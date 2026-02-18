The Huckabee Post

Charles Rezner
8h

The Courts appear to headed in a direction that is not favorable for the country or the American public. The country can not allow judges to make decisions contrary to law and constitution because they don't agree with those documents. All of government including the courts have one basic duty to protect America and American citizens. When they fail in that task chaos is created.

Luc
6hEdited

It's a joke! Yet, the lower courts, i.e.. municipal, have codes of conduct that must be adhered to or suspension may occur, even court staff!

