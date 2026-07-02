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DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves. Matthew 7:15

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

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PLEASE PRAY FOR:

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

Praise...my husband's tests 12 weeks post surgery were mostly good. Please pray he continues to recover and a few of the blood tests improve! PTL

Please pray for me that the OA in my knee would be healed, very painful. Thank you!

Request prayers for our breakthrough of the false accusation against R and our financial breakthrough to be able to fulfill our obligations and get him home.

Please pray for Pat, in hospice, that God will call her home peacefully. And for Don, her husband, and Todd, her son, to experience God’s love, comfort and strength at this difficult time.

I was tricked by a car salesman at a dealership in Michigan. Please pray this gets settled. It’s over a $1000.00. I would rather be the one taken advantage of than be the one that is dishonest. But I’m praying the credit card company will take care of the dishonesty. Please mention my name in prayer. Bobby. Thank you

I have a prayer request for my sons' reconciliation. Michael, my oldest son, moved away 17 years ago, he has visited several times, & we always enjoy getting together as a family, including my youngest son, James, & his daughter. Michael, holds against James that he has not visited him in those years. James always greets & socializes with him when he visits. Now, Michael is coming for my 80th birthday in Sept., & doesn't want James to be around when he visits. They haven't spoken in 4 years. This breaks my heart. I've been praying for God to soften their hearts & fill their hearts with brotherly love, & forgiveness. Please, pray this will get resolved before September. This gives me a lot of anxiety, which I pray everyday will pass. I trust Our Lord, but doubts creep in. I'm grateful for your prayers. Praying for all requesting prayers. To God be ALL the Glory. Ofelia

Bethel Colony of Mercy in Lenoir NC has been careing for recovering substance abuse addicts for 75 years. Their focus is preach & teach Jesus & The Lord will do the recovering. Thank you for Praying for this ministry. 🙏 ❤️

We are asking for Prayer for SCOTUS of the government; And also, Asking For continued prayer, for my wife was doing OK, and also asking for Prayer for one or two elderly friends and also one with cancer.

Please pray for my aunt Nancy. She is still recovering from hip surgery. She also has heart, arthritis and diabetes issues. Also for my cousins, for general health and spiritual wellbeing. Thank you and God bless.

Continue to pray for E to be rescued and for her evil plans to be thwarted . Thx!!Job 42:2

Please pray for me Sandy. I might have some serious bleeding problems on my insides. My iron is very low and I’m really afraid of what it might be. Thank you

HYMNAL: What a Friend We Have in Jesus

Author: Joseph Medlicott Scriven

Listen:

1 What a friend we have in Jesus,

all our sins and griefs to bear!

What a privilege to carry

everything to God in prayer!

O what peace we often forfeit,

O what needless pain we bear,

all because we do not carry

everything to God in prayer!

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2 Have we trials and temptations?

Is there trouble anywhere?

We should never be discouraged;

take it to the Lord in prayer!

Can we find a friend so faithful

who will all our sorrows share?

Jesus knows our every weakness;

take it to the Lord in prayer!

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3 Are we weak and heavy laden,

cumbered with a load of care?

Precious Savior, still our refuge--

take it to the Lord in prayer!

Do your friends despise, forsake you?

Take it to the Lord in prayer!

In his arms he’ll take and shield you;

you will find a solace there.

Thank you for reading and singing along