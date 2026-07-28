Yes, it’s Dr. Fauci.

“The only thing that I take some solace about [is] that they’re not gonna be able to hide this stuff any longer, and that man, who loved being loved so badly, that loser who’s responsible for all those deaths, who loved being a celebrity...is the most loathed and despised man on the planet, and he will DIE that way.” --- Charlie Hurt on FOX News, Monday evening.

FOX News had plenty of clips and commentary on Dr. Anthony Fauci on Monday, in anticipation of his scheduled testimony before Congress on Wednesday, though other news outlets, the ones that have always fawned over him and, indeed, worshiped the ground he social-distanced on, noticeably did not. Those outlets should be just as shamed and mortified as Fauci deserves to be with the release of his diary by Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul. Good heavenly grief.

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Right now, the big question is whether Fauci will actually answer questions at the hearing, as it appears that because he has a “presidential” (?) pardon, he can’t plead the Fifth. On the other hand, the pardon itself might be shaky, as it was signed by autopen. Our guess is that he will try to plead the Fifth and then use the appeals process for more delay. Look for more legal analysis here tomorrow, the morning of the hearing.

Also, here’s Sen. Paul’s X thread, revealing not only what was supremely important to Fauci --- namely, his own celebrity status, having famous people slobbering all over him in adoration --- but also the fact that what he and his colleagues communicated privately was very much at odds with what he sermonized to the world. Agenda won out over truth every time. In fact, when it came to the pandemic, Fauci worked devotedly with the Biden administration and the media to inoculate us against the truth.

Right off the bat, you see that as early as January 2020, Fauci was writing in his diary, “Now we know the [wet] market was not the source, it was the amplifier.” In other words, it came from the lab, and Fauci was a lying sack of you-know-what.

In a quick video, Sen. Paul also offers what he sees as a couple of legal vulnerabilities for Fauci.

And for when you really, REALLY have time, this remarkably detailed article on Substack from Tom Elliott, founder of Grabien, is a must-read. It lays out all the lies and under-the-table stuff (and if that’s not enough, it also includes a link to all 1,141 pages of Fauci’s nauseating narcissism). This is the best and most detailed summary we’ve seen of what can be gleaned from Fauci’s cringeworthy compilation.

Promise, you won’t be tested, and this sure will give you an idea of what was going on behind the scenes. But unless you have a really strong stomach, you’ll probably need a barf bag or two. Especially when Fauci talks about all the celebrities --- ooh, Julia Roberts! --- who have called him their hero.

Personally, we like the celebrity comment posted Monday morning by actress Patricia Heaton. Needless to say, she does not worship Fauci. No, this would be the opposite of worship.

Just one example from Elliott’s summary: there’s a scenario he describes as “three nominally independent agencies, a White House coordination office [Jeff Zientz], and a party-aligned outside operative [Leslie Dach of the Democrat group Protect Our Care], converging by telephone on predetermined outcomes, with the advisory committee that voted the other way [on a booster recommendation] treated as an obstacle to be routed around. This is the structure that enabled them to steamroll actual, data-driven scientists.”

Infuriating.

Some real scientists (like those they were steamrolling) had Fauci’s number as a big phony even before COVID-19 hit. Kary Mullis, for instance, a 1993 Nobel Prize winner for Chemistry with a Master of Molecular Biology and Bio-Chemistry who invented the PCR (polymerase chain reaction) method of testing that enabled the rapid copying of DNA sequences. This had wide application and was later used to diagnose COVID, though Mullis had said it would be a misapplication for that type of virus.

The eccentric and outspoken Mullis died in August 2019, several months before the start of the pandemic and at a time when most people had mercifully never heard of Fauci, yet Mullis is on video saying this about the (not) good doctor:

“Guys like Fauci get up there and start talking; you know, they don’t know anything, really, about anything. And I’d just say that to his face. The man thinks you can take a blood sample and stick it in an electron microscope and if it’s got a virus in there, you’ll know it. He doesn’t understand electron microscopy, and he doesn’t understand medicine, and he should not be in a position that he’s in. Most of those guys up there on the top are just total administrative people, and they don’t know anything about what’s going on…

“Those guys have got [a personal] agenda, which is not what we would like them to have, being that we pay for them to take care of our health in some way...They make up their own rules as they go, they change ‘em when they want to...Tony Fauci does not mind going on television in front of the people who pay his salary and lie directly into the camera.”

Oh, it goes on. Keep in mind, Mullis was saying this about Fauci BEFORE the pandemic. He died before seeing just how right he was.

If possible, investigative reporter Julie Kelly has even less respect for Fauci than Mullis had. (Of course, after Mullis passed away, Fauci had plenty more time to prove himself unworthy of any respect whatsoever.) Kelly calls Fauci “the 21st century’s version of Dr. Mengele.” He made a very bad first impression on her, as she wrote her first piece condemning his “science” surrounding the pandemic on March 19, 2020.

Kelly’s not a medical doctor, but what she wrote just a few months into the pandemic makes much more sense in retrospect than anything “Dr.” Fauci has ever said: “This is a dangerous time and not just because of the threat of a treatable disease. Americans are willingly surrendering to government their freedom, their livelihood, their long-term economic security, and their mental well-being over unjustified panic about a virus that might have already spread and is now abating.”

Of course, as it turned out, the virus wasn’t yet ready to abate and continued to spread --- vaccines or not --- as newer strains weakened with time. But those losses of freedom we endured did nothing to “flatten the curve,” let alone protect against COVID, though we were lied to over and over again. Masks, six-foot “social distancing,” shutting down the economy --- these were essentially useless. Those of us who had concluded this were silenced. You know the old expression, “the cure is worse than the disease”? That’s just what we were put through. Looking back on it, it was a nightmare. And Dr. Fauci might as well have said, “Welcome to my nightmare...”

As Kelly says of Fauci’s humiliating diary, it “demonstrates in bright stage lights” how the…“media conspired with Fauci to perpetuate the most destructive ‘public health’ propaganda campaign in American history.”

“It would be a travesty of justice,” she writes, “if Fauci gets away with destroying the lives of millions, especially children, bankrupting businesses, forcing the dying to die alone, suspending personal freedoms, torching the credibility of the public health/science sector, and significantly altering our way of life --- some of which continues to this day.”

“H*LL ISN’T HOT ENOUGH.” [Emphasis ours.]

RECOMMENDED READING: Investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson has just posted a long excerpt from her bestselling book on Fauci called (appropriately) FOLLOW THE SCIENCE.

And Stephen Kruiser and (linked within) Kevin Downey Jr. of PJ Media have more on how Fauci lied while millions died, how he played politics while playing doctor, how he preened to his diary like an obnoxious teenage girl about his own popularity and how he was hobnobbing with his admiring celebrity pals like Barbra Streisand and Jake Tapper while forcing the rest of the world into isolation and quarantine. We also had to link to this if for no other reason than the title:

“Turns Out Fauci is an Even Bigger Donkey’s Derriere Than We Thought.”

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