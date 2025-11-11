Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

Blessings on you and your family!! The Prayer Tree is our inspiration email, including our Daily Bible Verse, Prayer Tree requests and Hymn of the Day. This email delivers Monday - Friday.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Blessed are the peacemakers for they shall be called the children of God. -Matthew 5:9

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE

We are stronger when we pray together. To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. We will try to add your comment to tomorrow’s Prayer Tree. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors.

Please submit personal prayer requests only. Avoid political statements. We are often flooded with more prayer requests than we have space for. If you don’t see your request, please submit it again until it posts.

Leave a comment

TODAY’S PRAYER REQUESTS AND PRAYER UPDATES

Heavily father, I pray for each and every prayer request written down on this prayer tree. I pray for healing and financial mercies for each and everyone mentioned, thank you and God bless you all.

I have a couple of prayer requests of my own; I’m 66 taking care of my 98 yr. mother without any help from siblings and it’s getting harder for me and my own health is not what it should be. We’ve tried respite care nursing homes and they don’t work and she needs one on one care; asking for prayers as God closed the door with our previous caregiver, that another door will open up. I also pray for my son Daniel almost 38 who was raised with the Faith and has forgotten, or has chosen not to walk with God. He’s a good man with many good qualities, struggling with relationships and paying high rent. Thank you for opening the right doors and that he will come back to the faith he was raised with. Thank you in Jesus’ name, amen.🙏

Please pray for my aunt Nancy. She is still recovering from hip surgery. She also has heart, arthritis and diabetes issues. Thank you and God bless.

Please pray for patience as son J is waiting and trusting God to help him finish his full licensing as a Christian therapist, his test, his next steps in his calling and his desire for a godly wife! He has gotten discouraged trying to meet godly women!

Please urgently pray for E who once seemed to walk with God but has turned her back and is now enslaved to destructive sin. Lord, bring her to end of self and rescue her! Praying for all! Amen

Please pray for my prodigal adult daughters (and SIL)to be called out of darkness to the light of Truth in Jesus by His mercy and great love.( Eph.2) They are filled with unbelief, bitterness and some with anger. Praying for the saving of my granddaughter (and sibling on the way)by grace too. May He call them each by name(J10). Thank you! Praying too!

Newer Update-Thank you for prayers for my husband with a heart condition (Vfib) which almost took his life. His medicine change in June is working! Thank you for praying for our time with 2 of our daughters. We were able to enjoy the time together and have plans again. Grateful! We continue to pray God will use all things to restore our divided family for His glory! Thanks and praying for you too!

Continued prayers for my Son going through the divorce he never wanted 😢just honesty which she couldn’t give. He deserved her honesty 🙏 May God protect him in Jesus name, Amen

Praying for all those needing God’s healing touch-physically, mentally, and/or spiritually 🙏🏼. With God nothing is impossible 🙏🏼🤗

Pray for Aaron. He is a drug addict. Pray He finds a Good Christian woman to get him to church and a church family. Most Importantly The Holy Spirit would Convict his heart for Christ that he would choose not to sin. Thank you.

Pray for my friends who are stealing and then bragging about it. God will show them. And they will repent.

Prayer Warriors, please pray for Javier B. He has had surgery and is healing, but not fast enough as he needs to get back to work. Blessings to all Prayer Warriors and those in need of prayer. S.W.

Prayers for Sarah, raising a disabled son, alone and in need of transportation and home repair, for Tina and her daughters to come back to Jesus, for Heather and the salvation of her daughter, for Judy, for her hip pain, and for her son to return to the love of Jesus. For Vicky, to get a tenant to pay the bills.

Please pray for my son Sean . He is an alcoholic. My heart breaks for his family.

My husband Larry has Lung Cancer they are going to do sa biopsy on it November 19, pray that they can help him and his family through this. Connie Yost

My son Erik needs to be sat free from the demons that torment his mind will and emotions. This is causing turmoil in his marriage and relationship with his three sons. Also he needs a job as he got laid off in June. Thank you for the prayers and support in Jesus name!!

Prayers for Jeff for healing and a good report

Hymnal: Beautiful Savior

Translator: Joseph Augustus Seiss

1 Beautiful Savior, King of creation,

Son of God and Son of Man!

Truly I’d love Thee, truly I’d serve thee,

Light of my soul, my Joy, my Crown.

2 Fair are the meadows, Fair are the woodlands,

Robed in flow’rs of blooming spring;

Jesus is fairer, Jesus is purer;

He makes our sorr’wing spirit sing.

3 Fair is the sunshine, Fair is the moonlight,

Bright the sparkling stars on high;

Jesus shines brighter, Jesus shines purer

Than all the angels in the sky.

4 Beautiful Savior, Lord of the nations,

Son of God and Son of Man!

Glory and honor, Praise, adoration,

Now and forevermore be Thine!

Thank you for reading and singing along.