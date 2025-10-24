In an update to the Arctic Frost spying-on-senators story, there’s new information suggestive of just how high the conspiracy went. Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee (and one of our big heroes), has obtained a memo of authorization that shows the conspiracy went all the way up.

As Grassley posted Thursday on X: “Just received this doc from DOJ Proof that Biden Atty Gen Merrick Garland + Deputy Atty General Lisa Monaco + FBI Dir Chris Wray all PERSONALLY APPROVED opening Arctic Frost.”

Continuing: “This investigation unleashed unchecked govt power at the highest levels. My oversight will continue.”

Certainly, it’s no surprise to see Lisa Monaco’s name mentioned here. It’s always been our contention that longtime Obama operative Monaco (as opposed to President Biden or Monaco’s purported boss Merrick Garland) was running the show at the “Justice” Department.

Bonchie at RedState writes that “there is no chance Joe Biden himself wasn’t aware of what was happening.” Well, it’s hard to be sure about that; it seems Biden was likely not aware of a lot of things.

But Bonchie hits it on the nose with this: “This was too sensitive a matter for anyone within his administration to be acting unilaterally.” He’s right to say it wasn’t likely any ONE person, whether or not Biden had any awareness of what they were doing. Same as with the autopen.

There was no predicate to justify such a violation of privacy against our own legislators. But, as Bonchie observes, “...Biden, Garland, Wray and Smith, among others, seemed to be trying to find some evidence that Trump had hatched an elaborate conspiracy to overturn the election that involved high-level Republican senators. This, of course, was not the case.”

We would add that if Trump had wanted to overturn the election, he sure didn’t come up with much of a plan. In fact, he went about it all wrong. He authorized the use of 10,000 National Guard for his rally, which he would never have done if he’d been counting on an “insurrection.” (Never mind that then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi decided against using them.) The rinky-dink rowdies who entered the Capitol on January 6, 2021 --- never mind the absolutely peaceful, patriotic attendees who wanted to see the Rotunda --- were just a ragtag bunch of frustrated but unarmed supporters who could never have made more than a tiny ripple in the process of certifying the electoral vote. The very idea that they could have “threatened our democracy” is preposterous, yet the Democrat Party has made political hay out of it ever since. This hay is nothing but a straw man.

As for the phone calls that were being monitored by the FBI, Bonchie rightly says that “none of the senators in question did ANYTHING [emphasis his] outside the bounds of congressional procedure. Agree or disagree, contesting certification on the floor IS part of the system. Democrats have done the same numerous times in the past, but that didn’t earn them being spied on by a federal investigation.” Yet that was done by the Biden administration, he says, purportedly to “save democracy.”

Save democracy? It was really to save the Democrat Party. No difference in their minds.

As FOX News’ Sean Hannity reported Thursday night, former “Special Counsel” Jack Smith says he wants to testify in an open hearing before the House and Senate Judiciary Committees to set the record straight. All right, then, let’s give it a go! Pop the popcorn for the 2025 version of Mr. Smith goes to Washington.

It’s hard to imagine what he could possibly say, given what we already know. As FOX News White House Correspondent Kevin Corke said to Hannity about Arctic Frost, “This is, pure and simple…politicization of our government. It should never have happened. Top Biden administration officials personally signing off, as you said, on an FBI investigation that was going to target nearly 100 Republican-linked groups or entities and may have even spied on members of Congress.”

In fact, we wouldn’t be surprised if his own attorneys --- from the Democrat Party-infused law firm of Covington & Burling, reportedly defending him pro bono --- advised him not to testify. Well, more specifically, they probably told him to say how much he DEARLY, DEARLY WANTED to testify, but then, in the end, not to testify. For some lame reason or another.

Anyway, Corke reported that the signatures of Garland, Monaco and Wray appeared on a four-page memo from April 2022 released by Sen. Grassley “authorizing the Bureau’s Arctic Frost probe.”

As you know, newly unclassified files also released by Sen. Grassley reveal that “the Bureau quietly issued subpoenas for nine congressional Republicans’ phone records as part of this probe.” The senator called this move “a weaponization of federal law enforcement that was arguably worse than Watergate.” (We recently outlined several aspects of this scandal that actually do make it worse.)

The Wray memo asserts that “Open source reporting and public statements made by individuals closely associated with Donald J. Trump, Inc. (Trump campaign) present an articulable factual basis indicating the existence of a federal crime, and thus the FBI seeks to open a full investigation.” Real prosecutors would tell you that possible synonyms for “open source reporting” and “public statements made by individuals closely associated with” Trump’s campaign might be “unreliable partisan propaganda” and “unverified hearsay.”

Judiciary Chairman Grassley and Jim Jordan have received an unintentionally amusing letter from Covington & Burling saying on behalf of Smith that “politics played no role in Arctic Frost.” A more ridiculous statement cannot even be imagined, not even from the Babylon Bee, so enjoy that big slice of take-away humor.

Julie Kelly posted a piece last weekend that offered the account of then-Trump J6 attorney John Lauro of a two-hour meeting he once had with Smith and the “special counsel” team. This was their first encounter after Smith had notified President Trump that he might face charges for trying “to overturn the 2020 election.”

Todd Blanche was then also representing Trump in the other case brought by Smith, the so-called “classified documents” case brought in Florida in June 2023. (Blanche is now Trump’s deputy AG.) Blanche and Lauro were trying to discourage Smith from bringing more charges against a former President who was also the leading GOP candidate for 2024.

Kelly reports that Lauro told her he asked Smith “to consult with the solicitor general’s office and the office of legal counsel” before proceeding further. Smith said nothing during the meeting. But the very next day, he went right on ahead and indicted President Trump on four counts relating to J6.

And here’s what Lauro concluded after spending more than a year dealing with Smith: “I saw a gross deviation from Department of Justice norms and prosecutorial ethics by the entire Jack Smith team. Every move he made as a prosecutor was not justified by prosecutorial ethics but was instead motivated by a single purpose --- to get Donald Trump and prevent him from being President.”

It seemed to Lauro to be even more than that: “What we were fighting was an effort to take out a political movement and Jack Smith was the prosecutorial hit man to do that.”

Lauro alleged that it was only pressure from President Biden and the Democrats that made Merrick Garland go along with the plan. THEY wanted Jack Smith, and he finally caved to them, even though he (rightly) thought Smith was a “political hack.” (Again, we’ve always suspected it was Monaco who led this effort, not Garland.)

Lauro told Kelly that Garland wanted to “wash his hands” of both cases --- perhaps an unintended allusion to Pontius Pilate --- and “hide behind the veneer” of an alleged independent prosecutor without direct ties to himself.

For more detail, Kelly’s piece is a must-read, particularly under the subhead “A Trigger-Happy Special Counsel Team in More Ways than One,” dealing with the matter of presidential immunity, and through to the end, where Lauro is quoted as crediting Smith’s over-the-top weaponization for backfiring and actually helping Trump win. “[Smith],” he said, “may very well be single-handedly responsible for electing the President.” It seems the joke is on Smith.

So if/when Smith actually does testify before the Judiciary Committees, Sen. Grassley can thank him for giving us a second Trump term.

RELATED STORY: Speaking of Todd Blanche, he has just torpedoed a report by MSNBC’s Ken Dilanian about a supposed meeting concerning whether or not to charge Adam Schiff with mortgage fraud. Dilanian said that, according to “two sources,” the lead federal prosecutor had said in this meeting that she didn’t think the case was strong enough to move forward. Democrats must’ve been high-fiving this. But Blanche says the meeting never even took place. Fun times!

“Can you ask your ‘sources’ for more info?” Blanche quipped on X. “I’m genuinely curious. Excited to hear more about this made-up meeting!…”