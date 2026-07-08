UPDATE: To paraphrase Mark Twain, rumors of Mitch McConnell’s brain death have been greatly exaggerated.

While Sen. McConnell is reportedly still in the hospital, Majority Leader John Thune’s spokesman said Thune had a lengthy, “substantive conversation” with him by phone on Monday. And CNN’s Scott Jennings said he spoke by phone to McConnell on a variety of topics for 20 minutes.

He must be okay since the only people who can speak on a variety of topics for 20 minutes while brain dead are the cast of “The View.”

The U.S. Office of the Assistant Secretary for Industrial Base Policy has launched a new program called “Build Freedom” to promote skilled trades in the US. Mike Rowe helped with the launch, since his foundation has been promoting skilled trade education for years. He said there are “hundreds of thousands of AI-proof, six-figure jobs currently open in the defense industrial base,” and a shortage of skilled trade workers. We’ve yet to hear anyone panic over a shortage of gender studies majors. As this story notes, it’s hard even to find a good local plumber. That must explain why people actually hired the Three Stooges to do their plumbing.

Speaking of people who choose useful education over overpriced woke slop, a homeschooling couple in Sao Paulo, Brazil, who follow a religious school curriculum were sentenced to 50 days in jail for failing to include programs on “gender and sex education” and “tolerance and diversity” for their two daughters. They’re free on bail while appealing the conviction. This is believed to be the first criminal prosecution of homeschooling parents in Brazil. We can’t help wondering how long it would take to explain diversity in a class with two students, both sisters?

The parents say they never expected to be sentenced to prison for trying to provide a better education for their daughters. Incidentally, their daughters are reportedly thriving socially and academically and are both accomplished pianists and speak multiple languages. We assume that’s the kind of thing that can happen if you don’t spend half your school day talking about gender, tolerance and diversity and the other half at drag queen story hour.

We reported recently that a Biden-appointed, foreign-born leftwing activist judge by the unlikely name of Sparkle Sooknanan issued a controversial ruling blocking President Trump’s executive order allowing states to use the federal Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) system to identify and remove noncitizens from voting rolls. She ruled that for a state government to use federal government records to remove ineligible voters somehow “knowingly trampled on the privacy rights of American citizens in a manner that threatens the sacred right to vote.” Or at least the sacred Democratic right of ineligible voters to vote.

Good News Update: A Trump-appointed federal judge just overturned her ban and reinstated the executive order. Election integrity was saved and we got to type the name “Sparkle Sooknanan” again, so it’s a win-win.

Democrat politician Andrew Gillum was arrested last week on drug-related charges. These are the latest over several years of scandals and arrests involving drugs and fraud.

Gillum has been out of the political spotlight since 2018, when was the Democrat nominee for Governor of Florida and he lost to Ron DeSantis by only 30,000 votes. His supporters must’ve also been on drugs.

So if anyone tells you your vote doesn’t matter, remember that election and ponder just how MUCH it mattered.

Thanks for reading!