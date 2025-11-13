Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

Good morning. In today’s early edition we discuss the new J6 whistleblower accusing the FBI of “gross misconduct and/or fraud,” President Trump and the BBC and more.

U.S. NEWS

UPDATE: The DOJ has launched a federal civil rights investigation into the violent mob that tried to shut down a Turning Point USA event at UC-Berkeley.

A Biden-appointed federal judge in Chicago says he’s thinking of ordering ICE to release about 3,000 illegal aliens they’re already arrested, claiming they violated a Biden decree on how to make those arrests that was drafted by the ACLU. The DHS responded that Congress has stripped federal judges of the power to release any immigrants in ICE custody. More details at the link, but we can virtually guarantee that no matter what this judge does, ICE will not be opening up the doors of the detention center and saying, “Run free!”

RELATED: Speaking of ICE arrestees who contribute so much to our diverse communities, one of the latest arrests came in Los Angeles. She’s wanted in her native Moldova, where she’s facing a 17-year prison sentence for torture and murder for helping to beat someone with a stick and an electric cable and then throwing the victim out of a 9th floor window.

A DHS spokeswoman said, “Seventy percent of all ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S. This does not even include foreign fugitives like this convicted murderer.”

Trump threatens BBC with lawsuit: President Trump is threatening the BBC with a $1 billion lawsuit if it doesn’t issue a “full and fair retraction” of the deceptively-edited tape of his January 6th speech that falsely made it appear that he was calling for a violent riot.

The threat prompted liberal media figures such as Brian Stelter to accuse Trump of intimidating media outlets, which prompted Republicans to respond that maybe they should have thought of that before they started editing video to defame him and mislead their viewers.

Pelosi announces plans: Nancy Pelosi’s daughter Christine announced that she will not run for her mom’s longtime House seat after she retires next year. But she is interested in running for California’s state Senate. We don’t know why; we can’t imagine that job would come with better stock tips.

INVESTIGATIONS

New J6 whistleblower accuses FBI of “gross misconduct and/or fraud” in pipe bomber investigation: The latest J6 update from Steve Baker and Joe Hanneman at The Blaze does once again give the name of the pipe bomber suspect, who is closely matched, they report, by video “gait analysis.” But they do make it clear that she hasn’t been charged with any crime. And they don’t use her picture this time, opting instead to illustrate their story with black-and-white surveillance video of the hooded bomber, as is appropriate. They say she “appears to be a potential forensic match,” which is fine. That is how it appears.

We’re still not going to use her name or picture, pending more verification, but we will fill you in on the latest news concerning her and the investigation into what she’s alleged to have done. To The Blaze’s credit, this new information does add more heft to their original story, as this woman happens to have been the next-door neighbor of someone the FBI had considered a person of interest and started to look into, for two days. What?

If some of the information we’re getting on this story seems sketchy, it might be because of concerns for a new whistleblower who, according to The Blaze, is still working at the FBI as a supervisory agent. On November 10, this whistleblower’s attorney sent a 10-page protected disclosure to Congress saying that the Biden FBI is guilty of “gross misconduct and/or fraud” for calling off surveillance of an early person of interest. Apparently, this person was a suspect early on before agents were told to back off.

And, yes, he happened to live next door to the woman who’s now suspected of being the pipe bomber. Their townhomes shared a wall. What are the odds?

After reading this whistleblower’s letter, Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie said in a statement to The Blaze that he believes the FBI “has been engaged in a cover-up” or has been “grossly incompetent. Either way, these latest revelations about the pipe-bomb incident require answers from the new FBI director.”

Indeed. One thing we know for sure: we would never have gotten answers from the previous one.

Kurt Suizdak of Madison, Wisconsin, the whistleblower’s attorney, filed the disclosure on behalf of his client to Rep. Massie and also to Rep. Barry Loudermilk (our hero), who chairs the House subcommittee to investigate J6 and the remaining questions surrounding it (and, boy, are there a lot). In this disclosure, he wrote that according to the whistleblower, “after FBI agents came within yards of the person who has been identified [the woman in the report from The Blaze], “the FBI surveillance team agents were ordered to cease their investigation, denied permission to complete at least one logical interview, immediately removed from surveillance, and reassigned to do general leads work.”

Suizdak continued: “The ‘neighbor’ identified below [in the whistleblower complaint] lived within feet of [Person of Interest 3] and she appears to be the same individual as investigative reporter Steve Baker identified as a former U.S. Capital [sic] Hill Police officer, who is currently associated with a U.S. intelligence agency.” Um, that would be the CIA. This neighbor is apparently the woman tentatively ID’d by gait analysis.

Kyle Seraphin, a different whistleblower who no longer works at the FBI, says he was a member of “Squad 21” at the Washington Field Office when they were assigned to do “FISUR,” or physical surveillance, in that neighborhood after several persons of interest had been identified. (Note: doesn’t that in itself seem strange?) Seraphin says the surveillance went on for two days before agents were pulled off the case without warning. So his account is consistent, at least in that respect, with that of this new whistleblower.

The new whistleblower, through his attorney, said he recognized this woman as the next-door neighbor of someone else they had been surveilling. She was photographed by the surveillance team, he said, adding that “her photograph and attire are similar to the individual who [allegedly] placed the devices.” So, even though it might have been premature to post the woman’s picture in a news story, it seems to have sparked this new whistleblower report. He saw her photo and thought he recognized her.

According to the new whistleblower’s attorney, Seraphin’s suggestion that Person of Interest 3 should be interviewed by way of a “walk-and-talk” at the man’s door was rejected. Such a face-to-face interview “would have obviously led to the doorstep of the ‘neighbor,’” the attorney pointed out. “However, investigative steps offered by the FBI agents in the field were rejected, and agents were immediately reassigned. The discontinuation of the investigation was described [by the whistleblower] as improper.” How many times have we seen this? Another investigation just shut down.

This new pipe bomb suspect is shown by various consumer, banking and credit records to have resided at that time next to the man Seraphin had wanted to interview, though she no longer does. When The Blaze’s editor-in-chief, Christopher Bedford, drove to her current residence to scope out the situation, there definitely was the presence of plainclothes law enforcement, both inside and outside the home. Local police stopped by, too, pulling Bedford over but then allowing him to go after he showed them his ID and explained why he was there, presumably as a member of the media. (As we reported yesterday, investigative reporter Julie Kelly believes law enforcement was there because of threats this woman has received as a result of having her identity publicized.)

The protected whistleblower disclosure also includes internal FBI documents corroborating a January 2025 congressional subcommittee report about Person of Interest 2. This individual was seen on surveillance video taking pictures in the alley behind the Capitol Hill Club (near the RNC headquarters) on the morning of January 5, about nine hours before a pipe bomb was placed that night.

As The Blaze reports, “The man left the area and later returned to walk through Rumsey Court, which runs behind the Capitol Hill Club and the Republican National Committee building.” When this man was questioned by the FBI, he told them he was taking photos of “objects bearing numerals” for a book project.

Agents were able to use surveillance video to track this man’s other movements that day, and something appears to be up. At 9:58 AM, they wrote, he arrived at the Capitol South Metro Station from the East Falls Church Station. At that point, he was observed “switching hats.” (!!!) According to the House report, after taking those pictures in the alley behind the RNC, the man walked around the U.S. Capitol complex and met with two unknown individuals. Agents considered his behavior suspicious and said he could be considered a possible accomplice to the pipe bomber.

Yet until now, we’ve not heard anything about this mystery photographer or about the “unknown individuals” with whom he met. This might be a dead end, but who can say? It’s hard to know if anything would’ve come of it at the time if the FBI had just kept digging. They interviewed Persons 2 and 3 and dismissed them, though, according to The Blaze, “The U.S. House report said the FBI did not explain on what basis” it cleared them, “indicate how the men knew each other, or explain how Person of Interest 2 obtained the other man’s prepaid SmarTrip card.”

For more details on that, see the report at The Blaze. This whole line of investigation was apparently dropped by the Biden FBI, so let’s hope that in light of new findings, however tentative, it’s been picked back up again with the appropriate urgency.

RELATED NEWS: In other subcommittee news, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Federal Courts, Oversight, Agency Action and Federal Rights, scheduled a hearing for next week on the possibility of impeaching “rogue” federal judges who are abusing their power like there’s no tomorrow. At the top of his list is reportedly DC U.S. District Court Chief Judge Jeb Boasberg. If there were a Hall Of Shame for judges (not a bad idea), Judge Boasberg would definitely be our first nominee for that.

As reported Monday at Just The News, the hearing was set for next Tuesday, but we see now that it has been postponed. As far as we know, it will be live-streamed, so we’ll let you know of the new date and time. So far, no witnesses have been announced (maybe they’re afraid to show up), but watching Sen. Cruz masterfully dig into the reasons why certain judges need to go would be well worth your time. You’ll want to pop the popcorn for that.

Note: Articles of impeachment have already been filed for Judge Boasberg by Texas Rep. Brandon Gill, over Boasberg’s rubber-stamping of “Special Counsel” Jack Smith’s Arctic Frost investigation to spy on Senators and members of Congress.

Here’s the resolution he introduced in March of this year. Also good reading. Keep at it, Rep. Gill. (Let’s go, Brandon!)

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.