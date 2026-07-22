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Firewagon's avatar
Firewagon
3h

You do have to question where this ‘Dr. Anthea Hartig’ received her INDOCTRINATION? Did she attend one of the Chicago colleges under the tutelage of Professors Bernardine Dorhn or Bill Ayers? These two “home grown terrorists” filled America’s children’s minds full of mush with their Radical ideology for decades! As is said far too often in America today, “You Just Can’t Make This Schiff Up!”

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Danny C. Riggs's avatar
Danny C. Riggs
2h

When we read your statement, assume that these people are not insane, then we have to ask "WHY-WHAT PURPOSE " for their behavior? The section I am talking about is: ". But it may be even worse that they know what garbage it is, yet they keep pumping it into the public consciousness (and trying to spoon-feed it in the heads of children) anyway." The other question is what " WE THE PEOPLE" are going to do about it?

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