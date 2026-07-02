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Tammy's avatar
Tammy
3h

Please pray for me to get a job. I have been unemployed since December 16th, 2024…massive layoff….nobody saw it coming. My beautiful momma passed feb 22 of 25…i was a widow for several years when my wonderful husband passed from cancer. Unfortunately I marred two years ago and we are separated as he is a covert narcissist and porn/sex/masterbation addict. He has a covert narcissistic 28yo daughter, that is worse than him…which I did not think possible. Please pray for me and my sweet 86yo father…thank you all!!

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Ruth's avatar
Ruth
1h

Please pray for my friend Pat she has cancer.

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