Good morning. Today’s newsletter continues to cover the huge stolen health care funds scandal in Minnesota, Texas Democrat Jasmine Crockett, liberal narratives, weekend music and more.

By request:

We love Him, because He first loved us. - 1 John 4:19

Photo credit: ZUMAPRESS.com

Minnesota’s Chief Knucklehead…Just yesterday, we pointed out how Rep. Ilhan Omar is trying to deflect the huge stolen health care funds scandal in Minnesota’s Somali community by using the tried-and-true leftist dodge: (1.) Claim the accuser is attacking you; (2.) Claim that the accuser’s supporters are violent/racist; (3.) ergo, the accusation will inspire said supporters to attack you; so (4.) you are “living in fear” because the accuser has put your life in danger. You’re the real victim here!

(By the way, here’s more on Omar’s connections with those scammers.)

Well, just one day later, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz tried the exact same gameplan, but not because he’s being accused of ignoring or even abetting massive fraud. No, he’s a victim because President Trump said he must be “retarded” not to have seen it. Walz claims that because Trump called him a mean, non-PC name, Trump supporters are now driving past his house and yelling, “Retard,” and this makes him and his family feel in danger, etc. etc.

First of all, we suspect that if this is happening at all, it was probably happening long before this story broke. Also, wasn’t it Walz who’s spent years calling Trump a “fascist,” a dictator and threat to democracy, the type of incendiary names that might fire up Democrats’ violent supporters to, oh, say, try to shoot Trump in the head? We haven’t noticed Walz apologizing. In fact, he’s doubled down, calling for Democrats to “bully” Trump.

Then again, maybe he’s incapable of understanding concepts like hypocrisy or cause-and-effect. After all, he did tell us himself that he’s a “knucklehead.” Would it be okay if people drove past his house and yelled that?

Pay your bills, Jasmine: Jasmine Crockett is the latest “failing upward” Democrat who thinks she deserves a big promotion to the Senate despite having accomplished nothing of note in the House, other than displaying a lot of theatrics and a shocking disregard for facts. But Fox News Digital reports that before she starts thinking of moving on up, she might want to pay off the legal lien for over $3,000 worth of overdue, unpaid condo association fees on her current pad.

Liberal media narratives are harder to kick than smoking: On CNN, Jake Tapper identified the J6 pipe bomb suspect as “a 30-year-old white man,” just minutes before they aired his photo, which clearly showed that he’s black. As Mediaite.com notes, this wasn’t the first time CNN made that exact same error.

Sadly, we can apparently mark December, 2025, as the month when once-Great Britain, the nation that gave the world the Magna Carta, officially turned into communist China.

Meme War! You make the call, which is the funnier new Internet meme? The drunken raccoon…

Or how Gavin Newsom crosses his legs when sitting?

Food For Thought – Derek Hunter at Townhall.com takes a closer look at this week’s election returns in Tennessee and argues that the “alarm signals” for Republicans are vastly overstated.

Happy Ending Story of the Day! Retired GM worker Ed Bombas of Brighton, Michigan, was working his regular job as a supermarket checker when an Australian Internet influencer took out his phone and asked why someone of his age (88) was still working so hard. He explained that he had to work a full shift to survive because he lost his pension and health coverage when GM went bankrupt in 2012, and most of his savings went for medical bills when his wife died seven years ago.

Ed didn’t realize that the stranger was going to post the clip online, where it went viral. He later told WXYZ-TV that he doesn’t feel sorry for himself. He said, “I’m fortunate God gave me a good enough body to be strong enough to stand here for eight, eight and a half hours a day.”

But after today, Ed won’t have to keep working and can finally retire and enjoy life. People who were moved and inspired by his story started a GoFundMe page and tens of thousands of people donated. Ed doesn’t keep up with the Internet, so today, he will be surprised by his son, who plans to tell him that the page has raised a retirement fund for him of (as of this writing) just over $1.7 million.

News You Can Use: Here’s more bad news for the “Body Positivity” movement and more good news for Ozempic stock. Medical researchers at Washington University in Missouri found that blood biomarkers for Alzheimer’s increased 95% faster in obese people than in non-obese people.

We just reported on a study that found that socializing with others was associated with a lower risk of dementia. It appears that the healthiest thing you could do for your brain is socialize with the folks you meet at Weight Watchers and the gym.

Thanksgiving is in the rearview mirror, it’s officially Christmas season, and we have a lot of great Christmas memories from “Huckabee” on TBN to share and less than a month to share them. So here’s a two-fer from “America’s Got Talent” winner Michael Grimm with Tre Corley and the Music City Connection. First, enjoy his soulful vocals on this great cover of the Donny Hathaway classic, “This Christmas”…

And here’s a never-aired digital extra performance with a traditional jazz touch, “Christmas In New Orleans”...

Pat Reeder

Last weekend, I’d planned a Thanksgiving leftovers theme, with songs about stuffing yourself with food, but then we got an extremely rare weekend off. But I like these so much that I still want to share them. I figure that every day of December is a good time for stuffing your face.

First up, you know I’m a born/raised/lifelong/proud-to-the-point-of-chauvinism Texan, so I have to share my favorite song about Texas food. You know you’re a Texan when your mouth waters at the thought of chicken fried steak with white gravy, barbecue, greasy enchiladas and armadillo pie. This is the great Texas singer/songwriter Guy Clark with the title track of his 1976 album, “Texas Cookin’.”

Both my wife Laura and I are lifelong devotees of Weird Al Yankovich, one of the last music stars who is still loved by virtually everyone across the generations. Laura used to do a live show of her parody songs that quoted a reviewer who said, “If Julie Andrews and Weird Al Yankovich had a child, it would be her.” We’re also friends with his amazing guitarist, Jim Kimo West, who gets us backstage after Al’s concerts. You should check out Jim’s serious albums of beautiful Hawaiian slack key guitar, including his two Christmas albums (https://jimkimowest.com/holiday-music).

Since our theme is overeating, I have to include Weird Al. There are MANY to choose from (the most obvious being the Michael Jackson parodies “Eat It” and “Fat”), but I picked a more obscure but hilarious parody of “La Bomba” with a uniquely Italian flavor.

To wrap up, I want to segue into Christmas, but continue the themes of parody and gluttony. It would also be nice to include a cute animal. So calling upon my radio DJ mixing skills, I chose the 2015 Internet sensation, Doug the Pug, with a fresh take on an overplayed Mariah Carey hit: “All I Want For Christmas is Food.” Even if you wince at hearing this tune again, you’ll love the video if you’re a dog lover.

Merry (Burp!) Christmas!

Funny Read & Great Christmas Gift: Fans of “Huckabee” on TBN will remember the appearances by our pal Chris Wineland, a very funny clean stand-up comic. You might have also seen him on “Louder with Crowder,” the Daily Wire or his DryBar Comedy special. Chris is also a pastor, and he and his wife Micah have a ministry that serves comedians, performers and other creative types.

Chris has just published a hilarious new joke book called “Pastor Jokes: The Good, The Bad & The Holy.” It’s perfect for any pastors or their family members on your gift list, or for any churchgoer with a sense of humor. It’s available on Amazon in hardcover or super-affordable Kindle edition. You can even read a free sample. Check it out!

Bee Time: Since we skipped last weekend, an abundance of riches has built up at the Babylon Bee. Here are some of our favorite stories, and you can catch up on all the Internet’s best fake news at https://babylonbee.com/.

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.