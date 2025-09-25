“So...are you surprised by the reaction --- the Google story breaks, and nobody talks about it?”

That was Greg Gutfeld on Wednesday night’s GUTFELD! Show; never mind that we at the Huckabee Post were all over that story.

“That’s kinda big,” he said to guest Ric Grenell, who explained it by saying that “we’re all at that point where, really, we know that the Biden administration came after us, they de-banked us, they tried to remove us from Twitter, from all social media. Nobody’s surprised anymore. I mean, I think the big surprise is, why aren’t they getting prosecuted for this?”

Indeed. And why ISN’T the Google story getting more media attention?

Grenell brought up a concern we’ve often expressed here: that after what seems like a shift, we conservatives go back to our lives, while leftists “go back to institutions like academia, NGOs and ORGANIZE.” Political organization IS their life, as they live for power. We do not, although they project their own desire for political power onto us. The better to call us “authoritarian.”

(Side note: Grenell thinks Charlie Kirk’s assassin “took out our future President,” and that is very likely true. [We’ll never know, will we?] “When you look at what he’s done across the country, you think of universities transformed in so many ways --- that would’ve come back whenever he ran…”)

Instead of getting worked up about what Google has done for years to censor and shape the national conversation, the media decided to attack the Trump administration for Jimmy Kimmel’s problem keeping his lame show on ABC, even though the issue has more to do with his advertisers and affiliate stations than it does with anything related to government. With his contract up in January, Kimmel’s show had been tanking, so FCC Director Brendan Carr getting into the conversation was just what the left needed to turn it into a First Amendment issue. What a gift to them! That’s not really what it was, or should have been.

We’ve tried to keep you abreast of all the social media censorship being brought to you by your government, but, as Kat Timpf said Wednesday night, “For me, I will say, when I saw this whole story, my first thought was, ‘Like...haven’t we already been having this conversation forever? But I WAS thinking about Facebook and Instagram and Twitter. There was actually SO MUCH CENSORSHIP [of the internet] by the Biden administration that I literally, actually lost track.”

She pointed to Jen Psaki, Biden’s former press spokesperson who now portrays a “journalist” on MSNBC, talking about Trump censoring Kimmel. “I really don’t know how she does it,” Timpf said.

“Does she not think of it; does she hope nobody will remember?” she wondered. “...It’s not even about remembering it because there’s new stuff coming out [about censorship by the left]. And there’s probably even MORE…”

Oh, yes, there’s going to be more, much more.

In fact, more came out just yesterday about the lyin’ Biden administration, namely a report that the Justice Department has impaneled a grand jury and is seeking to indict former FBI Director James Comey on perjury charges for lying to Congress.

This probably marks the first time we’ve reported breaking news from MSNBC, but The Gateway Pundit says they reported that Comey is expected to be indicted in the next few days in the Eastern District of Virginia. The problem for him is his testimony in 2020 denying he authorized leaks to the media.

This decision is coming in just under the wire, per the five-year statute of limitations on perjury charges. As Ken Dilanian of MSNBC reported, “The full extent of the charges being prepared against Comey is unclear, but the sources believe that at least one element of the indictment --- if it goes forward --- will accuse him of lying to Congress during his testimony on September 30, 2020, about whether he authorized a leak of information.” The statute of limitations would lapse this coming Tuesday, so as the saying goes, this is no time for pussyfootin’ around.

Of course, MSNBC’s slant on the story is that the prosecutor who initially declined to bring charges, U.S. Attorney Erik Siebert, has been fired by President Trump. But Siebert refused to bring charges not only against Comey but also Letitia James, Adam Schiff and others who appear to richly deserve prosecution. Something appears to have been going on with that, but MSNBC isn’t about to accuse Siebert of politicizing the “justice” system for NOT prosecuting those people.

As reported by The Gateway Pundit (and as we brought you at the time), “Newly declassified memos reveal James Comey’s secret media mole, [Columbia University law professor] Daniel Richman, leaked classified information to The New York Times’ Michael Schmidt to help push for a special counsel in 2017.” These memos do show that Comey misled Congress when he denied that he leaked information, directly or indirectly. We’ll leave the perjury charge up to the grand jury, as they get to see things we don’t see, but it sure looks like perjury from here.

Sure enough, as a result of those media leaks, then-deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed Robert Mueller as special counsel to look into alleged Trump-Russia collusion (though it appears Andrew Weissmann actually called the shots, with Mueller perhaps already in the early stages of mental decline). Insufficient evidence was found for Russia collusion, which we know now was just a gigantic hoax orchestrated and funded by Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

As reported last week, Comey’s alleged “mole” Richman has also been subpoenaed in the federal investigation into those media leaks.

A source for FOX News says that “a decision [on Comey’s indictment] could come any day.” They say the extent of the perjury charges is unclear, as is the particular part of his testimony that might be at issue. As you know, former CIA Director John Brennan is being investigated for perjury as well.

RELATED: Mollie Hemingway, editor-in-chief at The Federalist, has an outstanding piece at RealClear Politics about the Russia Hoax and Hillary’s “blame game” after her 2016 loss, in light of what we know now. (If we haven’t seen her much on FOX News lately, perhaps it’s because she was busy working on THIS.)

Thanks to the fake “Steele dossier,” Hemingway writes, “Washington would be consumed by the Russia collusion hoax for the next two-and-a-half years. The investigations it spurred would bankrupt Trump associates, destroy lives, and hamstring Trump’s ability to govern. It led to draconian censorship campaigns against conservatives. It hurt Republicans in the 2018 midterm elections and the 2020 general election. But no evidence was found that a single American, much less Trump himself, conspired with Russia.”

It was six months into Trump’s second term before declassified documents confirmed this. Today, we know what Obama’s team did on their way out the door to hog-tie Trump with a bogus investigation. And now, Obama piously lectures us on Trump’s alleged lack of ethics. To quote Moon Zappa, “Gag us with a spoon.”

When you have time, Hemingway’s full piece is a must-read, especially in anticipation of charges against Comey & Friends. Its implication of Comey, Brennan, Clapper and others in the damage done to our country with the Russia Hoax should have us all crossing our fingers for indictments. (Not being attorneys, we don’t know what charges might be appropriate for Brennan’s engineering of that phony-baloney Intelligence Community Assessment, but it should be illegal as all get-out to do what he did. Still, as with Comey, we’re most likely to see a “process” crime, such as perjury.)

Reading through this long piece, most of it is going to reverberate like old news, as we’ve been talking about it for a long time. The significance is that we’re coming up to the statute of limitations on a lot of this. Trump’s DOJ formed its “strike force” in July, and it’s taken awhile to get documents declassified and timelines established. As you know, showing that all this activity was part of an ongoing conspiracy will help them stretch the statute of limitations.

GOOGLE UPDATE: Since we commented on Google’s admission that it succumbed to pressure by the Biden administration to censor so-called “misinformation” (it wasn’t) on YouTube, law professor Jonathan Turley has posted a column on that subject.

He calls this “another major victory for free speech,” and presumably it is, though Google’s inexcusable caving to government censors did the same kind of enduring harm to our country as the “Russia Hoax” above. It certainly belongs in the same category of deceit.

As Turley says, “The very figures claiming to battle ‘disinformation’ were suppressing opposing views that have now been vindicated as credible.” (No kidding!) After that, it’s hard --- bordering on impossible --- to trust Google and other social media companies that so readily furthered the Democrats’ preferred narrative, but Turley advises that we “need to accept our allies where and when we can find them.” He seems a bit more trusting than we are, but let’s at least give Google some credit for this most recent turn towards openness and free speech.

