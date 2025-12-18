Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

News

For those of us who remember the early days of the first Trump Administration, this feels like déjà vu: President Trump issued a proclamation “Restricting and Limiting the Entry of Foreign Nationals to Protect the Security of the United States.” He said he is strengthening “our borders & national security with data-driven restrictions on high-risk countries with severe deficiencies in screening & vetting.”

He then listed those countries, which include the original 12 from 2017 (Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen) with five more added (Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, South Sudan and Syria.) He also explained the reasons why each nation is on the list. There are more details here.

Those of us with long memories expect a repeat of the previous response from the left: Mislabeling it as a “Muslim ban,” even though it doesn’t include many predominantly Muslim nations that aren’t hotbeds of anti-American terrorism, followed by running to a friendly neighborhood liberal activist judge who will play President by issuing an injunction. Let’s hope that this time around, the Supreme Court will move faster on slapping it down. We’re still dealing with the terrorist threat from all the high-risk people the Democrats have let in already.

President Trump also made news with the announcement of ‘Warrior Dividends” for members of the Armed Forces. Of course, Democrats panned the idea, but you know who didn’t? Members of the military and their families.

Daily Bible Verse

Yesterday, we shared some good jobs numbers, showing private sector employment is going up while federal worker employment is dropping (that’s good in a multitude of ways.) This write-up from Townhall has even more encouraging data, such as that federal employment is at the lowest level in a decade; in Trump’s first full year, real wages are on track to rise 4.2%, far outpacing inflation; and 100% of this job growth under Trump has come in the private sector and gone to native-born Americans, not illegal aliens. The number of native-born Americans with jobs has risen by 2.6 million over the past year.

You know how the left likes to try to discredit conservatives by claiming that something they said that was obviously true was “without evidence”? Well, this story proves that sometimes, people say things for which there is no evidence, and that really does mean it’s a steaming load. But then, the person was Ilhan Omar talking about ICE, so that’s to be expected.

Tuesday, President Trump escalated his pressure on Nicolas Maduro by ordering a total blockade on any sanctioned oil tankers entering or leaving Venezuela. Trump wrote on Truth Social, “Venezuela is completely surrounded by the largest Armada ever assembled in the History of South America. It will only get bigger, and the shock to them will be like nothing they have ever seen before – Until such time as they return to the United States of America all of the Oil, Land, and other Assets that they previously stole from us.” Fox News has more details.

After days of investigation, police in Providence still have no real leads on the Brown University shooter. President Trump slammed the University for not having enough video surveillance cameras. There were some, but not many in the building where it happened. Authorities do have video of a “person of interest” taken from video doorbells, but he’s wearing a black hat and a face mask.

Fox News has a page for continually-updated bulletins.

One point we haven’t heard anyone else make: Why did we even allow the “normalization” of wearing face masks in public? Used to be that if you entered some public place wearing a mask, people would automatically go on high alert. Now, it’s so common that people walk into banks wearing masks and the security guard doesn’t even wake up. Some of us tried to point out the uselessness of such masks for health purposes during the pandemic, noting that trying to stop a virus with a cloth mask was like trying to keep out mosquitoes with a chain link fence. But we were attacked and censored. Now, we’re in a culture where many people wear masks that actually do nothing but impede their breathing and hide their identities. It’s time to make public mask wearers conspicuous again.

Declaring a campus a “gun-free zone” is useless because anyone intending harm will just carry a concealed weapon. But anyone who wanted to hide his identity while on the way to launch a mass shooting might be stopped by the cops if the campus were a “mask-free zone.” Consider it.

All the cost and inconvenience that the Democrats put America through with the Schumer Shutdown was to force Republicans to extend the Obamacare subsidies. Well, it was all for nothing then, and now, the pointlessness of it is undeniable: House Speaker Mike Johnson announced that there will be no more spending to extend the COVID-era insurance subsidies. Instead, the House will focus on a new Republican plan to replace the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) with something that is actually affordable. It’s called the “Lower Health Care Premiums for All Americans” Act. Matt Margolis at PJ Media has more details.

While some Republicans aren’t happy at having this as an issue for Democrats to bash them with in an election year, it’s a perfect example of the old saying, “Things that can’t go on forever won’t.” Obamacare insurance is only “affordable” because the federal government, which is $38 trillion in debt, keeps picking up the tab for people’s unaffordable premiums. What you think you’re saving on your own insurance premiums, you’re paying in taxes to cover everyone’s insurance premiums.

As Margolis writes, the reality is that “Obamacare doesn’t work, and the temporary fixes only made things worse. Democrats can cry about ‘access’ and ‘affordability’ all they want, but the truth is simple—throwing endless taxpayer money at a broken program never made healthcare cheaper.”

Here’s another bit of little-mentioned reality: Throwing endless money at ANY government program never really makes anything cheaper. You’re not saving money; you’re just paying it out of a different pocket.

Photo credit: Newsweek

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is facing calls to resign over “massive fraud” in one of the state’s programs and his “careless lack of oversight.” We know what you’re thinking, but no: this is a NEW story. The call to resign came from Education Secretary Linda McMahon due to a report that 1,834 “ghost students” had defrauded the state’s college system out of $12.5 million in taxpayer-funded grants and loans.

FYI: A “ghost student” is not a student who is as white as Tim Walz. In a letter to Walz, McMahon explained, “At the beginning of this year, the U.S. Department of Education became aware that fraudulent college applicants, especially concentrated in Minnesota, were gaming the federal postsecondary education system to collect money that was intended for young Americans to help them afford college…We call these fraudsters ‘ghost students’ because they were not ID-verified and often did not live in the United States, or they simply did not exist.” They would take the checks, share a small portion with the college and keep the rest without attending college at all.

McMahon continued that due to Walz’s “dereliction of the office entrusted” to him, she was imploring him “to resign and make way for more capable leadership.” Luckily, he might actually do that, by resigning as Governor to run for President as a Democrat, where competence and no history of fraud are not job requirements.

We can’t fathom why anyone in the Trump White House thought it was a good idea to let a writer from Vanity Fair magazine have months of access to do a profile on Susie Wiles, the first female White House chief of staff in history and one of the most effective political strategists in the field. But the predictable result was a hatchet job, filled with innuendo, gossip, quotes taken out of context, and of course, unflattering photos. Because you can’t expect VANITY FAIR to have a photographer who can take a flattering photo…of a Republican.

If the liberal editors at Vanity Fair hoped this would cause a falling-out among Wiles and Trump and his other staffers, they were wrong. As Katie Jerkovich at Redstate reports, they all rushed to defend Wiles and blast Vanity Fair for its dishonesty. If you want to know more about Wiles, who was recently named one of the most powerful women in politics (something Vanity Fair would celebrate if she were a Democrat, rather than trying to tear her down), read this article instead of that magazine.

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.