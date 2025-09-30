The revelation that 274 FBI personnel were in the J6 crowd on Capitol Hill has “set off a firestorm of controversy,” according to Blaze Media’s Joseph Hanneman and Steve Baker. Director Patel is saying they were being used as “crowd control” (although that was in violation of agency policy), while President Trump wants the identities of all these agents, saying that they were “probably acting as Agents and Insurrectionists.”

Operative word: “probably.” We really don’t know. But we expect to find out.

“It was just revealed,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, “that the FBI had secretly placed, against all Rules, Regulations, Protocols and Standards, 274 FBI Agents into the Crowd just prior to, and during, the January 6th Hoax...I want to know who each and every one of these so-called ‘Agents’ are, and what they were up to on that now ‘Historic’ day.”

The leaked report says that the 274 FBI special agents were supplemented with 89 intelligence analysts and support staff, for a total of over 360 personnel.

AGAIN, we will say that if Trump’s authorization of 10,000 National Guard for duty at the rally had been implemented, there would have been no need whatsoever for additional “crowd control.”

As reported by The Blaze, some J6 defendants challenged the explanation that FBI agents were there for crowd control. “Where is the film of one agent doing crowd control?” asked former J6 defendant Larry Brock, Jr., noting that there are cameras everywhere in DC. “This story doesn’t fly. You definitely need a better PR team…”

Key paragraph from The Blaze: “While there is ample video evidence of SWAT teams from the FBI, ATF, U.S. Marshals, Park Police, and other agencies sweeping the Capitol after 3PM and escorting lawmakers to the subways, that is not the case with plainclothes FBI personnel. Their presence was most noticeable after 6PM, when no protesters were left in the Capitol Building.”

Note that FBI undercover agents are distinct from plainclothes agents. The discussion of who belongs to what category and the significance of that gets kind of sticky and no doubt is going to get stickier.

MORE RELATED J6: Here’s another J6 story that might have gotten lost in the shuffle last week; we’d hate for it to be missed. The lawsuit filed by former J6 prisoner Ronald Coleman McAbee (now pardoned by President Trump), who accuses guards in the DC gulag (yes, we’ll say it) of excessive force for spraying him with pepper spray --- TWICE --- will go forward, thanks to a ruling by DC Judge Jia M. Cobb.

According to the lawsuit, after McAbee was sprayed --- again, TWICE --- he was put into solitary confinement and not allowed clean clothes or “a thorough decontamination” for three days.

So McAbee will have his day in court. This is an infuriating-but-encouraging must-read…