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Richard W Pogorzala's avatar
Richard W Pogorzala
3d

Prayers for Sarah, raising a disabled son, alone and in need of transportation and home repair, for Tina and her daughters to come back to Jesus, for Heather and the salvation of her daughter, for Judy, for her hip pain, and for her son to return to the love of Jesus. For Vicky, to get a tenant to pay the bills.

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Natasha's avatar
Natasha
3d

Many ppl passed away after bone marrow transplant. It’s horrible. Please continue to pray for me no cancer recurrence, no medical complications & no infection.

My cholesterol is very high due to side effect of cyclosporin. Please pray God healing me completely & wholeness so Dr can reduce the medication so I can go the breast surgery & no side effects. Please pray for good results of bone marrow biopsy & blood test on 4/10 especially no cancer, cholesterol & liver enzymes.

My dad went out to get drunk daily & please pray he quit drinking beer, & please pray he can’t get married as he is 77 & he was decried by my ladies n he divorced 2 times & those cheating all his monies & gone. My dad n my sister have fatty liver, high blood pressure & cholesterol, lung fibrosis, eczema, please pray God healing my dad & sister n sister also has 7cm tumor in her ovary & waiting to see dr to do surgery in public hospital. My dad has narrow blood vessels in his brain. Please pray.

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