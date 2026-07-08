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David Webb's avatar
David Webb
6m

Please pray for Dumpling.

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Natasha's avatar
Natasha
9m

Pls continue to pray for good results of my bone marrow biopsy on 6/23 & blood test on 7/16 especially liver enzymes n cholesterol, no cancer recurrence, no medical complications n no infection. Pls continue to pray for my dad, sister, nieces n my brother n pray they trust God. Pls pray God helps my dad to get back money n pray for his health, he has lung fibrosis, my sister n dad have fatty liver, high blood pressure n cholesterol. My dad also has narrow blood vessels in his brain n severe eczema n my niece also has eczema for 24 yrs. Pls pray God gives me a perm job with my previous salary in 2023, pray for good boss n colleagues n flexible working hr to see dr regularly n pray dr can reduce my medication n fully recovered. I haven’t worked for a few yrs due to leukemia n end contract. I have debts for 32 yrs. Pls pray God healing me completely, out of debt n pray dr can approve my targeted med funding by Aug instead of Dec. pls pray for wisdom for my family n me. thanks.

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