Many political analysts say that young people are swallowing the hogwash of socialism because they find prices too unaffordable and think they’ll get free stuff from the government. They’re too young and miseducated to realize that there’s nothing that costs more, on every level, than “free stuff from the government.” We’ve tried to make the argument that inflation is down under Trump and prices on many items are coming down, but some people in the comments dispute that (we assume they live in blue states.) Well, here’s some more proof:

A new analysis by DoorDash found that prices of a number of key goods (food, toys, computers, outdoor equipment, toothpaste, laundry, pain relievers and more) have dropped since 2024. Among the steepest declines are prices of breakfast foods, down 14% since Biden left office, led by an 85% drop in egg prices. This is not only a relief for struggling consumers, it also runs counter to the claims of liberal economists, who assured us that inflation might drop and slow the rise of prices, but they would never actually come down.

As we previously noted, the price of gas affects the price of everything else because of transport costs, and the average price of a gallon of gas has dropped from a high of over $5 under Biden to $3.07 today, according to AAA.

Young Americans who can’t afford housing might not like hearing this, but the best thing they could do to bring housing prices down is to start voting Republican. Here are two reports on housing costs. This one points out how uncontrolled immigration reduces housing availability and drives up rent prices. Trump’s deportations that so many young people are protesting are lowering their rent costs.

And this one quotes a homebuilder who reveals that government regulations, taxes, permits and fees add at least $40,000 to the cost of a house before the first nail is even hammered.

If you want more illegal immigration, more regulations and even more unaffordable housing, keep voting for Democrats.

RELATED: Fannie Mae took a step intended to help people with credit ratings on the cusp to obtain home loans. There had better be strong safeguards and monitoring imposed, or else there will be lots of cheap houses because we’ll have another mortgage meltdown and real estate crash like we did in 2008, the last time mortgages were handed out like Halloween candy to people who didn’t really qualify for them.

