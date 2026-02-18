With the recent stories in the news about U.S. District Court Chief Judge for Washington DC James Boasberg and other activist judges, a renewed attention to “judicial ethics guidelines” sounds like just what we need these days, doesn’t it?

Well, be careful what you wish for.

A national body called the U.S. Judicial Conference, tasked with setting policy for the federal courts and led by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, has just published adventurous new ethics guidelines for judges. And they’re not even close to what conservatives might consider necessary and appropriate.

As an example that should be taken as a warning, FOX News Digital reported this: “In a departure from earlier guidance, the new advisory opinion states that judges may engage in ‘a measured defense’ of the judiciary [note: isn’t this what Chief Justice Roberts is already famous for doing?], including defending against ‘illegitimate forms of criticism and attacks’ [editorial note: “illegitimate,” what??] that risk ‘undermining judicial independence or the rule of law’ and doing so ‘regardless of whether these comments rise to the level of persecution.’”

Legal experts and conservatives, they say, “are taking aim” at these guidelines that “allow federal judges to speak out on certain issues, arguing the guidance issued by the court’s policy-making body is hypocritical and has been unfairly applied.”

We don’t know how much involvement, if any, Chief Justice Roberts had in the creation of these rules, but whether he had input or not, they’re nothing he should want to take credit for. In fact, they’re a step in the wrong direction. Mike Davis of the Article III Project told FOX News that Roberts is “giving judicial saboteurs new tools” to enable the courts to overstep.

He released a statement saying that this new guidance is “sabotaging the exercise of key Article II powers of the duly-elected President.”

This new report cites something Chief Justice Roberts said in his 2024 year-end report: that four areas of “illegitimate” activity threaten the judges themselves and even the rule of law. These are 1) violence, 2) intimidation, 3) disinformation and 4) threats to defy court orders.

So, why is this self-serving report coming out now? Indeed, as FOX News says, “The guidance in question seemingly gives judges a forum to dispel some of the criticism against them.” It’s true, however, that judges are having to deal with very real threats in the form of doxxing, online harassment and threats against them and/or their families.

South Texas College of Law professor in constitutional law Josh Blackburn commented in an interview that “the first thing to note” about this new guidance is its timing. “It is clearly a response to conservative criticism of liberal judges.” (Side note: amazing to find this professor in academia!) “We didn’t see much of this in the last four years, [when] there were routine death threats against conservative judges.”

So this timing makes it “a bit unfortunate, because it gives a sense that only [certain] criticisms warrant a response.”

The guidelines come after dozens of former judges have expressed concern with what they see as Trump’s own inflammatory response to judicial actions. (It’s Trump’s fault!) On the bright side, there’s also this from the guidelines: Judges “should avoid sensationalism” and commentary that “may result in confusion or misunderstanding of the judicial function or detract from the dignity of the office.”

But, as we’ve noted many times recently, several judges have received very well-deserved criticism for overstepping their authority and making political statements. One example cited by FOX News is U.S. District Court Judge William Young, a Reagan appointee (so he’s been on the bench a very long time), who was condemned last year for failing to act respectfully towards President Trump after depicting him in opinions as a bully who is focused on retribution and his administration as being guilty of discrimination against race and the LGBT+ community.

In one such order, he asked, “Have we no shame?” The question is, does he?

It turns out we’re not the only ones to express growing alarm at this change in judicial policy. Just before our press deadline on Wednesday morning, after the above had been written, we saw Jonathan Turley’s new column expressing similar concerns. He includes example after example of judges getting overtly political, even Supreme Court justices.

Speaking of activist judges, this seems like a good time to bring up U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis, appointed in 2016 by President Obama, who declared on Tuesday that the federal government had presented “no viable plan” for deporting Salvadoran national and alleged MS-13 gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia, otherwise known as “the Maryland man.”

Unless a higher court reverses her decision, this activist judge has ruled that Abrego Garcia can’t be held in a detention facility while he faces an indictment for human trafficking. ICE cannot re-arrest him. It seems the left has sort of adopted him. CNN reports that he is currently living under house arrest with his brother in Maryland and is supposed to leave the house only for worship services, work, medical appointments, or court appearances.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) hasn’t yet responded to Judge Xinis’ ruling. Clearly, she has it in for Trump, sounding more like a member of the defense team in her ruling that his administration “made one empty threat after another to remove him to countries in Africa with no real chance of success. From this, the Court easily concludes that there is ‘no good reason to believe’ removal is likely in the reasonably foreseeable future.” Perhaps the administration should be the judge of that.

In more disturbing court news, the FISA Court (Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act) has a new adviser, and it happens to be one of the people who selected Nina Jankowicz (remember the horrifying “Mary Poppins”?) to head the now-disbanded Disinformation Governance Board. Jennifer Daskal, a Biden holdover, was appointed on February 1 by the presiding FISA judges and their Court of Review. Those judges are U.S. District Court Judge Anthony Trenga, a Bush appointee, and Judge Stephen Higginson, an Obama appointee who serves on the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.

As the acting principal deputy general counsel at DHS (Homeland Security) under Biden, Daskal was actually the one who drafted the charter in 2022 for the Disinformation Governance Board, which we and some other concerned observers dubbed the Ministry of Truth in reference to George Orwell’s “1984.” You’ll recall that this charter set up the board to monitor “misinformation” and “disinformation” regarding COVID and vaccines, as well as “falsehoods surrounding U.S. immigration policy.” You know, the despicable lies conservatives were telling about the border NOT being secure and vaccines NOT preventing transmission. That sort of nonsense had to be shut down immediately! Spit-spot, as Poppins would say.

For FISA, Daskal will now be acting as amicus curiae, meaning “friend of the court.” As such, she’ll be advising judges on legal issues related to FISA warrants in national security cases.

This individual is an extremely inappropriate choice to be anywhere near the FISA Court, after their surveillance capacity was so blithely abused by the FBI during their investigation of Trump and his associates like Carter Page. The fact that the presiding FISA judges chose HER, of all people, for this role does not inspire confidence in the court, to say the least.

Fortunately, though, Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, is all over this. As he told the Washington Free Beacon, “The American people need to have confidence in the people tasked to serve as amici before the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court.”

Sen. Grassley is sponsoring a bill called the FISA Accountability Act, which would give Congress a role in selecting amici curiae for that court.

Missouri Sen. Eric Schmitt (both he and Grassley are heroes) has been following this, too. At a hearing back on May 20, he grilled Daskal about her activity with the Disinformation Board. “You ought to be ashamed of your role in this,” he said.

But why should liberals in DC ever feel shame when they know that no matter how horrendous their record, they will always be offered another responsible, well-paid government job?

But to close on a positive note, investigative reporter John Solomon has a video update, as told to Dan Bongino, on some progress being made on the judicial and law enforcement front. “I think Donald Trump is going to change the narrative in America,” he says, with some huge revelations about went on inside the FBI and also concerning election integrity. Only two minutes, this is a must-watch.

