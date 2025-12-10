Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

Updates: More obstacles for prosecutors in Comey case; still more on J6 pipe bomber suspect: One would think that with someone who so demonstrably made false statements to a congressional committee --- really, we can show chapter and verse --- it wouldn’t be hard to prosecute a case against him. One would be wrong.

Former FBI Director James Comey, with the charges against him now dropped over a technicality concerning the appointment of Lindsey Halligan, the prosecutor who originally brought them, will see those charges re-filed. But access to evidence against him, largely contained in emails between him and his media lackey Daniel Richman, has been denied to the prosecution by a court order (albeit temporary) over the weekend by Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly in response to a petition by attorneys for Daniel Richman.

If that TRO isn’t lifted, how are prosecutors even supposed to try the case? And, of course, that’s the idea.

As we’ve previously outlined, the material in question was gathered under a general investigation into government leaks to the media. Kollar-Kotelly sided with Richman’s defense argument that these same materials were later combed by Comey’s prosecutors without separate warrants for the case against him. So she sealed them away, at least until this Friday. Then, we shall see.

“The Court concludes that Petitioner Richman is likely to succeed on the merits of the claim that the Government has violated his Fourth Amendment right against unreasonable searches and seizures by retaining a complete copy of all files on his personal computer,” Judge Kollar-Kotelly wrote.

Richman and his attorneys argued that 1) in preparing the Comey case, prosecutors relied on material that was beyond he scope of the original warrants, 2) they held onto communications they should have destroyed or returned, and 3) conducted new, warrantless searches of the files. The judge went right along.

There are other challenges even in re-filing the case against Comey, though we --- admittedly not attorneys --- are not sure these couldn’t be overcome, at least in a fair courtroom (ha). The testimony that Comey is alleged to have lied in is now outside the five-year statute of limitations. But since the original charges were filed before it expired, and prosecutors were made to start over only because of a judge’s ruling, one would think the original filing date would be respected. There must be some case law on this, but so far, we have not seen it presented by any legal analyst.

As you know, Comey’s attorneys have also argued that his case be tossed over “selective and vindictive prosecution.” No word on that yet, but as we have said, just because Trump understandably detests Comey and would love to see him prosecuted, that doesn’t mean he should NOT be prosecuted for something he demonstrably did. That in itself is no reason to let him walk.

Tyler Durden at ZeroHedge has a good summary on the case as well. The problem, as he states it: this judge’s order is “temporarily barring prosecutors from using evidence they had relied on when they initially secured criminal charges.” Again, the problem is that if this TRO is extended, it means that if and when the prosecution re-files the case, they have to do this without the evidence they had originally cited. How do they even do that?

In more FBI news, we’re finding out more about that apparently false narrative that emerged about the pipe bomber suspect thinking the 2020 election was stolen. According to investigative reporter Julie Kelly (highly dependable source), this appears to have been “a leak related to the FBI’s interrogation of [the suspect] last week.” Of course, the media immediately ran with that, insisting the suspect was a Trump supporter though the suspect’s grandmother denied that this was true. She said her grandson was nonpolitical and “borderline autistic.”

Of course, we can’t read the suspect’s mind and don’t know how political he was. But even if he TOLD the FBI he thought the election was stolen, that doesn’t mean it’s what he actually thought or what really drove him to commit this act. He might have just thought it would help him to say that, reasoning that President Trump would want to hear it.

One strange thing about the suspect that’s being reported but that we won’t waste more than the rest of this paragraph on: he reportedly has an obsession with the cartoon character of “My Little Pony,” typically a favorite pastime of little girls. For what it’s worth, a mass shooter (we won’t name him, as is our policy) responsible for the deaths of nine people, including himself, at a FedEx facility in April 2021 was similarly obsessed with the character. Turns out, there is erotic fan art online that has to do with this obsession (men who have it are called “Bronies”), and that’s as far as we cared to go with our research. Moving on…

In an update, Georgia Rep. Barry Loudermilk, chairman of the House subcommittee investigating J6 and the FBI’s follow-up, such as it was, on the pipe bomber incident, is asking Karlin Younger, the woman who “discovered” the pipe bomb in an alley behind the RNC headquarters, to come in for a transcribed interview with that subcommittee.

As Kelly reports, Younger had just two contacts with the FBI soon after January 6, and there is no indication that she ever spoke to them again after January 11, when she sat for an interview. Similarly, even with all of the effort congressional Democrats put into investigating January 6, there’s no evidence that any one of them ever spoke to her. Recall that Nancy Pelosi’s hand-picked kangaroo kommittee essentially ignored the whole pipe bomb story.

Rep. Loudermilk says Younger is “uniquely situated” to provide information to Congress about her discovery (“discovery”) of the bomb and also her interactions with the FBI, such as they were.

Recall that at the time, Younger happened to be employed by FirstNet, an independent agency within the Commerce Department that managed a dedicated broadband network for first responders to major events or disasters. Seems to us just a little too “on the nose” --- doesn’t it to you?

It’s even stranger once you know that a representative of FirstNet told the FBI in an email dated January 20, 2021, something that appears to be false: that cellphone data for January 5 “was corrupted and cannot be restored.” Again, what?

Details on that are here in Kelly’s piece from October.

In her latest piece, Kelly lists the top 10 questions (a “short list of headscratchers”) she says the public deserves answers to about the pipe bomb case. First, she brings up something we’ve mentioned before: that the suspect’s personal profile as a social outcast, a person who was borderline autistic, fits that of someone who might be targeted by the FBI or other law enforcement to be an asset. Some of the questions on Kelly’s list naturally arise from this consideration.

One of these questions might be considered the “umbrella”: “Why did the FBI investigation suddenly grow cold in the spring of 2021 despite a massive trove of evidence and reported leads on a suspect?” Of course, we all have a good idea, but this is a question that still needs to be explored with the major players under oath.

Other questions have to do with how both explosive devices --- if real bombs actually were planted the night before --- could possibly have been missed by Capitol Police, Secret Service agents AND two separate passes by bomb-sniffing dogs in anticipation of Kamala Harris’ visit to the DNC. It defies belief.

Kelly also poses the other big question we’ve never stopped asking: why on earth did Kamala Harris, scheduled to be certified as the first black female VP-elect in history, make that unscheduled trip away from Capitol Hill just before that big event? Why has she never been pressed on that? The timing of her trip makes absolutely no sense.

Some information, Kelly says, will have to remain under seal until the pipe bomber trial, but it’s important to get answers quickly on whatever committee members are free to ask about. Still, when she says “the clock is winding down” on this session of Congress, she’s not exaggerating --- their last day is December 14. How much can even our hero Rep. Loudermilk get done by this coming Sunday? Or can the committees keep working after the session ends?

