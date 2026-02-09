We all knew the challenge President Trump was up against, even going into his (interrupted) second term, to drain the DC Swamp, especially when it was in the midst of waging an active war against him. A little more than a year in, he has prevailed against these forces remarkably well. Still, he’s found it an uphill slog just to get people fired who richly deserve firing.

Bur Revolver News reports a new development that they describe as “a direct nuclear strike right at the heart of the permanent administrative state.” One can only hope.

The Office of Personnel Management has finalized the rules that will allow Trump to reclassify roughly 50,000 (!) federal employees, the most important of those so-called civil servants, the policy-influencers, as “at-will” workers. Of course, this move will be appealed, but if it withstands a review by SCOTUS --- let’s hope and pray this comes soon --- Trump will finally be able to fire the entrenched bureaucrats who continue to shape federal policy.

This is being done by way of “Schedule F,” which was introduced during Trump’s first term but only now has been finalized. This has also been renamed “Schedule Policy/Career.” The idea, according to Revolver News, is to “crack open the layer of federal bureaucrats who influence policy but are nearly impossible to fire.”

“What this will be,” they say, “is a full-blown structural shift in who actually controls the federal government.”

You know how hard it’s been to fire these federal bureaucrats, and the problem certainly predates Trump by decades. It can take literally years to take a case through all the levels of appeals, the seemingly endless hearings and oversight from inside and out, and in the end the employee might end up staying put. But federal employees classified as “at-will” do not have the luxury of this process, and anyone who INFLUENCES POLICY will, at least for now, be moved into that category, effectively ending that person’s civil service protections.

From the publication Government Executive (and thanks to Revolver News for quoting this):

“A final rule formally implementing the policy is set for publication in the Federal Register Friday [February 6]. Its provisions, first reported by Government Executive last November, include stripping Schedule Policy/Career employees of the removal protections in Title 5 of the U.S. Code and of their right to appeal adverse personnel actions. Whistleblower complaints from converted employees would no longer go to the U.S. Office of Special Counsel, instead being referred internally to the employing agency’s general counsel for review.”

So, that should greatly streamline the process. As Ceb K posted on X: “...Schedule F has been the main goal of Republican Presidents to fight the deep state for 50+ years & it was issued this morning (takes effect in 30 days) and SCOTUS will uphold it in upcoming Slaughter decision.”

For contrast, let’s try to get a look inside the abrupt firing of Ed Martin (one of the good ones) from his position at the DOJ. It seemed to be pretty easy for the Justice Department to fire HIM. Much as we hate that cliché expression that “there’s a lot to unpack here,” it really does apply in this case. Admittedly, we have no special inside information and so can only take what we know and use it to try to unravel what’s been said most recently --- some of that obviously quite agenda-driven.

Recall that Ed Martin was hired at the Justice Department to head the group investigating the weaponization of government that had been going on under Biden. (We are not even going to bother using the word “allegedly.”) President Trump had originally nominated him to be the U.S. Attorney in Washington DC, but Senate confirmation proved to be a challenge. So that job ended up going to Judge Jeanine Pirro (also a stellar choice, by the way), with Trump doing an end run by setting Martin up at the DOJ to handle that very important investigation. This seemed like the perfect solution, and a way to really shake things up at the Justice Department.

But as reporter Joe Hoft now asks, “What does the Deep State DOJ and FBI do when someone tries to get something done? What does this DOJ and FBI do to those attempting to bring accountability to the Justice Department? FIRE THEM.”

Investigative reporter Paul Sperry actually broke the news earlier this month, on X: “BREAKING: DOJ sources tell me DAG [deputy Attorney General] Todd Blanche, a registered Democrat through 2024, fired Ed Martin on Dec. 31 and effectively shut down the Weaponization Working Group office. Blanche cleared out the WWG at Main Justice to make room for the latest Epstein files production. Blanche denied Martin staff and budget and is gumming up the works for Russiagate accountability.”

Sperry said that the Weaponization Working Group “efforts ended on New Year’s Eve.” You might want to look down in the comments here as well, to get an idea of the controversy surrounding Todd Blanche. Is Blanche primarily responsible for what we see as inaction at the Justice Department? Sure looks that way.

Perhaps you heard the CNN report that Blanche HAD to fire Martin because he was leaking grand jury information related to the mortgage fraud cases against California Sen. Adam Schiff and New York State AG Letitia James. (True to form, CNN called it “an investigation targeting Donald Trump’s political enemies.”)

But according to Hoft, “this is all BS.” It began in April 2023, when Christine Bish came forward with a report she had authored saying that then-Rep. Schiff was allegedly committing mortgage/election fraud by claiming residency in different states. When the Biden administration wouldn’t act on it (surprise!), she took it to Congress, which also passed. She had gone to Maryland at her own expense to be a witness.

As it turned out, Congress didn’t want to hear about the case against Schiff, and asked her NOT ONE question about that. Instead, she was pulled out of the grand jury room (!) and asked about conversations with the DOJ’s Ed Martin, Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte, and others. “They were focused on the investigators, not the crimes,” she said.

This case and the one against Letitia James showed the same behavior, she said…

--- “Key witnesses kept out of the grand jury.”

--- “Zero interest in the evidence.”

--- “Intense interest in the people uncovering it.”

Regarding Ed Martin’s firing, Chad Mizelle came to Todd Blanche’s rescue on X, saying the DOJ wasn’t targeting him. Why, it was just “covering its bases” before making a big indictment and that Schiff had “better lawyer up.”

But distrust runs high. In case the name Chad Mizelle doesn’t ring a bell, he happens to have been Rod Rosenstein’s chief legal counsel during President Trump’s first term, meaning the Russiagate years. (Thanks, Conservative Treehouse for this information.) In that capacity, it was Mizelle who wrote the “scope memos” that authorized the appointment of Robert Mueller as special counsel to investigate President Trump for (bogus) ties to Russia. These memos also permitted the targeting of Michael Flynn and his son, George Papadopoulos, Paul Manafort and others.

From Conservative Treehouse: “There is no way to intellectually reconcile Chad Mizelle as a good faith actor knowing the intents and purposes of Robert Mueller. It just didn’t make sense.”

Mizelle is no longer at the DOJ. When he left, Todd Blanche spoke glowingly about him, saying his tenure had been marked by “exceptional leadership and dedication to the Department.” Hoft makes the case that without Mizelle, there would have been no Mueller investigation, no “expanded scope” memos for Andrew Weissmann. It that’s true, it’s really too bad for the country that he was there.

According to Hoft, Mizelle even misled the crack investigative reporter John Solomon, whom Hoft claimed used Mizelle as a source. As for us, we’re still trying to sort it all out and give Solomon kudos for his work covering such a complex and hidden story. Because of his track record, he gets the benefit of our doubt.

RELATED READING: It’s going to seem like deja vu all over again when you read this, since we reported the story a few years back, but newly declassified documents released to FBI Director Kash Patel confirm that ahead of the 2020 election, the FBI conducted a “tabletop exercise” that imagined the violence that might ensue in a contested presidential race that year.

Solomon and Richards credit Georgia Rep. Barry Loudermilk for his prominent role in exposing all this. Did you know that Loudermilk, one of our heroes, will not be running for another term of office? It would have marked his seventh --- he and Sen. Chuck Grassley are the best arguments we’ve ever seen against term limits --- but even so, this was sad news. It makes him, at last count, the 29th Republican to say no this time to running for another term. We had better have a strong new crop and voters who will come out and support them. In some cases, they’ll have big shoes to fill, but they do need the opportunity.

