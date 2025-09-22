Blessings on you and your family, and from all the Huckabee Post staff! Thank you again for subscribing!

Daily Bible Verse

33 But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well.

Prayer Tree

We are stronger together.

TODAY'S PRAYER REQUESTS AND PRAYER UPDATES

Please pray for my husband, Justin. Unknown health issues are making financial issues worse. Please help him, as you once helped me, O Lord. Thank you.

Please pray for my daughter Angie. Due to medical errors during routine surgery 15 years ago, she became septic and we almost lost her but God saved her. Since then she has been on heavy medications and diagnosed with several autoimmune diseases. She started suffering from episodes of psychosis recently and was diagnosed with liver toxicity due to years on strong medications. They were able to heal her liver but her psychosis worsened and she is refusing any help. She has estranged herself from her family and is going deeper into psychotic episodes. Please pray God will heal her mind and body and bring her back to her family. She has a beautiful family, a loving husband and wonderful children and one new granddaughter. She has suffered so much pain for so long, please pray the Lord will give her healing so she may be with her family who loves and needs her so much. She became a child of God, accepted Jesus as her savior and was baptised in the Holy Spirit as a young teenager and loves the Lord. She is a beautiful person who always helped everyone. Thank you for your prayers and thank you Jesus for hearing our prayers. My prayers are with each one on this prayer request. May God answer each prayer as we give Him all the glory.

Since October 2021, my wife Janet has been hospitalized or residing in a nursing home. She has required a ventilator, tracheostomy, and feeding tube, and has remained unresponsive due to a brain injury caused by low oxygen levels. From the start, our doctors have told us that there is no hope of recovery for her and that she will not survive much longer.

Despite these dire predictions, almost four years have passed, and God has kept Janet with us. Her vital signs have generally remained stable and good throughout this time.

• I am praying for Janet’s complete healing.

• I am also praying that those who care for her would see Jesus and accept Him as their Lord and Savior.

Please pray for my husband. He was fired today. He is a contract laborer and needs to find another job on Thursday and Friday. God is faithful and we both know he will provide.

Hymnal: When the Roll Is Called Up Yonder

Author: James Black

Listen:

1 When the trumpet of the Lord shall sound and time shall be no more,

And the morning breaks, eternal, bright and fair;

When the saved of earth shall gather over on the other shore,

And the roll is called up yonder, I'll be there.

---

Refrain:

When the roll is called up yonder,

When the roll is called up yonder,

When the roll is called up yonder,

When the roll is called up yonder, I'll be there.

---

2 On that bright and cloudless morning when the dead in Christ shall rise,

And the glory of his resurrection share;

When his chosen ones shall gather to their home beyond the skies,

And the roll is called up yonder, I'll be there. [Refrain]

---

3 Let us labor for the Master from the dawn till setting sun;

Let us talk of all his wondrous love and care.

Then when all of life is over and our work on earth is done,

And the roll is called up yonder, I'll be there. [Refrain]

Thank you for reading and singing along.