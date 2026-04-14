As we reported last week, newly released documents show that J6 “star witness” Cassidy Hutchinson was known to be reporting a secondhand story about President Trump commandeering a Secret Service vehicle and trying to force the driver to take him to the Capitol building. That story was easily impeached afterwards by people who were actually there. But it sure made for some great anti-Trump TV for a little while.

On Monday, secret memos newly declassified by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard revealed yet more hearsay evidence that was used against Trump, this time for his first impeachment.

Remember the name Eric Ciaramella? He was finally identified (by those of us who dared report his name) as the “anonymous” whistleblower behind the complaint about Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the conversation that touched on the idea of looking into Hunter Bidens’ suspicious association with corrupt Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings. Memos show that, in truth, Ciaramella had no direct knowledge whatsoever of the Trump-Zelensky call. It seems he had even made that clear to investigators. Regardless, he and others allegedly submitted false information leading to Trump’s impeachment.

From Gabbard’s report: “During his preliminary investigation into President Trump’s July 2019 phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, former IC IG Michael Atkinson did not follow standard IG procedures and relied upon politicized, manufactured narratives – only conducting interviews with four individuals: the Whistleblower, the Whistleblower’s friend who was a co-author of the January 2017 Russia Hoax Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) and close colleague of disgraced former FBI Agent Peter Strzok, and two character references who had zero firsthand knowledge of the July 2019 phone call.”

After learning of this, Trump commented to Just The News that “they’re a bunch of crooked people. You’re talking about all the things that they put against me --- it’s come out that, in so many different ways, the election was rigged. The 2020 election was rigged. We found that out. They cheated in the election. They cheated on the vote. They cheated in every way possible.”

Imagine what Trump would say about THIS, part of the post from Catherine Herridge: “Whistleblower [Ciaramella] met with Democrats on House Intelligence Committee (then led by Adam Schiff, who was also the chief prosecutor at Trump’s Senate impeachment trial) BEFORE reporting his allegations to the Intelligence Community Inspector General.”

Turns out, you don’t have to imagine. Trump spared no words (but does he ever?), saying that hiding the exculpatory evidence against him was the only way they could get “an incompetent man” elected.

Gabbard also pointed out that in October 2019, now-CIA Director John Ratcliffe, in a closed-door hearing with Intel Community Watchdog Michael Atkinson, learned that Ciaramella hadn’t bothered to inform Atkinson that he’d previously met with members of the House Intel Community such as Schiff.

“On the urgent disclosure form,” Atkinson told Ratcliffe, “there’s a question that the complainant is asked about who they have reported the violation to...and one of the boxes is the congressional intelligence committees. The complainant did not check that box.”

This scathing rebuke was in DNI Gabbard’s report:

“Deep state actors within the Intelligence Community concocted a false narrative that was used by Congress to usurp the will of the American people and impeach the duly-elected President of the United States. Inspector General Atkinson failed to uphold his responsibility to the American people, putting political motivations over the truth. And this, along with the politicization of the whistleblower process by a former CIA employee who was working hand in glove with Democrats in Congress, are egregious examples of the deep state playbook on how to weaponize the Intelligence Community. Exposing these tactics and showing how they undermine the fabric of our democratic republic furthers the critical cause of transparency and accountability and will help prevent future abuse of power.”

Ratcliffe has already weighed in, saying Monday that the whole impeachment was a hoax. CIA Director of Public Affairs Liz Lysons said in a statement to Just The News that “as Director Ratcliffe made clear as a member of President Trump’s impeachment advisory team in 2019, this impeachment was entirely baseless, unfounded, and brought in politically-motivated bad faith,”

Let this be a warning to anyone looking ahead to the elections in November. The Trump fake-impeachment strategy is cemented into the Democrats’ playbook now, and Dems in Congress have already gone on the record pledging to impeach him just as soon as their next term begins, assuming they gain control of the House. We just can’t let Congress fall back into that hyper-partisan evil.

Here’s Just The News’ John Solomon talking about this new information on Ciaramella and the fake impeachment of Trump. He relates a conversation with Alan Dershowitz in which Dershowitz told him it’s incumbent upon the government to give up all exculpatory evidence. That this was not done, he said, is “a travesty to justice, a travesty to the American people.”

There are actions that can be taken at this point. According to Solomon, the President’s legal team could go to Chief Justice John Roberts, who, as is constitutionally mandated, presided over Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate, and say, “Hey, the government --- Adam Schiff, the chief prosecutor --- cheated on this,” and ask him to reverse the impeachment by Congress. “You could also see the FBI or the new Inspector General of the Intelligence Community take a look at what Michael Atkinson did by withholding some of this exculpatory evidence, whether that is a problem, whether it’s prosecutable, whether it’s an administrative thing.” Turley expects to see “some significant follow-up.”

RELATED: Speaking of Adam Schiff, be sure to see this video of Jonathan Turley discussing Schiff’s probable commission of a felony, citing a whistleblower account of Schiff approving classified leaks to target President Trump. “It doesn’t get a lot more serious than that,” Turley explained, “because the chairman of the House Intel Committee doesn’t have declassification authority.”

Turley says this is “a truly chilling account, if true” and that the manner in which it was allegedly leaked is “perfectly moronic.” It’s illegal to lie to Congress, so “someone’s lying here [either Schiff or his accuser], and someone’s a felon.” As for sentencing, depending on the circumstances and the number of violations, “you could easily go ten years, if not more,” he said. It’s common to inflate the number of counts, as was done to Trump in the so-called “falsified business records” case in Manhattan and also in the Mar-a-Lago “classified documents” case, to add years to a possible sentence.

But Turley points out that the allegations made against Schiff are much more serious than those made against Trump in the Mar-a-Lago case. Trump was accused of negligence in the handling of classified records; Schiff is accused of deliberate leaking of classified information to damage a political opponent, which is “a premeditated criminal act.”

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