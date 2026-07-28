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Pat Hayslip's avatar
Pat Hayslip
1h

What judge Democrat appointed would jail him if he was not cleared by Biden legally?

I will upset some of you & that is ok, but Obama & Biden “almost” ruined this nation. If not for the prayers of the Christian’s praying we would all be praying on rugs throughout the day & speaking another language!

God save us completely from the evil ones.

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Rada Morgan's avatar
Rada Morgan
1h

We need to bring back hanging in the public square (outside the capitol building) for all the traitors. I’ll bet they could sell seats and buy down the nations debt.

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