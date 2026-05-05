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Mrs. M.'s avatar
Mrs. M.
2h

You all are on fire today covering news. Continued prayers for Rudy❣️Plus, I love your suggestion of self-delusion as a new super power🤭 and that we should call the Orkin Man to oust Jerome Powell🪰🥊

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Sharon Faulkner's avatar
Sharon Faulkner
2hEdited

Why oh why has just about EVERY female Judge and Justice been a total disaster? 🧐

and Jan 6th Patriots were tortured and treated worse than child rapists and Terrorists to where they begged to be sent to Gitmo. This DEI hire is pathetic.

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