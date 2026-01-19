Photo credit: WFMZ

It’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and it couldn’t come at a better time. Let us pray that it makes people stop and reflect on some of the things that the Rev. King stood for that have been desecrated by those who seek to hijack his legacy while undermining his values at every turn.

Rev. King believed in peaceful protest to secure civil rights for all Americans, not violent assaults to demand special rights for illegal aliens. He was a great preacher of Biblical values and a champion of a colorblind society. All those things are the antithesis of today’s radical left brigades who believe in threats of mob violence to impose their anti-God, race-based agenda.

As we pause today to honor the Rev. King, let’s revisit an essay written by our founder, Amb. Mike Huckabee, that illuminates why his contributions were so important back in the 1960s and what we can still learn from him in 2026…

Today is Martin Luther King Day, the federal holiday honoring his birth on January 15, 1929.

As a boy growing up in the South in the 1960s, I saw the pernicious effects of racism firsthand, and was inspired by the Rev. King’s faith, courage and eloquence, his message of brotherhood and his dream of a colorblind society where Americans weren’t separated by race and where people were judged by the content of their character, not the color of their skin.

He was not a “social justice activist” in the current sense, nor just an eloquent speaker. He was a preacher, one of the greatest ever. He didn’t give political speeches, he gave sermons. And like all great sermons, they relied on the teachings of the Gospel to inspire his listeners to renounce the grievous sin of racism and follow, as Lincoln put it, “the better angels of our nature.” He taught us that as God created us all in His image, hating someone for the way they look is a sin against God.

Today, when we celebrate the man who did so much to achieve the goal of recognizing and repudiating that sin, it’s more important than ever to remember what he said, because in recent years, his legacy has been under intense assault. A movement has arisen that’s tearing America apart by yanking from the ash heap of history such terrible ideas as judging people solely by skin color, bringing back segregated spaces and blaming children for the sins of their fathers. This racial separatist poison is the opposite of the Rev. King’s message, and any attempts to co-opt his name to promote it are detestable.

I’m sure that today will bring many speeches that will try to use the Rev. King’s name to cynically promote divisive political and racial agendas. Instead of listening to them, go to the source. Listen to his original “I Have A Dream” speech, and see if it sounds anything like the anti-American nightmare these charlatans are promoting.

I have no doubt, as well, that if Dr. King were alive today, many on the left would be seething over his support of Israel. Rep. John Lewis quoted King as saying, “When people criticize Zionists they mean Jews, you are talking anti-Semitism.” Lewis said King also said in 1968 that “peace for Israel means security, and we must stand with all our might to protect its right to exist, its territorial integrity. I see Israel as one of the great outposts of democracy in the world, and a marvelous example of what can be done, how desert land can be transformed into an oasis of brotherhood and democracy. Peace for Israel means security and that security must be a reality.”

Here’s more on that subject from John Solomon at Just The News. I wonder if anyone at the liberal media outlets will quote those prophetic words today?

https://justthenews.com/government/security/monafter-hamas-atrocities-mlks-embrace-israel-and-disdain-antisemitism

And here are some comments from a woman I’m honored to call my friend, the Rev. King’s niece, Alveda King. This was written (in 2023), but it’s just as timely today.

My uncle, Martin Luther King Jr., believed deeply in the promise of the American Dream. We can make it happen