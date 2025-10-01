Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

Blessings on you and your family!! The Prayer Tree is our inspiration email, including our Daily Bible Verse, Prayer Tree requests and Hymn of the Day. This email delivers Monday - Friday.

NOTE: We are currently in the process of examining our newsletter delivery times. Because Prayer Tree and Huckabee Post readers mostly overlap, and both have very large readerships, we try to keep them separate by at least a half day. For the next week or so, the Prayer Tree will deliver in the evening, while we test delivering the Huckabee Post earlier than we have been.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

23 Jesus said unto him, If thou canst believe, all things are possible to him that believeth.

Mark 9:23 KJV

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE

We are stronger when we pray together. To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. We will try to add your comment to tomorrow’s Prayer Tree. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors.

Please submit personal prayer requests only. Avoid political statements. We are often flooded with more prayer requests than we have space for. If you don’t see your request, please submit it again until it posts.

Leave a comment

TODAY’S PRAYER REQUESTS AND PRAYER UPDATES

Please pray for my son TYLER WINSLOW. He is in prison currently in Indiana and he got in some trouble ( we don’t know what he did ) but he is in the hole ( isolation or segregation ) for 30 days which 2 weeks has gone by and we haven’t received any communication from him . I believe it’s their right to send and receive mail? So im concerned . We emailed his counselor and haven’t received a response and we filled out our paperwork for visiting , greater than 6 weeks ago and have had no response . PLEASE pray God provide and protect and pray for some answers! Pray we can visit ! Pray for God’s will! Pray for peace amen pray for revival !! Amen thx you

Please pray that soldier Calvin Gibbs can go home to his family. May we never forget our warriors who served in harm’s way.

Please continue to pray for my pastor, Jim Daniels as he is still in ICU after having a heart attack last week. He may have strep throat now. He is getting antibiotics for the strep throat. Pray for strength for my three granddaughters as they are dealing with their dad’s estate. He did not have a WIll and committed suicide on August 26th. Our God is an awesome God. Thank you Lord. Amen. Edith

Prayers for my brother is caregiver to 96 yer old mother with alteizmers. Give him wisdom to deal with this situation and protect his health because I physically can be a caregiver due to health issues. God bless all on this thread and prayers amen

Pray for Dennis’s healing and deliverance from Parkinson’s, to be cancer free from already receiving radiation for prostate cancer, and from CLL(chronic lymphocytic leukemia). To be divinely receive a miraculous healing in the name of Jesus!!

I am in a financial crunch. Trying to save my son’s truck but I’m in trouble. He can’t get a job and we will lose the truck anyway Please pray for job for Lonnie and that’s he comes back to church. Jessie

Please pray for the salvation for my daughter Tina and son Noah!

Please pray for complete healing for our friend and cleaning lady, Julie. She has stage 3 ovarian cancer and is going through treatment. The treatments are making her sick and she is unable to continue working and her cleaning business is her only source of income.

Please pray for my daughter Sarah, struggling with alcohol, job issues, medical issues and significant trauma from her past. God can work any situation for good!

Pray for arrested fiancé to be exhonorated and released today and praising the Lord it is done

Asking for prayers to be a better husband and father. Bryan Watts

Please say a prayer for my friend who right now is starting her first treatment of chemotherapy to combat pancreatic cancer.

Please pray for my aunt Nancy. She is still recovering from hip surgery. She also has heart, arthritis and diabetes issues. Thank you and God bless.

HYMNAL: Are You Washed in the Blood?

Author: E. A. Hoffman

Listen:

---

1 Have you been to Jesus for the cleansing power?

Are you washed in the blood of the Lamb?

Are you fully trusting in His grace this hour?

Are you washed in the blood of the Lamb?

---

Chorus:

Are you washed in the blood,

In the soul cleansing blood of the Lamb?

Are your garments spotless?

Are they white as snow?

Are you washed in the blood of the Lamb?

---

2 Are you walking daily by the Savior’s side?

Are you washed in the blood of the Lamb?

Do you rest each moment in the Crucified?

Are you washed in the blood of the Lamb?[Chorus]

---

3 When the Bridegroom cometh will your robes be white?

Are you washed in the blood of the Lamb?

Will your soul be ready for the mansions bright,

And be washed in the blood of the Lamb?[Chorus]

---

4 Lay aside the garments that are stained with sin,

And be washed in the blood of the Lamb;

There’s a fountain flowing for the soul unclean,

O be washed in the blood of the Lamb![Chorus]

Thank you for reading and singing along.