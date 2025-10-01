The Huckabee Post

Debbie Hampton
Please pray for our 4 year old grandaughter, Parrish Rose to be returned home to us. She has lived with us in our home in TN, since her birth.

Her dad, was working a job in IL back in June and we took her there to visit him. She rode with him and the person whose house he was working on to a hardware store in a nearby town.

The homeowner was driving and turns out has PTSD and went into a road rage situation and was venting in frustration which turned into yelling , gesturing and swerving all over the road.

My stepson asked them to pull over and let them out, but they kept on and swerved again into the oncoming lane and my stepson grabbed the wheel and pulled the car back into their own lane to avoid hitting a blue truck head on.

My stepson demanded the homeowner stop the vehicle, whereby he got out and got our grandaughter out, then called us to come pick them up.

The driver of the blue truck called the police, and the homeowner told them that my stepson grabbed the wheel of the car and swerved it.

My stepson was arrested for wreckless endangerment of a minor. When he got to the jail, he signed a guardianship paper over to us, since IL is a non-bond state and he is not an IL resident and would be staying in jail till his trial.

We were at a diner eating the next morning, getting ready to head back home to TN, when a man named Rob Hedger, with IL DCFS came in, presented his card and stated he was taking Parrish Rose with him; since she was considered at risk.

He said, "in IL, Grandparents have no rights and are nobody. You have a snowball's chance in hell of ever getting this child back". That was June 10, 2025. We have not been allowed to see, or speak to her in all this time.

Parrish Rose has been exposed to such emotional trauma with this ordeal and cries for us, my step-son says. He is still awaiting his trial. DCFS says they are giving her up for adoption in 9 mos.

Chris Tye, reporter with CBS News in Chicago, has reported that in 20 months time, 174 children in IL DCFS custody have died; two were last month. We are terrified for our grandaughter's wellbeing!

DCFS and the DA says in order for us to be considered as "Fictive Kin" for placement, we must buy a home in Montgomery County, become IL residents, and become licensed as foster parents, before they give her up for adoption.

We just closed on a home there on Sept 26th...finally! We still have to get moved in, DCFS inspected and approved and get our training completed. It is just my husband and myself doing all this work.

Her next court date is 10/15; we need alot of prayers please!

Thank you & God Bless!

Liberty Belle
Please pray for my husband who had a surgery, and has a catheter to be removed next week. His bladder needs to be able to excreted normally or he could be on a catheter for a long time. He is upset and worried, but he knows Jesus and trusts God. He has grandkids and a lot left to do without physical restrictions. Thank you for lifting him up for total healing and restoration of his normally strong body.

