The Huckabee Post

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2h

It is obscene to teach children that America is built mainly on slavery, greed, and oppression while ignoring the rows of graves that testify to sacrifice, courage, liberation, and duty. Hundreds of thousands died in the Civil War, many in the cause of ending slavery. Others fell at Normandy, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan, and countless forgotten missions where freedom had a bill and Americans paid it. “In Flanders Fields” still gives the command: do not break faith with the dead. Fly the flag. Wear the poppy. Teach gratitude. Defend the Republic. The fallen did their part. Now we do ours.

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Sharon Alumbaugh's avatar
Sharon Alumbaugh
2h

Todays post was deeply moving. Thank you Mr. Huckabee and to your staff.

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