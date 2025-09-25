After President Trump announced that medical studies found that taking Tylenol during pregnancy increased the risk of autism in babies, some pregnant liberal women started posting videos of themselves taking big doses of Tylenol as a way to “own” Trump. Something tells us that if their babies suffer from any cognitive deficiencies, it will be due more to heredity than Tylenol.

RELATED TWEET OF THE DAY! Add this to the growing list of ways that leftists are destroying themselves in a crazed effort to “get Trump”…

Even More Brain-Wasting TDS: After President Trump declared Antifa to be a terrorist organization, a number of Democrats are declaring that Antifa doesn’t really exist (at least, not down in the sand hole where they stick their heads.) Rep. Dan Goldman took to X to dare conservatives to “Name one member of Antifa.” And they couldn’t…resist the temptation to name dozens of them, as well as posting their mug shots and their records of criminal convictions.