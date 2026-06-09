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DAILY BIBLE VERSE

11 And when they were come into the house, they saw the young child with Mary his mother, and fell down, and worshipped him: and when they had opened their treasures, they presented unto him gifts; gold, and frankincense and myrrh. Matthew 2:11

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

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PLEASE PRAY FOR:

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

Prayers for Sarah, raising a disabled son, alone and in need of transportation and home repair, for Tina and her daughters to come back to Jesus, for Heather and the salvation of her daughter, for Judy, for her hip pain, and for her son to return to the love of Jesus. For Vicky, to get a tenant to pay the bills.

There’re 3 interviews I can’t attend due to I need to do my part time job n I need to see dr regularly n the hr is unwilling to change the time slot. When they called me suddenly, I can’t answer their call as I changed my phone in silence mode, I missed the call n they won’t call me again immediately even I called them back in a min. Thats the problem to find another job and also I need to take a few days to see dr every month. Pls continue to pray for my health n my family’s. Thanks

Please come and agree with me for protection and leadership over my four grandchildren and that their parents surrender totally to the Lord and allow themselves to be healed from addictions low self-esteem rejection spirits that they have the mind of Christ and they will become the men and women God has called them to be and that I will have clear direction what part I'm the play beyond the prayers and intercession of putting hands and feet

Pastor Susan and Pastor Doug Hanson of Philadelphia to your prayer list. Pastor Doug suddenly passed away. Their two congregations are absolutely devastated.

Please pray for me, not sure what will happen next, seriously worried BF of 30+ years is going off on me and he can be a lil scary. Thank you Betty

I prayed for each and everyone of these prayer requests. My heart goes out to each and everyone of you who struggle. Great physician, he and everyone who needs healing, financial mercies, and salvation for loved ones.

Please pray for my mom of 99 who has a urinary tract infection that it will heal with the medication she is on. Please also pray for me as her caregiver is I’m very overwhelmed without help with any family members other than my son who works full-time and, I need more help here. My son, Daniel was raised with Faith but has not acknowledged any belief in God which is heartbreaking for me and also for my sister Fran who left her Faith about 38 years ago thank you in Jesus name amen.

Pray for travel mercies for me., please. Thank you.

Please pray for my son Chad and his family, that they instead of rejecting Jesus Christ Our Lord and Savior, that God causes a miracle in their lives, that they will believe and our God and be reborn in the Blood of Jesus Christ my/our Lord and Savior. Amen

Prayers for my 31 year old daughter. She has been in the hospital for over 2 weeks with severe pain in her legs and unable to walk. The doctors haven't been able to determine a cause. Thank you.

HYMNAL: Standing on the Promises

Listen:

Author: Russell Kelso Carter

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1 Standing on the promises of Christ, my King,

Through eternal ages let his praises ring;

Glory in the highest, I will shout and sing,

Standing on the promises of God.

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Refrain:

Standing, standing,

Standing on the promises of God, my Savior;

Standing, standing,

I’m standing on the promises of God.

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2 Standing on the promises that cannot fail.

When the howling storms of doubt and fear assail,

By the living Word of God I shall prevail,

Standing on the promises of God. [Refrain]

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3 Standing on the promises of Christ, the Lord,

Bound to him eternally by love’s strong cord,

Overcoming daily with the Spirit’s sword,

Standing on the promises of God. [Refrain]

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4 Standing on the promises I cannot fall,

List’ning ev’ry moment to the Spirit’s call,

Resting in my Savior as my all in all,

Standing on the promises of God. [Refrain]

Thank you for reading and singing along