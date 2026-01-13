Mullahs are blaming the uprising and the deaths on Trump and Israel
Islamic regime claims that the massive protests are now “under total control.”
Forwarded this email? Subscribe here
IRAN NEWS BLACKOUT: While the communications blackout remains in effect in Iran, the Islamic regime claims that the massive protests are now “under total control,” following unverified reports of at least 2,000 protesters killed. Naturally, the Mullahs are blaming the uprising and the deaths on Trump and Israel for mi…