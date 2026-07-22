Part II of our newsletter has a reading time of 4 minutes.

Subscriber Note of the Day: "You report in a way that the regular media doesn't." - Tim

After it was reported that New Jersey voter rolls included about 6,600 names of foreigners who are not eligible to vote, NJ Gov. Mikie Sherill tried to brush it off as a software glitch. One problem: the state’s digital ID services are handled by an outside company called IDEMIA, which didn’t take kindly to being blamed for such a massive “glitch.”

IDEMIA responded that their job is simply to transmit information through the motor vehicle system. It’s the state election officials’ job to verify that the individuals put into the system are legally eligible to vote. As independent journalist Nick Sartor explained, “So the Division of Elections MANUALLY APPROVED over SIX THOUSAND foreigners to vote. They were not automatically registered by the software provider as the Governor claimed.”

Rusty Weiss at Redstate.com has more on this story, including how it ties into California and its “super secure” election system where results take longer to arrive than a bathtub being delivered by Pony Express.

Time for Democrats to come up with a new excuse for making it so easy for foreigners to register to vote and then fighting any efforts to prevent it.

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IRAN UPDATE: In a Tuesday post on Truth Social, President Trump warned Iran that if they attack any ship in the Strait of Hormuz, the US will respond by bombing and destroying one bridge or power plant in Iran, “including those located next to, or in, the Capital City of Tehran.”

Video of the Day! Texas Republican Rep. Brandon Gill has become a rising star in the GOP, and a new viral video perfectly illustrates why.

The House subcommittee on government efficiency held a hearing on the Smithsonian Museum’s recent descent into letting woke DEI propagandists rewrite American history. It seems that every Smithsonian exhibit on American history is now accompanied by anti-American text materials painting the US as racist and oppressive.

At the hearing, Gill questioned Smithsonian Director Dr. Anthea Hartig, and it was like watching a master chef filet a trout. Using the museum’s own words, he repeatedly asked her if she was in favor of things like objectivity, politeness or Mickey Mouse. She insisted that she was. He then asked if she was a white supremacist because Smithsonian materials have branded every one of those things and more as “white supremacy.”

Watch it for yourself and revel in her discomfort at being confronted with her museum’s own words.

The amazing thing to us is that leftists keep inventing clearly ridiculous and even offensively racist drivel, such as that logic is toxic masculinity or that being on time is white supremacy (what, because black people just can’t show up on time?) and expect it to be taken as seriously as a man in a dress. Then when called out on it and forced to defend it in public, they always back away and pretend to be completely surprised that anyone would say such a thing – even if it’s in professionally printed materials hanging in the very museum that they allegedly run.

If nothing else, at least it’s comforting evidence that they aren’t truly insane. They don’t actually believe this hooey. But it may be even worse that they know what garbage it is, yet they keep pumping it into the public consciousness (and trying to spoon-feed it in the heads of children) anyway.

We’ve already reported on the declassified documentation that President Trump released last week to prove attempts to interfere with the 2020 election. But now that the press has had some to read through those documents, more details are coming into focus, not only about foreign attempts to influence our elections, but the efforts of Deep State bureaucrats to prevent President Trump from learning about it.

This Epoch Times story has quotes from internal communications showing the efforts to keep information from the President, complete with reproductions of the actual redacted government documents.

Proving that old habits die hard, many media outlets attempted to pre-debunk Trump’s claims, or in the case of some TV networks, not air his speech at all. Now that the White House has started to release these documents, they’re left with enough egg on their faces to open an IHOP. This is what happens when you try to pre-debunk a claim before you see the evidence.

Both ABC News and the Washington Examiner claim that sources confirmed to them that the DOJ is investigating embattled Florida Republican Rep. Cory Mills, with at least part of the probe focused on his personal finances. The Daily Caller has background.

Mills has been plagued with scandals and calls to resign from colleagues. He’s facing an August 18th primary with a number of challengers and reportedly has just $81,000 on hand. This story can’t possibly help his reelection efforts.

Thank you for reading this Huckabee Post update.