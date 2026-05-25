Today’s newsletter has a reading time of 6 minutes.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

That was the true Light, which lighteth every man that cometh into the world. He was in the world, and the world was made by him, and the world knew him not.

John 1:9-10

YOUR NEWS SUMMARY:

We hope you’re having a safe and fun “kickoff to summer” weekend, and a meaningful Memorial Day.

The Huckabee Post staff is taking a break from the news to spend time with our families and take part in commemorations of Memorial Day. Don’t worry, we’ll be back tomorrow to catch you up on all the news of the weekend, and to debunk the fake news. But let’s all tune that out for today to focus on something more important.

This Memorial Day, we’re all praying that the optimistic reports about an end to the standoff with Iran are true, that no more military action will be necessary, and that our troops can all come home safely soon without having to risk their lives any further. That’s at least one thing that both supporters and critics of the President can actually agree on. But for those who are trying to undermine the President’s authority for political purposes or force him to end the mission before victory is assured, we have a hard time believing the troops would back that. Would they have said about World War II, “This has gone on long enough, it’s time to quit” two months after Pearl Harbor?

That’s not a frivolous comparison. Iran’s tyrants not only share Hitler’s dream of world domination and eradication of the Jews, they also read “Mein Kampf” as a how-to guide. That makes it doubly ironic when the same people who call Trump “Hitler” defend the Iranian regime.

Our service members know that Iran has threatened America, Israel, its Middle East neighbors and the entire world via its terrorist proxies for 47 years. They’ve chanted “Death to America” in their parliament daily, and they’ve murdered Americans. With Iran poised to obtain nuclear weapons, we had run out of time to kick the can down the road. Trump believed he had to end the threat before it became an existential threat (a real one, not a campaign talking point.) And with an intractable enemy like Iran, sweet talk won’t do it. Only the US military can do it. And they’ve proven, some with the ultimate sacrifice, that they are ready and willing to take on that job.

Once a year, on the last Monday in May, we set aside a day to honor our fellow Americans who made the greatest of all sacrifices so that the rest of us could continue to enjoy the blessings of liberty and security. The recent actions in Iran have tragically reminded us once again that America’s military members voluntarily put their lives on the line to protect the rest of us from those who seek to threaten Americans, as well as their neighbors and their own citizens. We can’t let this day pass without paying our respects to those who gave their lives for all of us, both recently and long ago.

Memorial Day was born after the Civil War, when families would take a day to tend and decorate the graves of Confederate soldiers. It soon spread to the North, and became known as Decoration Day. Eventually, it became a national holiday to honor all American military veterans who gave up their homes, their families, their very lives -- everything they had, or ever dreamed of having – all in sacrifice for their country. And just how many have made that ultimate sacrifice? Brace yourself:

In the 250 years of the United States’ existence, from the Revolutionary War to the War of 1812, the Civil War and Spanish American war, World Wars I and II, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan, and all the other wars, police actions and rescue missions around the world since 1776, over one million, three hundred and eight thousand Americans have died in uniform.

Imagine if all those soldiers, sailors, Marines and airmen could come back to life for a Memorial Day parade. Picture them marching past in rows of ten, each row taking just 10 seconds to pass. That parade would stretch on and on, row after row, 360 rows per hour, for hour after hour, 24 hours a day, for over 15 straight days. That is the enormity of the military casualties America has experienced since 1776. That doesn’t even include the millions more who sacrificed their limbs, their sight, their peace of mind, and the best years of their lives, all for us.

It makes you realize just how ignorant and slanderous it is to claim America’s history is built on slavery, racism, colonialism and selfishness instead of freedom, compassion, courage and sacrifice. As many as 400,000 Union soldiers died during the Civil War alone, in the cause of ending slavery.

Today’s military members, like those before them, risk their lives to protect the cherished American principles of liberty, equality, democracy, fighting tyranny and defending the weak. Previous generations guarded these bedrock principles so that they could be passed down to us. It is now our sacred duty to preserve them for future generations. Sadly, that job is getting harder with our “educational” institutions working so diligently to brainwash children into hating their own nation’s history and culture and having no gratitude for the sacrifices previous generations made to secure their right to open their mouths, express their ignorance and make fools of themselves (you know who we’re talking about.)

Every year, the American Legion sells poppy pins to support veterans and their families. May 22 was National Poppy Day this year. It’s the Friday before Memorial Day. We hope you bought one and are wearing it proudly. If not, you can still go to their website to buy their merchandise and make a donation to support them.

The poppy became the symbol of Memorial Day, thanks to the famous poem, “In Flanders’ Fields,” by Canadian Lt. Col. John McCrae. He wrote it in memory of his friend Alexis Helmer, whom he watched die in battle in World War I.

The poem starts, “In Flanders’ fields, the poppies blow,

Between the crosses, row on row…”

Scroll to the bottom of the American Legion page, and you can read the entire poem.

You can also go to YouTube and see a special video reading of it by actor James McEachin.

The poem is very short, but it conveys a powerful message of the depth of those soldiers’ sacrifice and the debt we owe them all.

We hope you are able to join others in your community to show support for our veterans and gratitude to those who gave their lives to protect our freedom. But even if you’re unable to attend a public commemoration, you can still show your support by proudly flying the American flag today. And we can all offer support to some of the many great veterans’ organizations, such as the VFW and the American Legion.

We also strongly support the Gary Sinese Foundation, which does so much for veterans and first responders, as well as their families and survivors of those who gave their lives for us. Gary is also a great friend of Amb. Huckabee and was a repeat guest on “Huckabee” on TBN, including an unforgettable appearance on the final show. Here’s a link to his group’s website…

https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/

And here is one of his appearances on “Huckabee.” This link goes directly to the part where he begins to talk about why he’s devoted his life to helping our veterans, but you can run it back to the beginning and see the entire interview.

Of course, one more thing we can all do from wherever we are is stop for a moment and think of all the rows and rows of crosses in veterans’ cemeteries…say a prayer of thanks to them…and remember that each and every cross represents a genuine American hero who made the ultimate sacrifice for all of us.

McCrae’s poem ends, “To you, from failing hands, we throw the torch. Be yours, to hold it high. If ye break faith with us who die, we shall not sleep, though poppies grow in Flanders’ fields.” If you really want to memorialize these greatest of American heroes, then take up the torch they passed to us. Hold it high, and never let it drop.

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.