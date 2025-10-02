Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

22 And all things, whatsoever ye shall ask in prayer, believing, ye shall receive.

Matthew 21:22 KJV

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE

We are stronger when we pray together. To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. We will try to add your comment to tomorrow’s Prayer Tree. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors.

Please submit personal prayer requests only. Avoid political statements. We are often flooded with more prayer requests than we have space for. If you don’t see your request, please submit it again until it posts.

TODAY’S PRAYER REQUESTS AND PRAYER UPDATES

Brian has herniated surgery... May all go well. Cindy healing from numbness in toes, finger and temple... maybe needs back surgery?? Becky healing in shoulder.

Please pray for both of my boys salvation

2nd request. My son and his dept last work day is 10/1/25. The entire dept was absorbed into another company. Please pray their home sells quickly with the right buyer for this property. It’s been on the market 4 mos with only 12 showings. Right now, the family are living in two states. Thank you Lord, for this miracle they need.

Please pray for our 4 year old grandaughter, Parrish Rose to be returned home to us. She has lived with us in our home in TN, since her birth. Her dad, was working a job in IL back in June and we took her there to visit him. She rode with him and the person whose house he was working on to a hardware store in a nearby town. The homeowner was driving and turns out has PTSD and went into a road rage situation and was venting in frustration which turned into yelling , gesturing and swerving all over the road. My stepson asked them to pull over and let them out, but they kept on and swerved again into the oncoming lane and my stepson grabbed the wheel and pulled the car back into their own lane to avoid hitting a blue truck head on. My stepson demanded the homeowner stop the vehicle, whereby he got out and got our grandaughter out, then called us to come pick them up. The driver of the blue truck called the police, and the homeowner told them that my stepson grabbed the wheel of the car and swerved it. My stepson was arrested for wreckless endangerment of a minor. When he got to the jail, he signed a guardianship paper over to us, since IL is a non-bond state and he is not an IL resident and would be staying in jail till his trial.We were at a diner eating the next morning, getting ready to head back home to TN, when a man named Rob Hedger, with IL DCFS came in, presented his card and stated he was taking Parrish Rose with him; since she was considered at risk. He said, “in IL, Grandparents have no rights and are nobody. You have a snowball’s chance in hell of ever getting this child back”. That was June 10, 2025. We have not been allowed to see, or speak to her in all this time. Parrish Rose has been exposed to such emotional trauma with this ordeal and cries for us, my step-son says. He is still awaiting his trial. DCFS says they are giving her up for adoption in 9 mos. Chris Tye, reporter with CBS News in Chicago, has reported that in 20 months time, 174 children in IL DCFS custody have died; two were last month. We are terrified for our grandaughter’s wellbeing! DCFS and the DA says in order for us to be considered as “Fictive Kin” for placement, we must buy a home in Montgomery County, become IL residents, and become licensed as foster parents, before they give her up for adoption. We just closed on a home there on Sept 26th...finally! We still have to get moved in, DCFS inspected and approved and get our training completed. It is just my husband and myself doing all this work. Her next court date is 10/15; we need a lot of prayers please! Thank you & God Bless!

Please pray for my husband who had a surgery, and has a catheter to be removed next week. His bladder needs to be able to excreted normally or he could be on a catheter for a long time. He is upset and worried, but he knows Jesus and trusts God. He has grandkids and a lot left to do without physical restrictions. Thank you for lifting him up for total healing and restoration of his normally strong body.

HYMNAL: The Church’s One Foundation

Author: S. J. Stone

1. The Church’s one foundation

Is Jesus Christ her Lord;

She is his new creation,

By water and the word;

From Heav’n he came and sought her

To be his holy bride;

With his own blood he bought her,

And for her life he died.

2. Elect from ev’ry nation,

Yet one o’er all the Earth,

Her charter of salvation

One Lord, one faith, one birth;

One holy name she blesses,

Partakes one holy food,

And to one hope she presses,

With ev’ry grace endued.

3. ‘Mid toil and tribulation

And tumult of her war,

She waits the consummation

Of peace forever more;

Till with the vision glorious

Her longing eyes are blest,

And the great Church victorious

Shall be the Church at rest.

4. O happy ones and holy!

Lord, give us grace that we

Like them, the meek and lowly,

On high may dwell with thee;

There, past the border mountains,

Where in sweet vales, the bride

With thee, by living fountains,

Forever shall abide!

