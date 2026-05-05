Happy Cinco de Mayo! Today’s afternoon update has a reading time of 6 minutes.

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YOUR AFTERNOON NEWS SUMMARY:

Rudy Giuliani Update: We reported yesterday that former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani was hospitalized. We now know more. He is suffering from pneumonia, which his spokesperson says was exacerbated by his restrictive airway disease, which he contracted from running toward the Twin Towers on 9/11 to try to save people (remember when New York had a real mayor?)

He was on a ventilator, but he’s “improved markedly” and is now breathing on his own and “recovering,” although at this writing, he remains in “critical but stable condition.” His spokesperson said Rudy and his family believe that all the prayers people are sending for him are helping, and he asked everyone to please keep it up. We’re certainly on it.

Project Freedom, to escort stranded ships out of the Strait of Hormuz, is continuing, despite Iranian threats and actions that are violating the ceasefire. Monday, two US Navy destroyers, USS Truxtun and USS Mason, came under sustained Iranian attack by drones, missiles and small boats. But they were backed by fighter aircraft and AH-64 Apache helicopters. CENTCOM said all the threats were intercepted or deterred, and neither destroyer was impacted.

The UAE also intercepted more than a dozen missiles launched at them from Iran on Monday.

President Trump has warned Iran that if it continues attacking US ships, it will be “blown off the face of the Earth.” We hope that won’t be necessary, but one Iranian official declared, “There is no military solution to a political problem” (we think Trump would disagree.) Another, when told by a reporter that America is a superpower so “why not back down or compromise,” replied, “Iran is also a super power.” Apparently, self-delusion is a super power now.

Meanwhile, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said Project Freedom is a peaceful humanitarian operation separate from Epic Fury, and that the US is not looking for a fight and Iran is the “clear aggressor.” But he did deliver this stern message to Iran: “To what remains of Iran’s forces: If you attack American troops or innocent commercial shipping, you will face overwhelming and devastating American firepower. We’d prefer this to be a peaceful operation, but are locked and loaded to defend our people, our ships, our aircraft, and this mission without hesitation.”

We’ve been suggesting this for quite a while, and on Monday, President Trump told Hugh Hewitt that the Iranian people need guns. He said he’s “torn” about Iranians taking to the streets again “because they lost 42,000 people in the first two weeks. I don’t really want to see that. They have to have guns. And I think they’re getting some guns. As soon as they have guns, they’ll fight as good as anybody there is.”

May 1st marked the 60th day of Operation Epic Fury, which means the alleged expiration of Trump’s power to wage war without Congressional authorization, unless the President extends it to 90 days. However, Trump said he is under no obligation to comply with the War Powers Resolution because it’s “totally unconstitutional” and infringes on the President’s Constitutional authority as Commander-in-Chief.

While this is sparking the expected howls of “Dictator!” from the left, this is actually a gray area. The War Powers Resolution was passed in 1973 after the controversies over the Vietnam War. Since then, it’s been challenged, reinterpreted and ignored. This article offers a good background on the Resolution, and the convoluted process required to enforce it, which involves passing a disapproval resolution to stop a President from waging war, which he can then veto.

Federal Judge Zia Faruqui sparked intense backlash Monday by saying he was “fascinated and disturbed” by the jail treatment of the alleged White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooter, and apologizing to him (FYI: We never use the names of people who attempt to kill for glory.) He had been placed in solitary confinement in a “safe cell” with many restrictions as a precaution against suicide.

Faruqui said, “What am I to say to (him) that this is going to be a fair process if we’re putting him in a safe cell when he’s not supposed to be in there? At a minimum I should be apologizing to him. We are obligated to make sure he’s taken care of. Mr. XXX, I’m sorry that things have not been the way they are supposed to.”

Faruqui also claimed that J6 prisoners hadn’t been treated so badly (none of them were armed or tried to assassinate the President either.) He also reminded the prosecutors that the defendant is innocent until proven guilty. Maybe so, but that’s an academic point when you send out your manifesto, then get recorded on video rushing through a checkpoint firing a weapon, shooting a Secret Service agent who would likely be dead if it weren’t for his bulletproof vest, then being tackled and having the gun pulled out of your hand. Pretending that he could be innocent requires more presumption than we’re capable of mustering.

Here are a few reactions to this judge, who should be apologizing to the rest of us for sitting on the bench.

Another massively-hyped, Democrat-created, media-fed “scandal” has been revealed to be a complete hoax. If you can remember all the way back to a year ago (this might be hard for people addicted to 24-hour news), Elon Musk’s DOGE team was examining federal records, looking for fraud and waste, and to say they found some is like saying that they found a little oil in Saudi Arabia. Democrats were desperate to stop this first-ever serious attempt to eliminate fraud and waste, rather than just temporarily slow the rate of growth. They knew, as we saw with USAID, how much of our tax money was funding leftist “nonpartisan” NGOs that were laundering it into fat salaries for Democrat cronies and big Democrat campaign donations, with some tiny percentage going to whatever cause the NGO supposedly existed to help.

Knowing that an end to this grift could be a body blow to their power, the Dems latched onto the McGuffin of accusing DOGE of illegally accessing Americans’ personal records, like Social Security numbers. We admit we never understood why this would be a problem: they were appointed by the President of the same government that gives people Social Security numbers. Besides, there have already been far worse leaks of Social Security numbers, and it’s not as if they’re giving us new ones to replace them. That horse is out of the barn.

The idea that young tech geniuses working for the world’s richest man would risk their careers and reputations to run a stolen Social Security number scheme like two-bit Somali scam artists was ludicrous. Nevertheless, NPR ran a muckraking story about DOGE breaching secure records, other media outlets hysterically touted it, and Congressional Democrats ranted on TV and demanded investigations.

Well, the results of the GAO probe are in. Ben Smith at Redstate reports that during the entire period of DOGE’s access to the National Labor Relations Board personnel, payroll and hiring database (April 16 – July 25, 2025), the DOGE staffers never activated their credentials nor picked up their government-issued laptops. The log-in records show their access expired without them ever accessing the database even once.

Of course, this doesn’t cover all of DOGE’s existence or activity, but it does show that for the story that the Democrats and their media sock monkeys ginned up into a political firestorm, all that fuss and fury was over literally NOTHING. Pretty much the same thing we got for all that tax money they gave to those NGOs.

How can we miss him if he won’t go away? Even though Jerome Powell has to step down as Fed Chairman as required by law, he announced last week that he refuses to step down from the Federal Reserve Board until 2028 in defiance of President Trump, who’s tried everything short of calling the Orkin Man to get rid of him. Stephen Moore of Unleash Prosperity has more on this unseemly move by Powell, and some history for the layman to explain why Trump was right when he called Powell his “worst appointment.”

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