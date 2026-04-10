Photo credit: LA Times

Leave a comment

It would be nice to think that (cue Gatlin Brothers) “all the fraud…in California…is in a bank in the middle of Beverly Hills, and so easy to reclaim.” But over the years, billions and billions have been pilfered and spent long ago by Democrat Party chiselers who grifted it from the taxpayers, who can barely afford to even live in California themselves.

The top state prosecutor in California, Rob Bonta, a Democrat (of course), is trumpeting his prosecution of 14 fraudulent hospice companies --- 21 individual suspects --- for billing MediCal and Medicaid for $267 million in nonexistent services. This reportedly came after they received a tip from the California Department of Healthcare Services.

RELATED READING:

“This was a brazen, calculated criminal scheme that exploited the medical system, stole from the state of California and Medicaid and prevented services and care from going to sick individuals who actually need it,” Bonta said. And that is true.

But true as it is, it’s just the tip of the iceberg, as is becoming increasingly obvious to all. In his press conference, Bonta makes out that they “have been doing this for years,” but it’s hard to reconcile that claim with the stupendous amount of fraud that has been taking place over those same years.

Of the California Justice Department, he said, “We’ve been doing it successfully before certain people decided to think about it for the first time.” (Gosh, who could he be talking about?)

He also wanted to make it clear that “this is our case, a California case, from beginning to end.” His office worked on it, he said, with the Department of Healthcare Services, the Franchise Tax Board, and “other partner agencies.”

But then, he bizarrely went after President Trump. (Well, of course he did. He’s a Democrat, and that’s really all they have right now.) “While healthcare fraud might be President Trump’s shiny new political talking point, California DOJ has been going after healthcare fraud since 1979. For decades. Trump is late to the party. Protecting taxpayer dollars and protecting programs sick and vulnerable Californians rely on have been our priority for nearly five decades.”

News flash: Trump hails from the opposite coast and wasn’t even in elective office until 2017. And if protecting taxpayer dollars has been a priority in the state of California, the results of their efforts just show their amazing incompetence. (Have to admit, though, they’re pretty darn good at protecting programs, even those that shovel money down rat-holes and do more harm than good.)

And as Bob Hoge at RedState points out, the fact that the President and his team have started investigating the fraud is the only reason California is looking into it now.

Hoge observes that “Bonta bragging about his fraud efforts in California of all states is the height of hubris. Which means, should a Democrat take back the White House in ‘28, he’ll probably get a plum job in the administration.” Let’s all hope we never have to find out whether this prediction is correct.

We especially like the posted response from First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli: “Having my office prosecute fraudsters to whom California blindly handed out millions does not count as ‘fighting fraud.’ It’s the federal government cleaning up after you and the Governor’s incompetence. Maybe you should spend more time prosecuting your own fraudsters and filling up your prisons, and less time cooking up political lawsuits against the Trump Administration.”

He says that as if it were even possible.

The grift really has been going on for years, and what did the state government ever do? California Rep. Kevin Kiley ripped presidential hopeful (ugh) Gavin Newsom in the New York Post by commenting on a state auditor report from back in December. Quoting Kiley: “Our own State Auditor confirms: Newsom has made California the Fraud Capital of America. A scathing report identifies 8 separate state agencies as ‘high-risk.’ This means they exhibit serious ‘waste, fraud, abuse, or mismanagement,’ costing taxpayers billions.”

So, why isn’t more auditing done of these programs in California? Undercover journalist James O’Keefe, head of the O’Keefe Media Group, got some hidden-camera video of Acting Deputy Controller of Public Affairs Bismarck Obando admitting they “just can’t conduct the audits” because of cuts in staffing teams and such. “They are just not getting done.”

When asked if fraud exists, he doesn’t hesitate to say that fraud is… “everywhere, cities, counties, special districts, hospitals, insurance companies.”

From a must-read story in Discern Report:

“This is not a mid-level bureaucrat speculating about things outside his purview. The Controller is the chief fiscal officer of California, responsible for accountability and disbursement of the state’s financial resources, and the office independently audits government agencies that spend state funds. Auditing is not peripheral to the Controller’s mission — it is the mission. And the man who speaks for the office says it cannot be accomplished because the legislature has cut the staff required to accomplish it.”

If California is the Fraud Capital of America, it’s still getting stiff competition from some other states, notably Minnesota. The House Oversight Committee, which has been investigating daycare center fraud since December, released a 54-page report in March that concluded that Gov. Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison were aware for years of widespread fraud in the state’s federally-funded welfare programs but that instead of addressing the problems, they went after the whistleblowers.

Walz and Ellison testified before the committee last month; Breitbart News had the story and a video clip that really gets cooking when committee chair James Comer started questioning Ellison. Deliciously excruciating.

Both men, when pressed on whether or not any payments were suspended when fraud was suspected, were cornered. They simply couldn’t answer that question without risking perjury.

Another touchy issue was that of whistleblower retaliation. According to Just The News, a key whistleblower when it came to fraud in the state welfare system, notably the Feed Our Future program, says that state officials interfered with probes due to alleged pressure from the state’s Somali community.

The whistleblower has been identified as Scott Dexter, who worked as an investigator for the Minnesota Department of Human Services. In an appearance on “Just The News, No Noise,” he made it clear that the fraud had been going on a long time, relating that his team uncovered evidence of fraud when they first started to work in 2013.

“Unfortunately, because of the pressure that they were getting from the Somali community, a lot of our investigations were shut down or they made it more difficult for us to investigate,” Dexter said.

According to Just The News, Attorney General Merrick Garland called Feed Our Future “the largest pandemic-era fraud scheme ever identified.” Walz admitted there was fraud in his state of Minnesota but said his administration had worked to address it. This is very much at odds with what the Oversight Committee found.