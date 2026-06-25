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In a four-page motion filed on Monday in a DC court, the company formerly known as Dominion Voting Systems dropped its lawsuit against “MyPillow Guy” Mike Lindell.

They reached an agreement for “the dismissal of all claims and causes of action asserted...with prejudice.” The legal term “with prejudice” means these same allegations of slander can never be filed again by members of either party against the other in a civil lawsuit. That long legal fight is OVER, but at enormous cost to Lindell.

“Each party shall bear its own attorneys’ fees, expenses and costs,” the motion reads. Heaven knows what the expense of this litigation has been to Lindell since the $1.3 billion lawsuit was filed against him in February 2021. Recall how aggressively Dominion went after anyone who dared to challenge the integrity of their electronic voting machines.

The original complaint read, “[Lindell] is well aware of the independent audits and paper ballot recounts, conclusively disproving the Big Lie. But Lindell --- a talented salesman and former professional card counter --- sells the lie today because the lie sells pillows.”

Hey, talk about slander. And that accusation doesn’t even make sense. We can only wonder how many MORE pillows Mike Lindell MIGHT have sold if it hadn’t have been for the vicious attack that was made on him and his business. He was painted as a crazy conspiracy theorist and a threat to democracy itself. A number of major retail chains --- including Bed, Bath and Beyond; Walmart; Kohl’s; Wayfair; J.C. Penney; H-E-B grocery stores; and QVC --- stopped carrying MyPillow merchandise, though some of them claimed this had to do with slumping sales at the time rather than politics. (It might take a detailed timeline and sales analysis to determine if a drop-off in sales happened before or after the politics.) Some, like Costco, had been accused of dropping his products when that appears not to have been the case.

But his business was struggling, and over the past several years, Lindell’s legal fees have been devastating, so much so that by October 2023, his attorneys sought to withdraw from his case, citing millions in unpaid legal fees. The court formally allowed them to bow out in August 2024.

Lindell had countersued against Dominion and also added voting software company Smartmatic as a third-party defendant. He lost against Smartmatic, who later moved for sanctions against him for frivolous claims and won a $56,369 judgment against him in 2022, which he refused to pay. In March 2025, they tried to have him held in civil contempt for dodging communications about the judgment. Two months ago, U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols, a Trump appointee, added an additional charge of $500 for every day of continued “noncompliance.” The new grand total is over $92,000. The history of the litigation is here at Law & Crime (follow their links if you’d like to take a deeper dive).

One interesting note from L&C: “In June 2024, Lindell was barred from enforcing long-sought subpoenas against two government-affiliated individuals he hoped to use as the basis of his defense against defamation claims.” Intrigued, we looked deeper and found that these two individuals were former Director of National Intelligence John Negroponte and DOJ attorney Carlotta Wells. These two had had no involvement in the lawsuit to that point, but Lindell claimed that “the testimony he seeks from Negroponte and Wells will ‘corroborate’ the information upon which Lindell relied when he made the statements at issue in Dominion’s complaint.” Well, we’ll never know what that testimony might have been, and neither will anyone else.

As L&C reports, the litigation “took an unexpected turn” when, in October 2025, former GOP election official Scott Leiendecker bought Dominion Voting Systems and renamed it Liberty Vote, as in Liberty Vote Holdings, Inc. (Sweet.)

They say that Leiendecker “described the acquisition ‘as a bold and historic move to transform and improve election integrity in America’ but essentially said the company would be going forward as usual --- with no changes in staff, contracts, or products planned in the immediate future.”

According to The Daily Dots, the acquisition of Dominion was “contingent upon dropping remaining lawsuits against conservatives including LIndell, Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and One America News Network.” (Recall that FOX News quickly caved and settled with Dominion, inexplicably paying them nearly $800 million [!!!] to go away. Newmax also settled with them, for $67 million.

To offer a companion piece to the news that the case has been dropped, Patrick Colbeck’s Election Crime Bureau, operating under the auspices of the Lindell organization, has just published what it refers to as a “historic evidence dossier” called THE 2020 ELECTION --- AN ATTACK UPON U.S. CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE. It’s quite comprehensive in alleging the ways the election was influenced and, yes, attacked.

At the conclusion, in its “Key message for skeptics,” it says, “This report does not ask you to agree with every conclusion. It asks you to look at the records that were deleted, the logs that are missing, the statutes that were ignored, and the national-security standards that were violated --- and to decide whether ‘no evidence’ is an honest description of that record.”

Does that sound like wild conspiracy theory to you, or simply like observant, conscientious people who want to get to the truth?

As The Daily Dots reports, “The report spans more than 800 pages, contains 824 findings backed by 2,517 citations drawn from court records, sworn testimony, government documents, and technical forensics, and details ten alleged attack vectors involving voting systems, election records, certification processes, information control, and foreign interference. Colbeck describes the compilation as five years of assembled research. ‘People have been told for years there is no evidence,’ the report states. ‘This report does not ask you to trust us. It asks you to read the evidence, check the citations, and decide for yourself. Lindell called it ‘like a library — a historical library with 100% evidence that backs each thing up.’”

The one effect of the change of ownership at Dominion/Liberty Vote seems to be that they’ll no longer be pursuing litigation against Mike Lindell or MyPillow, Inc. The language of the dismissal does not include any reason for it or provide any terms of the settlement agreement, beyond the one about each side assuming its own costs.

It must be noted that the media are still sticking to their narrative that complaints about the election were false. Lindell, as you probably know, is running for governor in Minnesota, but as FOX 9 in Minneapolis just reported online, “[Lindell] landed in hot water following the 2020 election by making repeated FALSE CLAIMS [emphasis ours] that the election was rigged.”

As we’ve said many times, there is solid evidence that the voting machines were vulnerable and could have been hacked, but no definitive proof (yet?) that they were actually were and changed the outcome in 2020. Of course, there are other ways that elections can be rigged, including systematic vote harvesting and/or manipulation of the mail-in ballot system. Did these things happen? We know they went on, and the lack of transparency has been staggering.

Would brainwashed Democrat Party faithful do these things to win an election? Oh, yes, in a heartbeat.

But were their efforts on a grand enough scale to tilt the election? That’s where proof is needed, and that’s what investigations are for. Check out the summary page of the Lindell report and you’ll see that when it comes to election integrity, the best strategy evokes President Ronald Reagan: “Trust, but verify.”

On second thought, when it comes to elections, we might want to boil it down to just one word: “VERIFY.”

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