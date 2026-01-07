We reported previously on Cea Weaver, New York Mayor/Comrade Zohran Mamdani’s director of the Office to Protect Tenants, who posted a number of now-deleted Marxist social media rants claiming that home ownership was “a weapon of white supremacy” and that she planned to confiscate private property for the collective good.

There have been two new developments: Mamdani’s office claims that they were aware of those posts when vetting her but hired her anyway, defending her by noting that she deleted them. Because deleting things you wish you hadn’t said in public totally means you no longer believe them. We suspect the real reason she was hired was because Mamdani also believes them.

And anytime you have a red diaper baby/theater kid in the news, you know the “Hypocrisy Alert” is coming: The New York Post revealed that Weaver, a Marxist who hates private property and has denounced “gentrification” as white supremacy, is the daughter of a university teacher who lives in a 3200-square-foot restored Craftsman house in Nashville that’s valued at $1.6 million.

RELATED: The Trump DOJ’s Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights, Harmeet Dhillon, put Mamdani’s government on notice that they are “on high scrutiny” for any violations of federal statutes that “explicitly protect people of all colors and all different kinds of backgrounds and military status and so forth from the exact kind of land grabs and reallocation and redistribution that is being promised in New York.”