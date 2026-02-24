Photo credit: Yahoo

On Monday, the South Florida courtroom of U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon suddenly got more interesting for those following the justice system’s treatment of former “Special Counsel” Jack Smith.

As you know, we always put quotation marks around the words “Special Counsel” when they refer to Smith. Indeed, it was Judge Cannon who disqualified him for that position, as he had never received Senate confirmation. Her actions on Monday were a logical extension of that, resulting from actions he took even after she had disqualified him and dismissed the so-called “classified documents” case against Trump and two co-defendants that he had brought, the one involving the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago. That case ended in July 2024.

But two leftwing groups -- American Oversight and the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University (good grief) -- filed a request with Judge Cannon that Smith’s “report” (note our quotation marks again) on the classified documents case be released, and that’s what Monday’s hearing was about. Cannon had already barred their involvement as interested parties in this case, but they’re asking the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn that.

Since Cannon had already disqualified Smith and dismissed the case when he produced his so-called report, she called it “an unlawful work product” and denied their request. Of course, those same two leftwing groups will be appealing that ruling as well.

The TDS-infected Smith, like Captain Ahab hunting the white whale, just couldn’t let go of the case against Trump, even after the case was over. On Monday, Judge Cannon detailed the actions taken by Smith even after she had disqualified him, calling his involvement “a concerning breach of the spirit of the Dismissal Order…if not an outright violation of it.”

Investigative reporter and analyst Julie Kelly keenly observes: “...Smith signed his name and title on briefs in the case for months leading up to his resignation in Jan. 2025. That sort of thing recently prompted a federal judge to threaten a contempt finding against former acting U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan in the Eastern District of Virginia, despite the fact the President had nominated Halligan --- which was not the case in the Smith appointment.” Consistency is not the left’s forte, to say the least.

(Side note: in related news, the legal fight over Lindsay Halligan continues. Recall that in November, Clinton-appointed Judge Cameron McGowan Currie ruled that Halligan had been invalidly appointed, which, in a real travesty of justice, led to cases against both James Comey and Letitia James being dismissed. After U.S. district judges in the Eastern District of Virginia appointed James Hundley to replace Halligan as U.S. Attorney, deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche stepped in and fired Hundley. This saga continues to unfold and the body count may rise.)

Anyway, to Cannon’s mind, Smith going on to prepare the report after his case had been dismissed was a clear case of contempt. “...Special Counsel Smith chose to circumvent [the Dismissal Order] for months, by taking the discovery generated in this case and compiling it in a final report for transmission to then-Attorney General Garland, to Congress, and then beyond. The Court need not countenance this brazen stratagem or effectively perpetuate the Special Counsel’s breach of this Court’s own order.”

Recall that AG Garland actually released Smith’s report on the J6 case, described by Kelly as “rehashed allegations covered by the January 6 Select Committee.” A week later, Cannon slammed Smith and the DOJ for their attempt to do the same with the classified documents case, saying publication would’ve denied due process to co-defendants Walter Nauta and Carlos De Olivera, who (not having Presidential immunity) had ongoing litigation in this case.

Judge Cannon wrote, “Never before has the Department of Justice, prior to the conclusion of criminal proceedings against a defendant --- and absent a litigation-specific reason as appropriate in the case itself --- sought to disclose outside the Department a report prepared by a Special Counsel containing substantive and voluminous case information. Until now.”

At a time in history when we seem to be reporting almost daily on judicial bias and misconduct, it is so refreshing to see a judge like Cannon, one who demonstrates keen observation and common sense.

(For perspective, imagine if a DA, having failed to convince a judge or grand jury to indict someone, publicly released his one-sided case and declared that if only there had been a trial, that person would have been found guilty. Talk about blatant misconduct and grounds for a whopper of a defamation lawsuit.)

Kelly suggests that no matter how the appellate court rules, the Republican-led House has more fodder now to pursue charges against Smith and “a few of his henchmen,” citing a pending criminal referral against Thomas Windom, one of Smith’s deputies in the J6 case. Striking a particular note of optimism, she also points out that a contempt case against Smith would be prosecuted in the Southern District of Florida, not in hopeless Washington DC. And she informs us that Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney Jason Reding Quinones is reportedly working with grand juries in that jurisdiction on conspiracy investigations. All good.

Julie’s piece is by subscription only, but we’ve tried to include her key points in our commentary.

FYI: If you want a new example of what we mean by the hopeless DC legal system, US Attorney for DC Jeanine Pirro has dropped the case against the Democrat Congress members who made a video urging military members to disobey orders after a DC federal grand jury unanimously refused to indict them. This is the same grand jury system that thought grandmas who prayed outside abortion clinics should go to federal prison.

RELATED NEWS: Speaking of the Mar-a-Lago raid, information is emerging that contradicts the Biden administration’s insistence that it had nothing to do with that. David Spunt at FOX News said emails from three months before the raid “paint a different picture” of the relationship between the Biden White House and Justice Department. They show coordination between the White House counsel’s office and the DOJ regarding an interview of Mar-a-Lago aide Walt Nauta, one of the two individuals mentioned above who were charged as Trump’s co-conspirators.

According to one FBI email, “Coordination with DOJ and WH Counsel are in work to start the process to confirm and interview current administration employee Walt Nauta. This event is dependent on the timeline of President Biden’s brief, discussion and coordination between WH Counsel and DOJ, and in turn, [Trump attorney] Even Corcoran’s position on the override of privilege assertion and whether or not he seeks an injunction to prevent access.”

Uh-oh. As House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan said, “It’s always worse than we thought. These newly released documents confirm that the Biden DOJ’s raid on Mar-a-Lago was politically motivated.” Surprise, surprise.

And from Attorney General Pam Bondi, “The more we learn about the DOJ weaponization under the prior administration, the worse the story gets. We will continue disclosing evidence to our congressional partners, to deliver the truth and bring those who committed crimes to justice.”

Of course, any work with our “congressional partners” to get this done will come to a screeching half if we don’t turn out and vote and win the midterms.

