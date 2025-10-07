Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Therefore, I will look unto the Lord; I will wait for the God of my salvation: my God will hear me. - Micah 7:7

TODAY’S PRAYER REQUESTS AND PRAYER UPDATES

My name is Vicki. I was diagnosed with Invasive Ductal Breast Cancer last March. Had my surgery in May. Started chemo the end of July, & just finished my first 12 week round. Next week I start another 12 week round of a different chemo drug. Then Radiation. It’s been tougher than I expected. My mother died from this same kind of breast cancer in 1985, at age 61. I have been tested every year since age 26, to guard against it. Now I’m 68, & it’s hard to believe I’m going through it now, just like my Mama. I know God is good & righteous. I know He keeps me tucked safely in His hands. Still this has been hard to go through. Prayers for healing are appreciated. Thank you, prayers & God bless everyone here. 🙏🏻❤️

I have a very special friend, 70 year old male who has been struggling with health issues. October27th, 2024, almost a year ago, God healed my lungs and I’m no longer on oxygen. I was on oxygen 24/7 and not just your 2 liter daily usage. I was on 6-8 liters of oxygen. My friend is now on oxygen. While visiting him the other day, he looked at me and had tears in his eyes and said “I want what you have.” I asked him what that was. He said “I want to be healed. I want off the oxygen. I want the close relationship you have with the Father.” I have not been able to get the look on his face out of my mind. When I see it, I start crying. He’s a Christian, but has struggled going to Church, or any where for that matter. He’s almost immobile. He lives alone and in a camper. I visited him again just yesterday and we prayed together, cried together, shared memories together of how we met. His friendship has been such a blessing to me. My heart and spirit is troubled because the only thing I can do is pray for him. I can thank God for what He has already done, as well as for what He is going to do. God doesn’t need elaborate or fancy words to hear our prayers. He just wants the sincerity and the simplicity of our hearts. He wants the surrender of our will to that of His. I call my special friend Mr. C. So if you will, please come into agreement with me that God’s will be done in Mr. C’s life. I know he is battling depression. He’s gone through so much in his life and yet, God has remained faithful and has seen him through it all. Thank you so much for your prayers! May God continue to bless each of you mightily and greatly and please know you’re being prayed for as well.

Please lift my father in law Walt. He is 88 years old and his heart is failing which cuts him short on oxygen. He is still a go getter but he can only make it about 15 to 20 ft before he sits and bends over to wait on oxygen to come back. Most of all I want you to pray for his spiritual sickness. He maybe sort of believes, but he is one of the samrt one where his smartness gives doubt. I have recently lost both parents and my heart just can’t take losing him at this time in life. THANKS FOR PRAYERS LIFTED and again most of all for his heart to open to Jesus!

I am asking for prayers for my son Bill and his teenage children. God brought about a glorious reconciliation between Bill and his wife. But the kids will not even speak to him. It’s been over a year. They’ve allowed their hearts to harden. They all 4 need Jesus. My son has rededicated his life to the Lord and his family but isn’t being given a chance. Thank you prayer warriors!

Please say prayers for answers for medical help and diagnosis of what is going on in my daughter in law’s body that isn’t clarified as to why she is experiencing imbalance and other things and very frustrating as she seeks a doctor who can tell her what exactly is going on and how to treat her symptoms etc...she is such a lovely christian lady and needs prayers now! Thanks so much for any and all prayers for Karin. God bless you all!

Please pray for J’s salvation.

Please pray for Hillary to be healed from her COPD. Please pray for Bob, Becky, and Stacie to be healed of their cancer. Pray for me, Joe to have the Lord heal my ears from swimmers ear. Pray for Mark and Sherry to take their pain away... IJN

HYMNAL: There’s Room At the Cross for You

Author: Billy Gaines

The cross upon which Jesus died

Is a shelter in which we can hide

And its grace so free is sufficient for me

And deep is its fountain as wide as the sea.



There’s room at the cross for you

There’s room at the cross for you

Though millions have come, there’s still room for one

Yes there’s room at the cross for you.



Though millions have found him a friend

And have turned from the sins they have sinned

The Savior still waits to open the gates

And welcome a sinner before it’s too late.



The hand of my Savior is strong

And the love of my Savior is long

Through sunshine or rain, through loss or in gain,

The blood flows from Calvary to cleanse every stain.

Thank you for reading and singing along.