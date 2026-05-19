Today’s afternoon update has a reading time of 5 minutes.

SUPPORT US: The Huckabee Post is looking for 64 59 readers to become paid subscribers before the end of the month. If you can afford to do so, please consider upgrading your subscription. Your financial support helps the entire Huckabee Post team. And if you already are a paid subscriber, thank you!

The Huckabee Post is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Upgrade to Paid

Last week, we reported on the mysterious disappearance from Congress of an elderly Democrat Representative who had missed votes for over a month. Now, a similar story is unfolding with New Jersey Republican Rep. Tom Kean, who has missed 88 votes and been absent from Congress and the campaign trail for weeks.

With the GOP clinging to a tiny House majority, several Democrats are vying to challenge Kean while he’s running unopposed in a vulnerable swing district. Now, his father, former Gov. Tom Kean Sr., says he’s suffering from a serious illness and might not be back until mid-June. Kean’s last public statement came in late April, when he said, “I will be back to the job I love very soon.”

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani once again sparked criticism for his defense of socialism, this time by mocking a famous quote from President Reagan. In promoting his government-run supermarket plan, Mamdani told a crowd that Reagan “famously said the nine most terrifying words in the English language are, ‘I’m from the government, and I’m here to help,’ It’s a good quote, but I disagree. I think nine more terrifying words are actually, ‘I worked all day and can’t feed my family’...We are going to use the power of government to lower prices and make it easier for New Yorkers to put food on the table.”

This prompted critics to once again point out that for the $70 million cost of Mamdani’s five planned supermarkets, Aldi could open between 23 and 46 new locations. And that cost is likely to balloon: the first supermarket in East Harlem alone is expected to use $30 million of the $70 million total budget.

There’s also the unchanging, inherent problem with all socialist projects: the people are told that they are getting free stuff, but it’s never free. It’s paid for with tax dollars taken from the people by the government, and usually far more of them than a private sector store would charge with much worse results (you’ll never see an Aldi with bare shelves, like all other government supermarkets.) Believing that socialism saves you money is like thinking you’re getting a deal because you pay for something with money out of your jacket pocket instead of out of your wallet. It’s still your money, just with a lot of extra middle men taking a cut. Maybe the nine most terrifying words should be “I’m from the government and I’m a freaking socialist.”

Speaking of how socialists have no understanding whatsoever of how economies work, here’s an excellent article by Matthew Continetti in the Wall Street Journal about AOC that makes that very point repeatedly.

Continetti offers numerous quotes to prove that AOC (who believes that no billionaire has ever earned his fortune) “has little, if any, awareness of where money comes from — no knowledge of finance, of savings and investment, of creating a product or conceiving an invention that adds value to the economy. She operates in a stark and static universe without consequences and trade-offs, without growth or mobility. There are only victims and victimizers. And according to the RealClearPolitics polling average, she’s in fourth place in the 2028 Democratic primary.”

RELATED: This is a round-up of all the taxes on wealth being pushed by various Democrat Congress members, along with a reminder of the European nations that instituted similar schemes and had to repeal them after capital fled and their economies suffered.

There is ample evidence all around us that the left is America is suffering from a repulsive spiritual sickness, but none is more vile than their embrace of political violence and their hero worship of Luigi Mangione, who (allegedly) gunned down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in cold blood. Even since his arrest, they’ve treated him like a rock star, with female radicals swooning over his good looks.

On Monday, New York State Supreme Court Justice Gregory Carro ruled that some of the items found in Mangione’s backpack when he was apprehended at a McDonald’s would not be allowed as evidence in court due to them being found in an illegal search, and some of his statements would also be excluded. Can you imagine how furious jurors would be if they voted to acquit someone like this, only to find that they weren’t allowed to see all the evidence? Mangione’s groupies in the courtroom squealed in glee at his victory, blind to the irony that the same due process that he denied to his victim was shielding him.

Fortunately, the judge allowed the gun and notebook with his violent manifesto against the insurance industry that were found on him to be used as evidence (They can actually present the alleged murder weapon as evidence in a murder trial? This can’t be New York!)

Some of these Mangione fan girls were captured on video saying things about Thompson and even his mother and children that were so evil and profane, we refuse to quote them here, although you can read a lot more at this compilation of stories from Instapundit.

And how did people this deranged actually get into the courtroom? They were given press badges by Mayor Mamdani’s office.

“Everything You Know Is Wrong” - For history buffs and those who are sick of endlessly repeated false narratives about Southern states and “red state poverty,” this is a great compilation of truth bombs from Instapundit.

Yes, the decades of Southern poverty and inferior schools came under solid Democrat rule and ended when Republicans won power in the past couple of decades. And the Southern Progressives of 1880-1920 were the white supremacists, not the Republicans.

FROM EARLIER TODAY:

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.