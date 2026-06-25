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Marci Ardelle's avatar
Marci Ardelle
3h

It is so easy to say "there's no proof" when you can ignore personal testimonies and attack a witness' character.. When I say that it was awfully fishy how the machine at my voting precinct WOULD NOT accept our ballots on the first several attempts no matter what direction we tried to load it, many would just laugh that off and say it didn't happen or that I am lying. It DID happen. It happened to me, my spouse, and the several other voters that showed up first thing that morning before heading in to work. In fact, once at work, a coworker told me his wife had heard on the radio that several precincts were having issues and they had to replace the machines. Funny though, I never found a news story about it and to this day, I still only have my first-hand experience. I have voted at that precinct probably 15-20 times over the years - never happened before and hasn't happened since.

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Burt Rowell's avatar
Burt Rowell
3h

Mike is a Good Honest Man and should have never been subjected to this!

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