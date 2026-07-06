by Laura Ainsworth

Now that we’re back from celebrating the 250th birthday of the freest, most amazingly successful nation in the history of Planet Earth --- and we mean that --- it’s time to come back down and take a look at the CIA’s decades-old program of mind control experiments. Sorry to say, that’s not so much to be proud of.

Officially, the MKUltra program ran from 1953 to 1973, but as far as we know, the same field is still being researched, involving much sharper technology than existed then during the years of good *old fashioned* mind control experiments (and we don’t just mean social media.) Somebody tell us we’re crazy for suspecting this now.

For obvious reasons, the emerging details about MKUltra didn’t get the attention they deserved last week, what with the huge festivities, gargantuan fireworks and all. Since we love the celebration as much as anybody, a detailed look at that shady subject --- along with hard news in general, as much as we could help it --- had to wait until this week. How often do you have a 250th anniversary of your country? (Okay, okay, every 250 years.)

But last week, Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna led a fascinating hearing in the House Oversight Committee called “Mind Control and Accountability: Uncovering the Truth of the CIA’s MKUltra Experiments.” As described by reporter Frank Bergman at Slay News, the testimony of a former CIA officer exposed “chilling allegations about decades of CIA abuse, destroyed evidence, secret torture sites, and a continuing effort to keep the truth hidden from Congress and the American people.”

In Rep. Luna’s words, “This was a deliberate, systematic government operation...authorized by the very top of U.S. intelligence apparatus.”

“Project MKUltra was not a policy failure or an overzealous program that got out of hand,” Luna said last week in her opening statement. “It was a deliberate, systematic governmental operation that subjected American citizens, prisoners, hospital patients, veterans [editorial aside: !!!], ordinary people to LSD, electroshock, hypnosis, sensory deprivation [and/or] psychological torture without their knowledge or consent. This went on for 20 years, funded on American soil, funded by American taxpayers’ dollars and authorized by the very top of U.S. intelligence apparatus.”

Luna noted as well that when the program officially ended, the individuals who had led it did not cooperate with investigators. Not only did they refrain from coming forward, she alleged, but they also destroyed evidence. Still, the documents her committee has reviewed are “unambiguous,” she said, adding in her statement to the hearing that then-CIA Director Richard Helms personally ordered that the MKUltra records be destroyed upon his leaving office in 1973, presumably in response to the Watergate scandal and the likely exposure of more under-the-table stuff like this.

Program head and CIA scientist Sidney Gottlieb, along with his team, reportedly spent an entire day burning 152 files. Gottlieb also had his personal papers destroyed, even though the director of the CIA records center submitted a written objection to that. It was overruled. We’re talking secret. And the CIA has since maintained that it was a failure.

During the hearing, Luna noted that this behavior was “obstruction of justice” and “criminal destruction of federal records.” Did anything ever happen to anyone? What do you think?

For when you have time, this paper by the Harvard Kennedy School’s Carr Center for Human Rights Policy is a must-read. And to get a taste of what they were doing, check out some of those footnotes, at least the wild titles.

According to this paper, countries all around the world were setting up mind control experiments. “Are there ways to modify people’s minds and control their behaviour against their will?” the study asks. “How could one elicit information from subjects who are not cooperating? Is it possible to erase an individual’s memories and to implant false ones?”

The MKUltra program was, according to this, “the most notorious of these [programs] and, to all appearances, the largest and most systematic attempt at mind control ever conducted.” More than 80 universities and other institutions were involved. This project seems to have sprung straight from the pages or film reels of THE MANCHURIAN CANDIDATE, though it actually predates that novel about mind-controlled assassins by six years. From the paper: “Motivated largely by the belief that the Chinese, North Korean and Soviet authorities had successfully subjected political prisoners and American soldiers captured during the Korean War to brainwashing, the Director of Central Intelligence, Allen W. Dulles, authorized the clandestine program in 1953.” Perhaps to engage subjects in a little game of solitaire...

The MKUltra program provided the “human guinea pigs.”

According to one internal memorandum, the goal was “research and development of chemical, biological and radioactive materials, and of techniques for the employment of electro-shock, capable of producing human behavioral or physiological change.”

Apparently, the only reason we know about this project is that a misfiled batch of documents never reached the flames the swallowed the rest of them, similar to the manner in which those more recent Crossfire Hurricane burn-bags survived to be discovered by FBI Director Kash Patel. Discoveries such as these only hint at the masses of evidence that have been lost forever.

As the paper words it, “The true extent of the human experiments and the full scale of the damage, physical and psychological, inflicted on the test subjects...may therefore never be known.” Your tax dollars at work.

And even though the program technically ended in 1973, the paper reports that in 2008, “the Committee on Military and Intelligence Methodology for Emergent Neurophysiological and Cognitive Science Research, on request of the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), reviewed the latest neurotechnology to “select the manners in which this work could be of interest to national security professionals, and (…) for future warfighting applications.” This area of research no doubt has progressed immeasurably from the days of MKUltra.

The paper concludes, “Worryingly, it appears that an interest in techniques for reading thoughts and controlling minds still persists. (Editorial aside: REALLY??) . The dire consequences of the manifold attempts at developing techniques for mind control during the Cold War should act as a warning...We may not be able to rely on technological limitations thwarting efforts at mind control a second time.”

It must be said that we at the Huckabee Post found this new story especially interesting after spending Sunday evening watching a movie called THE PARALLAX VIEW from 1973. The movie is fiction and a product of its time --- which is meant in the most positive way --- made in the aftermath of the Kennedy assassination and the Warren Commission Report and dealing with a fictional secret-secret company that recruits, brainwashes and trains assassins who are used as “lone gunman” patsies. (This concept might happen to remind you of some fairly recent shootings and attempted shootings; we make no direct comparisons to real-life events unless we have proof.) Does it surprise you that the means for selecting candidates and using mind-control techniques sounds right out of the totally real MKUltra?

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