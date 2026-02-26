Photo credit: Fox News

John Solomon and Steven Richards at Just The News have been all over the story of Biden White House coordination with the Fulton County AG Fani Willis’ bogus RICO case against President Trump. Solomon has been teasing for a while on various news outlets that this was coming, and a few days ago, we reported on what he had revealed to date.

But now, they’ve got the full story ready to go, citing what they refer to as a trove of communications they’ve obtained that demonstrate just how extensively Willis and her team worked with the Biden Justice Department and White House, as well as with the phony-baloney House January 6 “Select” Committee, to help her bring her ultimately failed case against Trump and others after he dared to challenge the 2020 election results in Fulton County, Georgia.

(Sarcasm alert.) Of course, as we all know, Trump had no business challenging that result --- even though the margin of “victory” was only about 19,000 votes in the entire state of Georgia --- because elections in Fulton County are always utterly above reproach in every way and should never, ever be looked at or questioned for any reason. At least if you are Donald Trump. Or any Republican, really.

We can thank Just The News and the nonprofit public interest law firm America First Legal, founded by Stephen Miller and now representing Just The News, for this latest report, since they were the ones who took advantage of Georgia’s recently-passed Open Records Act and sued Willis for the records. Willis tried to cite legal privilege in her long fight to hide these records.

This week, Willis’ office finally had to drop the privilege claims and release all the documents without any redactions. These are now public, offering much more information than congressional Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee previously had to work with.

To sum up, from Just The News: “The memos show that President Joe Biden’s top White House lawyer personally opened the door for Willis’ prosecutors to interview Trump administration officials by waiving claims of executive privilege, that federal prosecutors waived certain rights to allow the interviews to proceed before a state grand jury, and that Willis’ team spoke glowingly of the congressional efforts to expose Trump’s involvement in the disputed election.”

Does anyone need to point out how inappropriate and unconstitutional all this is? Also, recall that the lyin’ Biden White House denied it had been involved.

Will Scolinos, an attorney with America First Legal, said, “These documents reveal that the Biden administration and the January 6 Committee were much more involved in District Attorney Fani Willis’s prosecution of President Trump than was previously believed.”

Here’s just one example of what Scolinos was talking about: In December 2022, F. Donald Wakeford, a top deputy in Willis’ office, wrote to Tim Healy, chief investigative counsel for the Nancy Pelosi’s hand-picked “Select” Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol, to express approval that they were all on the same page. Wakeford said, “Our initial review of the report confirms you all have accomplished great things in the past year.”

How encouraging. Downright chummy, in fact.

Of course, we already knew that Fani Willis’ special prosecutor/boy toy --- not necessarily in that order, as he had no background in RICO law --- had traveled to the Biden White House for a meeting. But now, according to records Willis’ office has been forced to provide, we see that Wade billed Fulton County for $2,000 for an “interview with DC/White House” on November 18, 2022, just as Willis’ investigation was intensifying.

Officials at Fulton County told Just The News and its lawyers at AFL that Wade didn’t keep any records of what happened at that meeting. Reeeeeeelly???

But according to the new memos, the Biden White House Counsel’s office gave Willis’ prosecution team a tremendous gift: waiving Trump’s ability to claim executive privilege, so he couldn’t block former administration officials from testifying. We knew they had done this, but the new information shows how Biden’s White House extended the waiver in COOPERATION with Georgia prosecutors.

There’s a reason why Presidents are supposed to have the authority to block this testimony: it protects their ability to receive confidential advice before making decisions. As Just The News explains, it’s “a long-standing American tradition, and the secrecy of presidential communications was first referenced by Chief Justice John Marshall in the landmark case Marbury v. Madison.” Both President Obama and his Attorney General Eric Holder have invoked the same privilege.

Of course, Trump and his administration were held to different standards, as it seems they always are. The Biden White House team argued that the “extraordinary events” surrounding the (yes) “insurrection” on January 6 warranted waiving this historical understanding of the privacy of presidential communications.

By the way, was Trump ever charged with insurrection? No, he was not.

But that didn’t matter. Biden’s special counsel, Richard Sauber, wrote to Willis’ deputy Wakeford in September 2022 that the White House would NOT invoke executive privilege for the grand jury testimony of former Trump White House officials. Here we go; from Sauber: “These events threatened not only the safety of Congress and others present at our Capitol, but also the principles of democracy enshrined in our history and our Constitution.” (Cue patriotic music.)

“In light of these unique circumstances,” Sauber write, “President Biden has determined, as he did with respect to the Congressional investigation of these events, that an assertion of executive privilege is not in the public interest with respect to efforts to thwart the orderly transition of power under our Constitution.”

It’s an amazingly broad waiver, too, applying to any events in the White House on or about Jan. 6 (!), Justice Department efforts to investigate allegations of fraud in the 2020 election, and any effort to “alter valid 2020 election results or obstruct the transfer of power.” Sauber doesn’t bother to define “valid,” which, ironically, is just the thing Trump was trying to do, and still is.

Even before empaneling the grand jury for this case, the new records show Willis approached the local U.S. Attorney’s office with requests to interview former Trump DOJ officials including former Acting Attorney General James Rosen, former Acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue, and former Assistant Attorney General Steven Engel. As it happens, Rosen, Donoghue and Engel had already testified before congressional committees, which was oh-so-helpfully pointed out to Willis’ office in May 2022 by Jay Macklin, General Counsel in the DOJ’s Executive Office for U.S. Attorneys. As a “courtesy” to assist the Fulton County prosecutors, Macklin even attached the congressional transcripts.

From Just The News: “The documents now show that Fulton County prosecutors working for Willis received significant assistance from the Biden administration beyond the waiver of executive privilege, in what could legally only be considered a boost to her targeting of Trump and his allies.”

For when you have time, the Just The News report has more detail.

RELATED: Speaking of congressional testimony, Bill and Hillary Clinton eventually saw the writing on the wall and, after delaying as long as possible, agreed to testify before the House Oversight Committee this Thursday (Hillary) and Friday (Bill) about what they know concerning Jeffrey Epstein.

Committee Chairman James Comer of Kentucky spoke to FOX News’ Jesse Watters about this on Tuesday evening while awaiting Trump’s State of the Union Address. “It’s a real, legal deposition,” Comer said, that will be under oath. In other words, if they don’t answer truthfully, it could be perjury, or at least lying to Congress.

We would note, however, that Hillary is famous --- infamous, one should say --- for extreme lapses of memory during sworn testimony. And just as with the reason for the deadly attack on our consulate in Benghazi, at times she simply can’t understand what difference, at this point, it might make.

The depositions will take place in Chappaqua but will be in accordance with House and committee rules. “You’re gonna see several hours of tough questions from Republicans,” Comer said. (Well, we won’t literally SEE then, at least for now, as these depositions will held behind closed doors.) Hillary claims to know nothing about Jeffrey Epstein and his cohorts (really?? Remind us again, WHO is she married to??), so we’ll see how the committee plans to fill those hours of questioning. Don’t be surprised if they do have plenty of questions for her, like why Ghislaine Maxwell arranged $1 million in funding to help launch the Clinton Global Initiative and attended Chelsea’s wedding when Bill and Hil barely knew her. After all, they’ve had months to think of them.

Leave a comment