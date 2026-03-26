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Jim Sales's avatar
Jim Sales
5h

Prayers have copd emphysema and heart issues lung function is 25 per cent thanks in Jesus name amen

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Richard W Pogorzala's avatar
Richard W Pogorzala
2h

Prayers for Sarah, raising a disabled son, alone and in need of transportation and home repair, for Tina and her daughters to come back to Jesus, for Heather and the salvation of her daughter, for Judy, for her hip pain, and for her son to return to the love of Jesus. For Vicky, to get a tenant to pay the bills.

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