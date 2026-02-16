Forwarded this email? Subscribe here | Huckabee Post

DAILY BIBLE VERSE:

7 Blessed are the merciful, for they will be shown mercy. 8 Blessed are the pure in heart, for they will see God. Matthew 5:7-8 NIV

7 Blessed are the merciful: for they shall obtain mercy. 8 Blessed are the pure in heart: for they shall see God. Matthew 5:7-8 KJV

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

PLEASE PRAY FOR:

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

I pray for strength good health/healing for me my husband daughters sisters & brothers all our families & friends. We need faith hope joy love that God will help us get through our troubled times, provide for our financial abilities to pay for my husbands rehab/nursing facility, since we were denied Medicaid. Please help us Lord, You have always been there for us, please don’t forsake us. Amen

Please pray for me, Beverly. I will be having lumbar back surgery on Thursday the 19th. Thank you Jesus for your healing.

My dad’s legs allergies n getting worse even taking medication n swelling n bleeding. Please pray for my dad’s health. May God have mercy on me n my dad n my family thanks.

Please pray for me. I am 75 and have heart and spine issues, but still able to care for myself. I live with my son, which is not a good living arrangement in that he is emotionally abusive, among other issues. I have tried to find help in obtaining housing but have not found it. Pray that God will help me with that. I am so depressed and tired. Thank you for your prayers and may God bless you. - Regina

My husband, who claims to be a Christian, is very narcissistic. He is also very verbally abusive to me. Please pray for both of us, but especially for him to see what he is really doing to me, and probably others. In Jesus' name, amen.

Pray for Jon’s continued strength & focus to choose The Lord’s Will for His life. Pray for Salvation for Chris, Zach, Brittani, Suzi, RC & sisters, RP & sisters, Nick, Jeremiah, Alicia, CK.

Please pray for my mother Rosie’s health. She spent 10 days in the hospital after emergency colon surgery and has now been in post acute rehab for 10 days. She lives with me and needs to regain all the strength she’s lost before she can return home. Please pray that God would fill us with wisdom as we figure out the next steps in her healthcare and living situation. She’s 94 and a believer. Thank you.

HYMNAL: Christ Arose

Author: Robert Lowry

Listen:

1 Low in the grave he lay, Jesus my Savior,

waiting the coming day, Jesus my Lord!

---

Refrain:

Up from the grave he arose;

with a mighty triumph o’er his foes;

he arose a victor from the dark domain,

and he lives forever, with his saints to reign.

He arose! He arose! Hallelujah! Christ arose!

---

2 Vainly they watch his bed, Jesus my Savior,

vainly they seal the dead, Jesus my Lord! [Refrain]

---

3 Death cannot keep its prey, Jesus my Savior;

he tore the bars away, Jesus my Lord! [Refrain]

|Thank you for reading and singing along.