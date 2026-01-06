The Huckabee Post

The Huckabee Post

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David's avatar
David
3h

20 For where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them. - Matthew 18:20 KJV

We praise you Lord. O my soul.

God bless all these folks on this prayer chain. I lift them up to you O Lord. Please heal, and give peace to all of them. Thank you Father for shelter, clothing, food, and water. Bless us today with your grace, and peace. All might Lord thank you. Amen

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Pat Granger's avatar
Pat Granger
3h

Please pray for Jacob to focus on Jesus and the Holy Spirit work on him guide him.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Huckabee Post
32 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Huckabee Post · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture