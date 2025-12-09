Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

When they saw the star, they were overjoyed. - Matthew 2:10

TODAY’S PRAYER REQUESTS AND PRAYER UPDATES

Asking for prayers for an eye situation. Praying for improvement after a cataract surgery. Thank you.

Please pray for my brother and his cancer treatments work and he will be free of cancer.

Please pray for our son Jamie (actively serving in the Navy) and his family on their new deployment to DC. Pray that the Lord will send friends to help them find their ways back to their previous beliefs so they may raise their girls as believers. Please pray for me that I would be healed from the muscular skeletal issues with my back which affects both arms as well as the accompanying pain to be eliminated and remove the fatigue currently plaguing my body. Pray for my faith to be increased to allow me to more effectively serve the Lord and others. Bless me with a new job.

We lost our 8 yr old granddaughter suddenly in March and today her 16 yr old brother is being admitted into a teen psych trauma facility because he’s suicidal and doesn’t want to live without his little sister. Please pray against the spirit of suicide and for our son and his family in this very hard time. Thank you.

Please pray for our sons (Charlie)healing. Body mind and spirit. Please pray for our finances, that God will find work that my husband can be paid for. Please pray for healing in my husband’s body. Thank you, Lord for all you have done and for all that you will do!

I am requesting prayers for my daughter Melissa as she is very depressed from not being able to get employment for 2 years now. She lives in a small community and jobs are so scarce that even part time are unavailable. So many others are also job hunting, please pray for them also.

Prayers for peace through this holiday season. Good health and healing for those suffering from disease and surgeries.

My prayer today is for all of you that are reading this. I asked God to be with you and to comfort you and to give you peace. In his holy name, we pray amen.

Our sons, estranged. Aaron and Jacob and families. God is working things together. My prayer is that our sons and wives accept Jesus. It has been over five years and two grandchildren. A lot of lying, but I know the Christ has this if it is His will.

My son Lonnie needs a job also he needs or might need surgery on his arm again. He is in a lot of pain. He will lose his truck and ruin our credit. I co-signed without praying about it first. I can’t pay. Please pray for Gods will

I need prayer for everything. My Adult son, Marc, has seizures, bad seizures. We have to move. The landlord who just bought this place a year ago is now selling. I wake up every morning, sometimes during the night, and all I can think about are the problems. All of them.my husband was now diagnosed with Vascular dementia. I ask God to turn it all around. Perhaps I need some prayer warriors. Thank you. - Carol

HYMNAL: We Three Kings of Orient Are

Author: John H. Hopkins

1 We three kings of Orient are;

bearing gifts we traverse afar,

field and fountain, moor and mountain,

following yonder star.

Refrain:

O star of wonder, star of light,

star with royal beauty bright,

westward leading, still proceeding,

guide us to thy perfect light.

2 Born a King on Bethlehem’s plain,

gold I bring to crown him again,

King forever, ceasing never,

over us all to reign. [Refrain]

3 Frankincense to offer have I;

incense owns a Deity nigh;

prayer and praising, voices raising,

worshiping God on high. [Refrain]

4 Myrrh is mine; its bitter perfume

breathes a life of gathering gloom;

sorrowing, sighing, bleeding, dying,

sealed in the stone-cold tomb. [Refrain]

5 Glorious now behold him arise;

King and God and sacrifice:

Alleluia, Alleluia,

sounds through the earth and skies. [Refrain]

Thank you for reading and singing along.