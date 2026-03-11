Good morning. Today’s newsletter has a reading time of 8 minutes.

YOUR NEWS SUMMARY:

Georgia Rep. Barry Loudermilk, chairman of the House Select Subcommittee examining the January 6 investigation, along with co-signer Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, have issued a criminal referral to the DOJ for J6 witness Cassidy Hutchinson.

In June 2022, this young White House aide was placed front and center in the hearings produced (literally, produced) by Nancy Pelosi’s January 6 “Select” Committee. This assistant to Trump’s then-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told a wild story about President Trump reaching forward and grabbing the Secret Service agent who was driving him in “The Beast,” trying to force this driver to take him not to the White House but to the Capitol building. She instantly became the left’s star witness. Read more—→

The Huckabee Post is looking for 177 169 readers to become paid subscribers before the end of the month. If you can afford to do so, please consider upgrading your subscription. Your financial support helps the entire Huckabee Post team. And if you already are a paid subscriber, thank you!

Upgrade to Paid

Last night brought more severe storms and tornadoes to the upper Midwest. There were reports of possibly record-breaking six-inch hailstones in Illinois, Tornadoes caused “total devastation” and at least two known deaths in Lake Village, Indiana, and heavy destruction in Kankakee, Illinois. Please pray for the victims and if you can, donate to Samaritan’s Purse, which is already on the scene helping victims of this weekend’s tornadoes.

These tragedies are being made even worse by Congressional Democrats, who continue to block DHS funding, which means funding for FEMA during weather emergencies; funding for the Coast Guard and national security during the attack on Iran; and funding for the TSA during heightened terrorist threats, creating long lines at airports due to spring break travel. They’re doing this to blackmail Republicans into reining in ICE and blocking them from polling places, which no illegal aliens should be near anyway.

We hope voters will remember in November how the Democrats spent March proving beyond all doubt that they care far more about illegal aliens than American citizens.

Here’s today’s page of continually-updated bulletins on Operation Epic Fury from Fox News. Among the latest developments:

The Lebanon-based terrorist group Hezbollah, which is funded by Iran, has joined the war by coordinating with Iran to launch cluster bomb attacks on Israel. These missiles release multiple bombs in the air, which are difficult to intercept and have been landing and causing major damage.

These weapons are banned by more than 120 nations because of their widespread, indiscriminate destruction that often falls on civilians, but killing Israeli civilians is the goal of Iran and Hezbollah. A munitions expert told Fox News, “Israeli citizens have to spend most of the time in the shelter rooms as Hezbollah and Iran deliberately target civilians and civilian facilities.”

CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper said that American forces have taken out “the last of four Soleimani-class warships -- that’s an entire class of Iranian ships now out of the fight.”

President Trump warned Iran Tuesday against placing mines in the Strait of Hormuz to blow up cargo ships and oil tankers. Trump wrote on Truth Social, “If Iran has put out any mines in the Hormuz Strait, and we have no reports of them doing so, we want them removed, IMMEDIATELY! If for any reason mines were placed, and they are not removed forthwith, the Military consequences to Iran will be at a level never seen before.” He added that the US had already destroyed “10 inactive mine-laying boats” with “more to follow.” He said the US is using the same technology and missiles that have recently been blowing up drug trafficking boats, and any mine-laying boats “will be dealt with quickly and violently” in the same way.

Photo credit: Fox News

A Modest Proposal: Look at this map of the Strait of Hormuz and imagine if there were a Panama Canal-like channel built about where the white line cuts across Oman. Trump loves building things, and wouldn’t that stop Iran from threatening shipping traffic again? He could even call it “the Trump Canal.”

UPDATE! The FBI and NYPD executed search warrants on the homes of the two young ISIS-inspired males arrested in the attempted bomb attack on anti-Islam protesters in New York. It led them to a storage unit in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, where they discovered explosive materials that were destroyed in controlled detonations.

But, yeah, Democrats, let’s keep the DHS defunded even longer to prevent ICE from removing dangerous illegal aliens. Good plan.

An Iranian warns Americans that everything New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is saying now is the same thing the Mullahs said in 1979 to manipulate people, get into power, and ruin Iran. She writes, “For all these years, Iranians have been trying to get rid of them, but they killed us to silence our voices. Be careful, Americans, of these people!”

We would add that the greatest impediment to the Iranian people taking back their government, as President Trump is urging them to do, is that the government has all the guns. That’s why pro-freedom protesters in Iran can be mowed down by the thousands: nobody’s able to shoot back.

This week, Jewish New Yorkers are getting a lesson in why they should be packing up and moving to Florida ASAP. First, we had homegrown, ISIS-trained terrorists throwing a bomb at anti-Islamic protesters outside of Gracie Mansion. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Monday that the two have already been charged with terrorism-related offenses.

Then Mayor Zohran Mamdani attempted to bilk the public into thinking that the bomb was thrown BY the anti-Islamic protesters, and not AT them BY an Islamic extremist. The media dutifully tried to help in the cover-up by obscuring the facts in their own various ways.

Now, we have this charming human-interest feature about Mamdani welcoming Mahmoud Khalil, his wife and their young son to a Ramadan dinner at Gracie Mansion. In case you don’t remember that name, he’s the Syrian-born activist who was organizing “pro-Palestinian protests” (actually, anti-Israel, pro-Hamas protests that threatened Jewish students) at Columbia University. ICE arrested him and the Trump DHS has been trying to deport him, but they keep getting thwarted by activist judges who insist that America desperately needs this terrorist-loving anti-Semite in our homeland. This is who Mamdani is honoring with a dinner in the mayor’s official residence.

Will the last sane New Yorker to leave please turn out the lights on Broadway?

This week on “Gutfeld,” Tyrus made a great point. Despite all the attacks on police, when those two terrorists threw their IED that could have exploded and sent deadly shrapnel in every direction, the cops handling security ran toward the danger and stopped them. They are heroes, even though Mamdani’s hostility toward police is causing many of them to quit and move away.

We also noticed that the leftist counter protesters were, as always, trying to interfere with the arrest of the terrorists, with one woman repeatedly demanding to know who the terrorists’ contacts were so they could help get them released. They either didn’t know or didn’t care that if their plan had succeeded, the leftists trying to shield them from arrest would have been in the blast zone and probably killed.

But then, these are the same people who are also trying to keep ICE from removing murderers, rapists, pedophiles and drug dealers from their neighborhoods. Once again proving that leftism is a suicide cult.

BREAKING NEWS: As we were going to press, word came that a van drove through a barricade near the White House and the driver was being questioned by the Secret Service. It’s not clear yet whether this was an attempted criminal act or just a vehicle accident. We’ll have more tomorrow.

Thanks, MTG: The extremely thin GOP House majority will remain thin for another month after Tuesday’s election in Georgia’s 14th district to replace Majorie Taylor-Green, who loudly took her ball and went home. At this writing, Democrat Shawn Harris has 37.2% and Trump-endorsed Republican Clay Fuller has 35.1%. Fuller is still heavily favored to win; the rest of the vote was split between three other Republicans. But because nobody got above 50%, we’ll have to wait for a runoff on April 17.

Despite 80% public approval of voter ID and proof of citizenship to register to vote, heavy pressure from President Trump, and the Republicans having a 53-47 majority in the Senate, Majority Leader John Thune said Tuesday that a “talking filibuster” to force a simple 50-vote majority to pass the SAVE Act is “not going to happen.” Thune said he doesn’t have enough votes to force it due to 4 or 5 holdouts among Republicans. Also, he says the process would allow “unlimited amendments” that could undo the legislation.

Thune still promises to take a floor vote on the SAVE Act and force Democrats to go on record against it, but we don’t see what good that would do. The Dems couldn’t possibly be any clearer that they oppose any efforts to ensure honest elections, even if they’re backed by 80% of Americans and a majority of their own voters. Democrats no longer even try anymore to hide their true intentions.

Those Republicans who are so adamant about not doing away with the filibuster will see it gone with the wind if the Democrats retake the Senate so they can shove their leftist agenda down our throats with 51 votes. That’s not hyperbole; they already tried it the last time they were in power. They were only stopped by two Democrats with integrity, Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, and they’ve both been driven out of office.

It appears that the only way the public will ever get honest elections is if we elect 60 Senate Republicans, and this kind of impotence in the Senate isn’t exactly firing up enthusiasm among the GOP base.

Here’s something you don’t see every day: On Tuesday, Republican Jeannie LaCroix won a special election for the Board of Supervisors in deep blue Prince William County in Northern Virginia. She defeated Democrat Muhammed Sufiyan Casim, a Muslim Pakistani immigrant, after it was revealed that he had a history of making racist and anti-Semitic social media posts.

If all Democrats who’ve done that lose their elections, there’s going to be a red tsunami in November.

Video of the Day! This is why the news media is less trusted than Nigerian telemarketers: Many in the media are denying President Trump’s claim that Iran had to be stopped because it had enough enriched uranium to build nine nuclear weapons. Among them is CBS News’ Margaret Brennan.

Here’s the same Margaret Brennan at the Vice-Presidential debate in 2024, stating back then that Iran was two or three weeks away from developing a nuclear weapon.

NOTE from HP writer Pat Reeder: I was stuck in a garage waiting area with a TV on CBS News and was forced to experience how they brainwash the average casual viewer. Rather than objective journalism, it was one not-so-subtle dig at Trump after another, like how he made “unsubstantiated” claims about Iran (in a press conference where he was sharing what he, as President, knows about the situation in Iran.) This was followed by an alleged expert who used to work for the CIA telling us that Trump should not be believed. Sure, let’s believe this guy and not the PRESIDENT who gets constant briefings from all the intelligence services.

Sorry, I don’t notice that Bari Weiss has made much difference to their “reporting.” The network name should still be spelled “See BS.”

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts, since as members of one body you were called to peace. And be thankful. - Colossians 3:15

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.

Leave a comment