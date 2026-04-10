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Mike's avatar
Mike
28m

This should drive all Americans crazy!! I suggest we hire a whole bunch of auditors, bring people out of retirement to do a big, multi-year audit, and put a whole bunch of people in jail, claw back as much as we can. Money, investments, property, jewelry, luxury purses and clothes, paintings, statues, I mean EVERYTHING of value we can sell or Pawn.

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