’s family as they lay to rest her dear Grandfather who passed away. I can’t be with them as I work off 🚢 🙏

Hello, I would please ask for prayer for my dad Eugene. Please pray for his salvation and also, he is having a TAVR procedure (heart valve replacement) on Oct. 7th. He is 86 years old. Thank you and many blessings to all. I am thankful for every precious person on these prayer lists.

Please pray for a young girl who is working to heal from two ACL injuries and working to eliminate circulating tumor cells from a rare tumor found in 2022.

Please pray for my son who is living homeless and can’t get a job in NC. He’s a lost soul.

Please pray for my son Mark who is autistic. He has been having issues with aggression and working with him to make better choices.

I need prayer for my memory, I forget things so quickly.

Please pray for me as I have testing for breast cancer tomorrow morning.

My name is Linda. Please pray that my insurance will approve my appeal to stay in rehab for 2 more weeks. Thank you and God bless

Father God I am lifting up my pastor Jim as he has had a heart attack and in serious condition. He is currently in ICU and perhaps placed on ventilator. He is good man and loves the Lord with all his heart. Please continue prayers for my grandchildren as they recently lost their dad to suicide. He was facing prison time for his 4th DWI. He chose to take his life, not caring about his children and grandchildren. It has been a struggle for his girls. Thank you Jesus. Amen. Edith

Please pray for Kaylynn. Young lady had brain surgery and has been unable to keep med’s down. Extreme headaches, not doing well. Lord we ask you to intervene once again. Her recovery will be the best, no more issues. Thank You Lord and thank you all here for prayers.

Request prayers for my daughter and granddaughter that they may find Yeshua and have peace. Thank you for your prayers.

Please pray for patience as son J is waiting and trusting God to help him finish his full licensing as a Christian therapist, his test, his next steps in his calling and his desire for a godly wife! He has gotten discouraged trying to meet godly women!

Please urgently pray for E who once seemed to walk with God but has turned her back and is now enslaved to destructive sin. Lord, bring her to end of self and rescue her! Praying for all! Amen

Please pray for my prodigal adult daughters (and SIL)to be called out of darkness to the light of Truth in Jesus by His mercy and great love.( Eph.2) They are filled with unbelief, bitterness and some with anger. Praying for the saving of my granddaughter (and sibling on the way)by grace too. May He call them each by name(J10). Thank you! Praying too!

Newer Update-Thank you for prayers for my husband with a heart condition (Vfib) which almost took his life. His medicine change in June is working! Thank you for praying for our time with 2 of our daughters. We were able to enjoy the time together. Grateful! We continue to pray God will use all things to restore our divided family for His glory! Thanks and praying for you too!

HYMN OF THE DAY: Rejoice, the Lord is King!

Listen:

Author: Charles Wesley

----

1 Rejoice, the Lord is King:

Your Lord and King adore!

Rejoice, give thanks and sing,

And triumph evermore.

Lift up your heart,

Lift up your voice!

Rejoice, again I say, rejoice!

---

2 Jesus, the Savior, reigns,

The God of truth and love;

When He has purged our stains,

He took his seat above;

Lift up your heart,

Lift up your voice!

Rejoice, again I say, rejoice!

---

3 His kingdom cannot fail,

He rules o’er earth and heav’n;

The keys of death and hell

Are to our Jesus giv’n:

Lift up your heart,

Lift up your voice!

Rejoice, again I say, rejoice!

---

4 Rejoice in glorious hope!

Our Lord and judge shall come

And take His servants up

To their eternal home:

Lift up your heart,

Lift up your voice!

Rejoice, again I say, rejoice!

Thank you for reading and singing along.