Rhiana Taylor
1h

Please pray for God’s guidance in my new role as head of school in a small Christian classical school. I am a teacher of twenty years stepping up to this role because it is needed. Pray for God to send us families and students who need to hear about Jesus daily and who will benefit from a rigorous classical education. Pray for me to communicate and work effectively and efficiently without getting overwhelmed. Thank you.

Judy
2hEdited

We are desperately in need of financial support. DFACS took our babies fraudulently 10 months ago, after failure to thrive. It was found she had 4 heart issues and had open heart surgery in July . But we are still fighting to get the babies back. The DFACS wants to terminate parental rights and adopt the babies out We have exhausted our finances and loans. We long to hold our babies again and need some financial assistance. Please help us. We go back to court February 26. Pray that Father God will make a way. May God Bless you

https://givesendgo.com/Legaltogetbabiesback?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=Legaltogetbabiesback

