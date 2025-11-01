Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

Good morning. In today’s edition we discuss the NJ Governor’s race, the NYC Mayoral race, tragedy in Illinois and much more.

U.S. NEWS

In what may be the most hilarious media fake news faceplant of the year (and that’s really saying something), the Times of London quoted former New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio as saying that socialist Democrat candidate Zohran Mamdani was making “optimistic assumptions” about how much tax revenue he could raise to fund his giveaway schemes, and “the math doesn’t hold up.” It caused a big stir, but even more so after DeBlasio claimed he never talked to the paper, and the Times had to retract the story. But it gets better:

It turned out that the paper sent a reporter to the home of Bill DeBlasio – but it wasn’t the former mayor, it was a Long Island wine importer with the same name. The Times’ excuse was, “Our reporter had been misled by an individual falsely claiming to be the former New York mayor.”

But DeBlasio (the importer) denies any ill intent. He says the reporter wanted to ask his opinions on politics, so he answered through his Ring Doorbell. He said, “I’ve always been Bill DeBlasio. I never once said I was the mayor. He never addressed me as the mayor. So I just gave him my opinion. I could have corrected him. It was all in good fun. I never thought it would make it to print.” He said he assumed the paper would fact check it. That is a misplaced assumption these days.

Some might say this is a sorry and hilarious comment on the lousy state of journalism these days, and they’d be correct. But it’s also a comment on the sorry state of politics in general. The voters of New York saw how awful things got under David Dinkins, so they elected Republican Rudy Giulini, who performed a miracle turnaround. Later, they forgot that lesson and elected Dinkins’ protegee DeBlasio, who nearly destroyed the city…and then they reelected him. Now, they look poised to elect a wildly unqualified socialist who is even worse and likely to finish it off for good.

If the newspapers had any sense, they would be intentionally interviewing smart businessmen like the wine importer DeBlasio instead of the failed leftist mayor DeBlasio. And if the voters had any sense, neither DeBlasio nor Mamdani would have gotten within a mile of the mayor’s office.

Illinois tragedy: We want to extend our prayers and condolences to the family of Michael Clayton, a Republican member of the Coles County, Illinois, board, and his wife Gail. Police say they were killed on October 24th when an illegal alien from Honduras was driving under the influence and crossed the centerline in a van, striking their vehicle head-on. Another illegal alien, an 18-year-old male from Guatemala, was also in the van. Police found an extended magazine, firearm ammunition, drugs, and an open container of alcohol in their van. The passenger was arrested by ICE agents, while the driver remains in Clark County jail, charged with reckless homicide and drunk driving.

We’d tell you what ICE-hating, sanctuary state-defending Gov. J.B. Pritzker had to say about these needless deaths, but for some reason, we can’t find any quotes from him. But Republican candidate for Illinois Governor Ted Dabrowski had plenty to say about it.

No Sanctuary Cities in New Jersey: During a townhall on Fox News Thursday night, surging New Jersey Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli said that if he wins, “Executive order number one, on day one: no town in this state will be a sanctuary city, we will not be a sanctuary state.” He said that “encourages illegal immigration, and it handcuffs our local police in certain ways; we’re not doing that. I’m going to reverse that on day one…If a local police chief and mayor want to work together to preserve safety in our community by partnering with a federal agency, I’m not going to get in the way.”

He added that his next action would be eliminating cashless bail, which “has created a professional criminal who’s learned how to game the system.”

With Ciattarelli closing the gap in polls to within the margin of error and Zohran Mandami finally slipping in New York Mayoral polls even as early voting has already started, are we finally seeing voters in deep blue states starting to realize that doing the same thing and expecting a different result is the definition of insanity?

Could they perhaps have noticed the vast difference between Biden and Trump and at last be recognizing that it might be better to elect someone with a record of accomplishments in the private sector instead of yet another empty suit whose entire life has been spent in politics or “activism”? These are supposed to be “management jobs,” after all. Could the Democrats at least manage to find someone remotely qualified for one of those?

We also wonder how many New York Republicans who tell pollsters they’re voting for Curtis Sliwa will get to the polls, hold their noses and vote for Cuomo just to keep Mamdani out? It may be a Hobson’s choice, but whoever Hobson is, he’d still be better than Mamdani.

California boondoggle: Like most leading Democrats, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been attacking President Trump for building a much-needed White House ballroom using $300 million in donations instead of taxpayer money. Somehow, that’s supposed to be evidence of corruption.

But Bob Hoge at Redstate.com reports that KCRA-TV in Sacramento called Newsom on his hypocrisy, pointing out that his state government is spending over $1.1 billion in taxpayer money on construction of a Capitol Annex office building. That’s suffered from lack of transparency, more involvement by the Governor’s office than Newsom let on, and it’s been three long years just since the last public update on the cost.

Hoge has more about this latest California boondoggle, including the Italian stonework and the private hallway where politicians can avoid the public or media who might want to ask them uncomfortable questions. We can’t help wondering: will there also be a depot for that bullet train to nowhere?

In addition to all of the above, there’s one more big difference between a Newsom construction project and a Trump construction project: Trump projects actually get built.

New Leftwing website: The warning that “A fool and his money are soon parted” dates all the way back to the late 1500s, and a similar idea is found in Proverbs 21:20. But it’s obvious some people still haven’t heard it, which must be why Robert DeNiro is promoting a new leftwing website called Defiance.org that promises to “fight back” against President Trump’s agenda, and you can join just for a monthly donation of $1 to $1,000. FYI: It’s not even tax-deductible.

Here’s a thought: If you really believe that Trump’s agenda is harming the poor – which it isn’t – and you have $1000 a month to burn…Why not give it to the poor?

In another sign that new CBS News overseer Bari Weiss might return actual journalism to the network, it’s reported that Oprah’s BFF Gayle King, host of “CBS Mornings,” might be the next to depart. Her show is a distant third among the three major networks in ratings.

However, King might still continue on CBS in some other capacity, maybe hosting specials. CBS issued a statement reading, “There have been no discussions with Gayle about her contract that runs through May 2026. She’s a truly valued part of CBS and we look forward to engaging with her about the future.”

We can’t help thinking that we went into the wrong line of work. If we’d just become liberal morning or late night show hosts, we could have had lifetime job security and incredible pay, no matter how badly we failed to attract an audience.

Even worse: From the failure to clear away dry brush to the homeless people starting campfires to the lack of water in reservoirs and fire hydrants, you probably thought that the way California’s officials handle fire prevention couldn’t possibly be any more incompetent. Alas, you have underestimated them…

