On Tuesday, the House Judiciary Committee released almost 200 pages of internal emails showing that the Biden FBI used their “Arctic Frost” investigation to target the GOP in key battleground states, “raising,” as legal analyst Margot Cleveland writes, “serious questions concerning whether the Democrat-led DOJ plotted with state prosecutors to bring criminal charges against Trump supporters.”

Those targeted supporters and confidantes include Rudy Giuliani, Steve Bannon, Peter Navarro, Mark Meadows, Ed Martin, Jeff Rosen, John Eastman, Jeffrey Clark, Scott Perry, and Dan Scavino.

Anyone who has gotten information about Arctic Frost from The New York Times needs a Cleveland-style palate-cleanser right away. Fortunately, she has just provided one, describing those targeted as “a veritable who’s who of players in the 2020 election.”

Then-FBI Director Christopher Wray was bent on pursuing alternate electors as election fraudsters. As Cleveland reports, in a memo drafted in April 2022 to then-Attorney General Merrick Garland, Wray claimed that “fraudulent certificates of electors’ votes were submitted to the Archivist of the United States” for Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Wisconsin. He referred to this as “a conspiracy to obstruct Congress’ certification of the Electoral College on January 6, 2020, including through the submission of fraudulent certificates of electors’ votes to the United States Government.”

Of course, we know that it was not that at all; the intent of providing these alternate slates was to preserve legal challenges to the election in case it came to that. But if Attorney General Garland was aware of this at the time, it sure didn’t stop him. As Cleveland observes, Garland approved the investigation “even with clear precedent pointing to the propriety of the use of alternative electors in contested elections.”

As we said at the time in this newsletter, the state of Hawaii had set this precedent years earlier when it chose a slate of just-in-case alternate electors during the razor-close Kennedy-Nixon election of 1960. That was never considered election fraud, only a practical thing to do. (Cleveland’s new piece invokes that scenario again and provides details.)

“Given this precedent,” Cleveland writes, “it is inconceivable that the FBI would launch an investigation into supposed fraud premised on the use of alternate electors, much less that the attorney general would approve the investigation.” Ah, but this was TRUMP, so it was DIFFERENT, and all legal precedent went out the window. Even now, only the alternate electors for Michigan have had the charges against them dismissed. All the others are still languishing in legal limbo.

The emails released Tuesday show that the FBI targeted as many as 150 individuals, all GOP (of course). As Cleveland writes, “There could be no valid reason for such a widespread probe other than to destroy not just Trump, but anyone within six-degrees of separation.”

Not to quibble with the great Margot Cleveland, but we do question her use of the word “valid.”

What needs to be determined now is how much collusion was going on among the White House and various law enforcement and intel agencies. We know that Fulton County DA Fani Willis and her boyfriend/junior prosecutor were communicating with the White House both before and after the indictment of President Trump.

As Cleveland notes, Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin and Michigan pursued similar criminal charges against those who served as alternate electors. Were these states encouraged by the Biden administration to weaponize their own criminal “justice” systems against Trump supporters? If we were given to wagering, we would say YES. Cleveland says it might take “some time” for congressional oversight committees to find this out, but we expect more updates soon.

The Daily Caller has more on the story, including the House Judiciary Committee’s allegation that 45 individuals had been “potentially under investigation.” Relaying what had been reported by Just The News, they say that “FBI emails from May 2022 reveal a Washington FBI field office official (names are redacted) thanking multiple regional offices for their help with Arctic Frost interviews.”

Another official says “everything” in the probe is “restricted” within FBI systems. We’re assuming this refers to “Prohibited Access,” a way we’ve discussed of deep-sixing documents, potentially to avoid subpoenas and FOIA requests.

RELATED: In an update Wednesday night, House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan of Ohio said of former “Special Counsel” Jack Smith, “We want to talk to him. We will do everything we can to get this guy, and we want to get all this information and talk to him in a deposition format, and then we’ll decide if we’re going to do some public hearing.”

Smith has said he wants to testify and set the record straight, but that statement is hard to take seriously and essentially means nothing, so Jordan had better have the subpoena ready to go.