Washington DC leaks like a sieve and probably has forever, but until now, the leaks have rarely involved the Supreme Court.

Now, however, The New York Times has a new installment that implicates them again. (We won’t be linking to the NYT article, by the way. We prefer real news.)

“The Times spoke to 10 people,” says the report, “liberals and conservatives, who were familiar with the deliberations over the pivotal emergency order and who spoke on the condition of anonymity because confidentiality was a condition of their employment.”

Let’s stop right there. So, ten people who are working under confidentiality agreements chose to leak information --- in the form of “papers” --- to the NY Times? Talk about a culture of corruption. To quote Jennifer Oliver O’Connell at RedState, “God help us.”

As Mollie Hemingway at The Federalist put it, “Another major Supreme Court leak to a left-wing media outlet to support a left-wing narrative. Interesting.”

These papers have to do with what’s known as a “shadow docket,” which the NYT calls “a controversial new way of doing business” at the Supreme Court. They’re using this term to apply to emergency rulings, particularly those that have to do with the President’s emergency powers. The 16 pages of memos, they say, “provide an extraordinarily rare window into the Court, showing how the justices talk to one another outside of public view.”

Never mind that they’re supposed to be able to talk to one another outside of public view.

The leaked memos are from a case going back ten years (!), which resulted in an emergency ruling against the Obama administration on his Clean Energy Plan. (Gosh, who could be against Clean Energy? We digress.) Since some recent rulings in Trump’s second term have gone more favorably towards Trump, the theory of the NYT is that the ruling unfavorable towards President Obama was rooted in Chief Justice John Roberts’ personal feelings about him.

Their “reasoning”: Obama, when he was a U.S. Senator, was not among those who confirmed Roberts for the Court. It’s AMAZING how good the left is at mind-reading. And they always ascribe the worst possible motives to those on the right. If they can’t argue a case on the merits, they accuse the other side of bad motives and argue those.

In O’Connell’s words, the NYT “further claims that Chief Justice Roberts has allowed this use of shadow docket methodology to run amok, firing off emergency rulings instead of going through the court’s hallowed deliberative judicial process.”

The NYT casts shade on the so-called “shadow docket” by calling it “the secretive track that the Supreme Court has since used to make many major decisions, including granting President Trump more than 20 key victories on issues from immigration to agency power.” Hey, couldn’t it possibly be that Trump had the Constitution on his side?

Certainly not, the NYT implies. There’s got to be something more subversive at play. In their words, “…the emergency docket has swelled into a major part of the court’s business, as the justices have short-circuited the deliberations of lower courts. The decisions are technically temporary, but are often hugely consequential.

“Rulings with no explanation or reasoning…have become routine,” they write. The emergency docket is now a central legacy of the court led by Chief Justice Roberts.”

And then the NYT makes this amazing comment about those 10-year-old memos: “Read a decade later, the memos suggest that none of the justices fully appreciated what they were doing: embarking on a questionable new way of operating.”

Look at how they paint the Obama case: “The President was under enormous pressure to address the global climate crisis. He had campaigned on that promise; then for eight years as the planet heated [editorial aside: good grief], he failed to get major environmental legislation through Congress. With his term about to end, this was his last chance to act.

“The Chief Justice was eager to assert his institution’s authority and to rein in Mr. Obama’s Environmental Protection Agency, which he believed had sidestepped a recent ruling.”

Of course, to maintain this theory, the NYT had to deal with that pesky case in which Chief Justice Roberts cast the deciding vote in 2012 that in effect saved the “Affordable” Care Act, by playing fast and loose with the idea of what a “tax” is. If the Chief Justice were letting personal animosity against Obama influence his votes, why would he have helped Obama so outrageously in the ACA case?

The NYT simply said that he did so because it had been approved by Congress. Sorry, that’s not good enough to explain what happened.

Anyway, here’s the scenario as outlined by the NYT for the case ten years ago: “On Feb. 5, the internal correspondence obtained by [editorial aside: LEAKED TO] The Times shows, the chief justice circulated a blast of a memo, insisting that the court halt the President’s plan.

“His arguments were forceful, quick, and filled with confident predictions. The court was going to give the case a full hearing eventually, he forecast. At that point, the justices would vote to overturn the Obama plan, he said, because it went beyond the boundaries of the Clean Air Act.

“For now, the chief justice contended that the court had to act immediately because the energy industry “must make changes to business plans today.”

“‘Absent a stay, the Clean Power Plan will cause (and is causing) substantial and irreversible reordering of the domestic power sector before this court has an opportunity to review its legality,’ he wrote.”

This was his reasoning for advocating a stay. Justice Elena Kagan, however, took great exception to the Chief Justice’s comments, saying that the Court taking action at that point would be “unprecedented.” On the other side, Justice Alito commented that the Environmental Protection Agency seemed to be trying to render the Court irrelevant. As we non-attorneys understand it, these are the sort of communications that are supposed to be part of their deliberative process, not leaked to The New York Times.

The NYT continued, relating a story that could only be devastating to a catastrophically warming planet: “Over just five days, the justices had decided the issue. Even as they debated the Obama plan’s possible burden on the power industry, in the chain of correspondence obtained by The Times, not a single justice, conservative or liberal, mentioned the dangers of a warming planet as one of the possible harms the court should consider.”

Oh, no! By issuing an emergency stay --- and in only five days --- the Justices in effect hastened the destruction of the Earth by uncontrollable warming. That’s the power of the “shadow docket.” Seriously, in light of what we now know about the climate scam, Chief Justice Roberts “could practically be seen as Nostradamus for blocking the Obama administration’s plans to destroy America’s energy sector.”

The NYT blames Trump, of course: “Since then, even as the court’s approval ratings dropped, applications like the one it confronted a decade ago have proliferated, swamping the court’s ordinary work.

“This is partly a consequence of a gridlocked Congress and presidents willing to push the boundaries of executive power, particularly Mr. Trump.

“But it is also the result of the justices’ decision to entertain emergency requests like the one in 2016, warping procedures that had developed over centuries.”

Perhaps the NYT needs to consider that the left’s penchant for relentless lawfare is what has led our court system to this state of affairs. But they won’t.

RELATED READING: Law professor Jonathan Turley says the court system, even at the highest level, isn’t what it was, that the traditional rules are being broken. The leaking is part of this, of course, but so are the guidelines for how the Justices themselves interact, the “longstanding rules of civility.”

Turley does assert that the “shadow docket” leaks given to the NYT were offered up by “various Supreme Court justices.” Coincidentally (or not), “the leaks occurred after a controversial speech by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson at Yale Law School in which she denounced the use of the shadow docket by her conservative colleagues to release decisions that were sometimes “utterly irrational.” (Imagine being called that by KBJ!)

Turley calls these leaks “an [apparent] effort to influence the final opinion…this is a leak about a decade-old case. It had a purely malicious purpose to embarrass or disrupt the Court.” So we’ve had the leak in the Dodd case (the case that, once decided, would overturn Roe v. Wade) and now this. And no culprit for any of the leaking has yet been identified.