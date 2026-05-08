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DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Blessed are they which are persecuted for righteousness sake: for theirs is the kingdom of heaven. Matthew 5:10

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

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PLEASE PRAY FOR:

Asking for prayers for Brian and Cherrie.They are struggling financially.Thank you all and may God bless us all.

Please pray for my FIL. He has just had surgery over the week and recovery might take a while. Would appreciate prayer apt heal faster and have his health restored. Thank you in advance

Prayers for Sarah, raising a disabled son, alone and in need of transportation and home repair, for Tina and her daughters to come back to Jesus, for Heather and the salvation of her daughter, for Judy, for her hip pain, and for her son to return to the love of Jesus. For Vicky, to get a tenant to pay the bills.

Please pray for Pete and thst melanoma is not spreading and can be excised. Pray for him as he had some pain and is in hospital, pray he is safe and gets out soon. Love him🙏🏻

Please keep my uncle Earnest in your thoughts and prayers as he goes through back surgery tomorrow, Tuesday 5-5-2026.🙏🏻❤️🙏🏻

Please pray for carol she is starting her journey home to Jesus. Pray for a peaceful journey.

My dad’s eczema still has not yet recovered n bleeding. I will take him to emergency unit of public hospital tomorrow morning 5/7 hope we won’t have too wait for a long time n can see dr. Please pray for healing. I still can’t get a job n failed 20 interviews. I can’t get a perm job in 10 yrs and worked on a contract 2-3 months every yr so I have huge debts. May God have mercy on me n my dad. May God help me to get a job n no one shut the door n I can work till I retire n debts free. Pls pray God help me to solve the debts problem n my dads health n my health n cancer free. Thanks.

Please pray for my granddaughter who is dealing with a circle of anxiety and gut dysfunction which just keep feeding each other...she's at the point of being potentially suicidal. Thank you.

Please pray for Karen as I go to the cardiologist next week and will possibly have to have heart surgery. Please pray God will heal my mitral valve.

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

Please pray for my aunt Nancy. She is still recovering from hip surgery. She also has heart, arthritis and diabetes issues. Also for my cousins, for general health and spiritual wellbeing. Thank you and God bless.

Please pray for Pete, who recently suffered a stroke.

Please pray for Craig. Stomach cancer. His wife and family need him. 🤲

Pray for my wife Terry and my good friends Al and Bob who have multiple issues with gut, kidney and cancer issues.

Prayers for Paula who recently had open heart surgery and is recovering, due to go home from the hospital today.

Prayers for Jenny who has had recent surgery for a brain aneurysm and is still hospitalized and currently dealing with severe headaches and spasms.

Prayers for Phil who is fighting stage 4 metastasized prostate cancer

Please say prayers for me as I have struggles snd cannot find peace. Trudy. Pray for healing of Pete’s melanoma problem.

Prayers for Tim who has cancer with a problem with colon blockage, receiving a stent today and if that is insufficient will require surgery. Prayers for healing.

Please pray for my son John in his new position at work. He has a presentation to a company tomorrow.

Hymnal: His Eye Is on the Sparrow

Author: Civilla Martin

Listen:

1 Why should I feel discouraged,

Why should the shadows come,

Why should my heart be lonely,

And long for heav’n and home;

When Jesus is my portion?

My constant Friend is he;

His eye is on the sparrow,

And I know he watches me;

His eye is on the sparrow,

And I know he watches me.

---

Refrain:

I sing because I’m happy,

I sing because I’m free;

For his eye is on the sparrow,

And I know he watches me.

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2 “Let not your heart be troubled,”

His tender word I hear,

And resting on his goodness,

I lose my doubts and fears;

Though by the path he leadeth,

But one step I may see;

His eye is on the sparrow,

And I know he watches me;

His eye is on the sparrow,

And I know he watches me. [Refrain]

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3 Whenever I am tempted,

Whenever clouds arise;

When songs give place to sighing,

When hope within me dies,

I draw the closer to him,

From care he sets me free;

His eye is on the sparrow,

And I know he watches me;

His eye is on the sparrow,

And I know he watches me. [Refrain]

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Thank you for reading and singing along