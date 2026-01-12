Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

The Prayer Tree starts again today.

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

Leave a comment

Please Pray For:

New Prayer Requests:

Prayer for my son, who is trying to find his way in life and is now starting college. I pray he sticks with it and does well in preparation for the rest of his life. And most importantly, he finds that his life in Jesus is his only way to true happiness.

Please pray for God’s guidance in my new role as head of school in a small Christian classical school. I am a teacher of twenty years stepping up to this role because it is needed. Pray for God to send us families and students who need to hear about Jesus daily and who will benefit from a rigorous classical education. Pray for me to communicate and work effectively and efficiently without getting overwhelmed. Thank you.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

33 But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you. - Matthew 6:33 KJV

33 But seek first the kingdom of God[a] and his righteousness, and all these things will be provided for you. - Matthew 6:33 CSB

33 The thing you should want most is God’s kingdom and doing what God wants. Then all these other things you need will be given to you. - Matthew 6:33 ICB

HYMNAL: ‘Tis So Sweet to Trust in Jesus

Author: Louisa M. R. Stead

Listen:

----

1 ‘Tis so sweet to trust in Jesus,

and to take him at his word;

just to rest upon his promise,

and to know, “Thus saith the Lord.”

---

Refrain:

Jesus, Jesus, how I trust him!

How I’ve proved him o’er and o’er!

Jesus, Jesus, precious Jesus!

O for grace to trust him more!

---

2 O how sweet to trust in Jesus,

just to trust his cleansing blood;

and in simple faith to plunge me

neath the healing, cleansing flood! [Refrain]

---

3 Yes, ‘tis sweet to trust in Jesus,

just from sin and self to cease;

just from Jesus simply taking

life and rest, and joy and peace. [Refrain]

Other Versions:

Tis So Sweet to Trust in Jesus - Congregational Hymn

‘Tis So Sweet to Trust in Jesus | Altar of Praise Men's Chorale

Thank you for reading and singing along.