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Anonymous Reader
7h

Pray for Beverly who has cancer, fell and broke her arm. Pray for good surgical results on tuesday for her arm and healing for her cancer

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Jo Wyatt's avatar
Jo Wyatt
7h

You all have my prayers. Please pray for my granddaughter who's unresolved physical health issue has led to mental and emotional instability and even some suicidal thoughts. Please pray against any demons and for her to turn back to God for healing.

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