Good morning. Today’s edition covers more ‘No Kings” reaction, President Trump’s new deal, and government shutdown red flags for Democrats.

“NO KINGS”

Like Disney blowing $350 million on a bad “Indiana Jones” sequel, the people responsible for Saturday’s “No Kings” protests are a few days past its debut and just now starting to realize what an epic disaster they created. The reviews are in, and they’re not good. And yes, dark money groups really did squander enough money on “No Kings” to have made another awful sequel: “Indiana Jones and the Protest of Putritude.”

First, reports that the rallies drew 7 million participants were revealed to have come from the organizers. More objective sources peg the number as between 650,000 and 3 million. Even at the higher end, that’s an average of about 1100 people per rally. Since a handful of big blue cities accounted for most of the large crowds, that means the numbers in other places ranged from “handful” up to “sparse.”

It was obvious from the pre-printed signs and by-the-clock bus arrivals and departures that this was not an organic protest but a piece of well-funded and choreographed political theater starring a combination of young commies and furries and a lot of retirees who are rumored to have been paid between $300 and $500 to be there. PJ Media’s Matt Margolis called it “astroturfing on an industrial scale.” It was also described as “revolutionary cosplay” and “Woodstockholm Syndrome.”

Independent journalists who asked some of them why they were there and if they could give any examples at all of how Trump was acting like a king got the same deer-in-the-headlights look that you’d see if someone asked AOC to solve an algebra problem. (This first article calls it a “Coup d’Flat,” but we think “Coup d’Flop” has a better ring to it.)

Comedian Gallagher once joked that “people love a crowd. When you have a big crowd, everyone shows up for it. But when it’s just a small crowd, nobody’s there.” Judging from the answers when people were asked why they were at the No Kings protests, they were like the people in Gallagher’s joke: they just showed up to be part of a crowd.

Maybe the best theory came from Redstate.com’s Brandon Morse, who believes that with most Americans sick of BLM and the “trans” movement, this was a desperate attempt to create some kind of spark for the crumbling left to rally around.

But the rallies did serve a public service in two ways. First, they gave conservatives something hilarious to make fun of on a slow news day. Here’s Megyn Kelly enjoying doing that…

Naturally, Greg Gutfeld made it the focus of his Monday monologue, making the excellent point that while Trump is dealing with real problems (war, crime, inflation, drugs, illegal immigration), his opponents are protesting imaginary problems that exist only in their heads, like Trump being a Hitler-like dictator who’s going to end democracy.

It also gave us some hilarious memes, including one shared by President Trump of him flying over a No Kings rally in a fighter jet and bombing it with manure (as if they didn’t have enough already)…

(Kenny Loggins was not happy that his music from “Top Gun” was used in that meme and demanded it be taken down from social media immediately. That’s why we linked to a news clip that includes it.)

But even better (and more tasteful) was this amazing AI recreation of Don Rickles roasting the protesters. Finally, a use for AI-generated celebrities that we can all get behind.

The second positive thing about the rallies was that they exposed just how bereft the Democrats are of real ideas and sane supporters. The whole world, even people who don’t normally pay attention to politics, got a gander at what the Democrats stand for today. They saw a motley collection of elderly white hippies and young radical nutjobs, some in furry garb, inflatable costumes and literal clown makeup, calling for violence, waving nonsensical signs, and chanting awkward slogans about imaginary problems. They don’t want any kings, but they love drama queens.

And of course, accusing Trump of things they’re doing themselves, like opposing democracy (they want Trump to resign even though he won the election, while they wanted the Presidency to go to the woman they backed, who got fewer votes and not a single primary vote from the people.) Or accusing Trump of acting like a dictator, after four years of Biden lawfare, partisan censorship and ironfisted COVID restrictions and shutdowns.

Instapundit blogmaster and law professor Glenn Reynolds has some thoughts about that.

Bottom line: If you could look at that assemblage of escapees from a nuthatch and actually want to be part of it, then run, don’t walk, to the nearest psychiatrist.

QUOTE OF THE DAY! Batya Ungar-Sargon is a leftwing CNN commentator, but even she saw through the hypocritical nonsense of the “No Kings” protesters and their OUTRAGE over Trump allegedly destroying democracy. She said, “This is a man who won the popular vote. He won every swing state. He is a person who is enacting the exact agenda he promised he was going to enact while he was campaigning. And so, what they are actually protesting is the absolute perfection of American democracy.”

This week, we described last Saturday’s ludicrous “No Kings” protests (As of Tuesday, America still has no kings other than Burger King, so good job, guys) as “MOSTLY peaceful.” Law professor Jonathan Turley has a good wrap-up of the exceptions that account for that capitalized “MOSTLY.”

Aside from one assault on a MAGA supporter, most of the incidents involved violent and inciteful speech. Turley is far more qualified than us to determine whether such speech is protected or legally actionable, but we would argue with him that such speech, even if protected from government censorship by the First Amendment, should still be disqualifying for people who work as teachers at schools and universities. As you can see at the link, two of the most disturbing examples came from molders of young minds, with the emphasis on “mold.” One involved an elementary school teacher caught on video making a gesture mocking how Charlie Kirk was shot in the neck and murdered.

(Personal Note from Huckabee Post writer Pat Reeder): As a relative of Nathan Hale (we called my great-grandmother “Granny Hale”), I am personally appalled that this reprehensible excuse for a human being is “teaching” children at Nathan Hale Elementary School in Chicago. I can only imagine with horror the pantomime she would pull to mock my ancestor, who was such a patriot that before being hanged by the British, he reportedly said, “I only regret that I have but one life to lose for my country.”

If she simply must be allowed to work in the classroom, let it be in a more appropriate school, like one named after Benedict Arnold, Karl Marx or the Marquis de Sade.

U.S. NEWS

In news that will secretly terrify Democratic Party leaders, the Trump Administration has reached a settlement with the American Federation of Teachers to provide student loan debt cancellation and tax relief for borrowers who’ve been making payments for decades.

Personally, we think that if you’ve been out of college for decades and still haven’t made enough money to pay off your student loans, your college should give you a full refund.

UPDATE: Here is a round-up of some of the reactions to New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani posing for a photo with and praising a controversial Imam who has condemned America and been linked to the 1993 World Trade Center bombing.

He’s even getting blasted by moderate Muslims.

In response, Mamdani claimed that the same Imam met with Mayors Bloomberg and DeBlasio and campaigned alongside Eric Adams, “and the only time it became an issue of national attention was when I met with him, and that’s because of the fact of my faith and because I’m on the precipice of winning this election.”

We’ll have to take his word that the Imam met with Bloomberg, DeBlasio and Adams, but we can’t imagine them smiling about it as big as Mamdani did.

RELATED X Post of the Day: One that New York City voters should definitely read before they cast their ballots for mayor.

While Congressional Democrats continue to vote against a GOP resolution to fund and reopen the government, there are signs that their attempts to blame the Republicans for the now-three-week-long partial government shutdown are starting to collapse. And the “No Kings” political theater didn’t help.

CNN data analyst Harry Enten reports that, compared to the shutdown in 2018-’19, the percentage of Americans who blame Trump a great deal for the shutdown is not only significantly lower now, but his approval rating is actually a point higher than it was back then. Enten said this shutdown isn’t hurting Trump at all with the public, and he’s learned how to get things done with executive orders without any help from Congress.

Red Flag (Literally): Even Jon Stewart, while interviewing Bernie Sanders, pointed out that the Democrats have shut down the government because they demand to keep funneling $800 billion a year to insurance companies to protect Obamacare. And when they’ve lost Jon Stewart...

And speaking of that... You know that former Biden press secretary Karine Jean Pierre’s book tour isn’t going as planned when even Stephen Colbert isn’t buying her bull flop about Biden’s mental acuity.