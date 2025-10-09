Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

Good morning. Today’s early edition covers “ICE-free zones” in Chicago, the Least Surprising Story of the Day, Bari Weiss’ new job and more.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

2 Looking unto Jesus the author and finisher of our faith; who for the joy that was set before him endured the cross, despising the shame, and is set down at the right hand of the throne of God. Hebrews 12:2 KJV

U.S. COURTS

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

Now they ask: Is it safe?!? Tuesday, the Supreme Court heard arguments challenging a Colorado law banning so-called “conversion therapy” for minors with gender dysphoria or sexual orientation issues. About two dozen states and DC have similar bans. The plaintiff, licensed counselor Kaley Chiles, says that the law censors her free speech and violates freedom of religion. It also replaces a counselor’s opinion of the best treatment with edicts handed down by unlicensed political actors.

This story has more details about how the Justices reacted to the arguments and the questions they asked.

The most interesting aspect to us was the liberal judges questioning whether conversion therapy is safe and effective or dangerous to children. Where was the concern for that among liberal judges when quack doctors were giving children hormone shots and cutting their genitals off?

Comey says he is “Not Guilty:” Wednesday morning, former FBI Director James Comey appeared at the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia for his arraignment on two charges of making false statements to Congress and obstruction of a Congressional proceeding. As expected, he pleaded “not guilty” on both counts. He was allowed to enter through a door with no cameras, letting him dodge the kind of humiliating public “perp walk” that he gleefully inflicted on Trump’s associates. More at the link, and we’re sure we’ll have a LOT more before this is over.

According to MSNBC (or MS-NOW, or whatever it’s called today), two sources told them that Elizabeth Yusi, who is in charge of major criminal prosecutions in the Norfolk office of the Eastern District of Virginia, will refuse to bring charges against New York Attorney General Letitia James, claiming that she sees no probable cause that she committed mortgage fraud. This despite claims backed by paperwork that James made false statements on mortgage documents for multiple properties.

It’s speculated that President Trump might remove Yusi, as he did another prosecutor who refused to pursue charges against both Letitia James and James Comey. This gives ammunition to the left to accuse Trump of “weaponizing the DOJ against his political opponents” (an especially rich claim, considering these cases involve two people who did exactly that to him.) However, critics on the right say that the full-on lawfare assault against Republicans while refusing to act on evidence of Democrat wrongdoing is clear evidence of an intolerable double standard in the justice system.

We’d say it depends on your point of view, but it really should depend on the evidence. We’ve heard both James and Comey explain why they’re not guilty. But Comey’s grand jury thought there was plenty of “there” there for an indictment, so let’s hear what grand jurors think after they see James’ mortgage documents.

Speaking of legal double standards, a Chicago judge allowed two people who allegedly rammed an ICE vehicle with their car to be released on bond. An ICE agent shot one of them in self-defense. The judge said it was safe to let them go, “given both are US citizens” and “lifelong residents of Chicago with no criminal history.” Their attorneys denied prosecutors’ claim that they were a danger to the community – you know, other than ramming into law enforcement vehicles.

This is yet another illustration of why there have to be federal charges. If there’s one thing we’ve learned about blue city “justice,” depending on liberal judges to keep dangerous criminals locked up is like depending on your dog not to eat your steak when you leave the room.

Charges dropped: In a rare victory for justice in Portland, Oregon, police there have dropped the charges against reporter Nick Sorter, who was charged with disorderly conduct after he was assaulted by two anti-ICE protesters. It reminds us of Woody Allen’s description of how he fought off muggers by slamming one of them in the knee with his chin. And miracle of miracles, Portland authorities will pursue charges against the men who allegedly attacked him. Call us when they actually receive any punishment…

U.S. POLITICS

Meltdown: Former House Democrat Representative Katie Porter is running for Governor in California, and she had an epic meltdown on camera when asked if she wanted the votes of any of the 40% of the population who voted for Trump.

We give her points for trying to accomplish the impossible, but even with this incident, she still hasn’t proven that she’ll be a worse Governor than Gavin Newsom.

U.S. NEWS

Must-Read: Eli Shepherd at Redstate.com on why “Christian nationalist” is about to become the latest leftwing attack term for Americans who dare to hold a moral framework that isn’t approved by the left. See, the left’s version of morality is the “normal,” neutral version, and Christians are “dangerous extremists.” And guess who gave away the game plan? Hillary Clinton.

UPDATE: Zach Bryan appears to have been caught unawares by how negatively country music fans would react to a song that slams ICE agents.

Even the DHS got into the act by trolling Bryan with his own song.

Amazon Backtracks on Disarming Bond

By Huckabee Post pop culture guru Pat Reeder

Having purchased the James Bond franchise from its creators, Amazon immediately infuriated longtime fans by photoshopping 007’s gun out of his hand in the promotional movie posters (it’s an iconic gun, too: his famous Walther PPK.) Even worse, they were so badly Photoshopped that they made Bond look like he was rubbing his thumb and fingers together, as if there was something sticky on them, or that his arm was elongated, or he just looked weird and awkward.

After being accused of cultural vandalism and facing backlash from millions of enraged Bond fans, Amazon ditched the badly Photoshopped images. But they still replaced them with photos of the various Bond actors when they were not holding guns. We guess 007’s license to kill means with his bare hands only.

While it’s good that they were scared into backtracking, don’t think for an instant that this is over. Editing the promo materials to make them more woke is only the beginning. If they can do that, then they can alter the streaming movies to rewrite history. Don’t be surprised if all that Cold War toxic masculinity starts disappearing, from the gunplay to the “sexist” one-liners. With AI, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Sean Connery replaced with Whoopi Goldberg.

This is why I have long urged anyone who cares about preserving pop culture to own hard copies of the originals, whether it’s DVDs, Blu-rays, CDs, vinyl albums, 45s, tapes, printed books or even digital files on backup hard drives (I have them all, which is why my house is like a library, only with more material.) And if you don’t think they’ll do it, remember that one of the first uses of digital editing was when Steven Spielberg turned the guns in the hands of federal agents in “E.T.” into walkie talkies. The minute they had the ability, the PC censorship of art and rewriting of history began.

