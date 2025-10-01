Mark 9:23
DAILY BIBLE VERSE
23 Jesus said unto him, If thou canst believe, all things are possible to him that believeth.
Mark 9:23 KJV
ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE
TODAY’S PRAYER REQUESTS AND PRAYER UPDATES
Please pray for my son TYLER WINSLOW. He is in prison currently in Indiana and he got in some trouble ( we don’t know what he did ) but he is in the hole ( isolation or segregation ) for 30 days which 2 weeks has gone by and we haven’t received any communication from him . I believe it’s their right to send and receive mail? So im concerned . We emailed his counselor and haven’t received a response and we filled out our paperwork for visiting , greater than 6 weeks ago and have had no response . PLEASE pray God provide and protect and pray for some answers! Pray we can visit ! Pray for God’s will! Pray for peace amen pray for revival !! Amen thx you
Please pray that soldier Calvin Gibbs can go home to his family. May we never forget our warriors who served in harm’s way.
Please continue to pray for my pastor, Jim Daniels as he is still in ICU after having a heart attack last week. He may have strep throat now. He is getting antibiotics for the strep throat. Pray for strength for my three granddaughters as they are dealing with their dad’s estate. He did not have a WIll and committed suicide on August 26th. Our God is an awesome God. Thank you Lord. Amen. Edith
Prayers for my brother is caregiver to 96 yer old mother with alteizmers. Give him wisdom to deal with this situation and protect his health because I physically can be a caregiver due to health issues. God bless all on this thread and prayers amen
Pray for Dennis’s healing and deliverance from Parkinson’s, to be cancer free from already receiving radiation for prostate cancer, and from CLL(chronic lymphocytic leukemia). To be divinely receive a miraculous healing in the name of Jesus!!
I am in a financial crunch. Trying to save my son’s truck but I’m in trouble. He can’t get a job and we will lose the truck anyway Please pray for job for Lonnie and that’s he comes back to church. Jessie
Please pray for the salvation for my daughter Tina and son Noah!
Please pray for complete healing for our friend and cleaning lady, Julie. She has stage 3 ovarian cancer and is going through treatment. The treatments are making her sick and she is unable to continue working and her cleaning business is her only source of income.
Please pray for my daughter Sarah, struggling with alcohol, job issues, medical issues and significant trauma from her past. God can work any situation for good!
Pray for arrested fiancé to be exhonorated and released today and praising the Lord it is done
Asking for prayers to be a better husband and father. Bryan Watts
Please say a prayer for my friend who right now is starting her first treatment of chemotherapy to combat pancreatic cancer.
Please pray for my aunt Nancy. She is still recovering from hip surgery. She also has heart, arthritis and diabetes issues. Thank you and God bless.
HYMNAL: Are You Washed in the Blood?
Author: E. A. Hoffman
Listen:
---
1 Have you been to Jesus for the cleansing power?
Are you washed in the blood of the Lamb?
Are you fully trusting in His grace this hour?
Are you washed in the blood of the Lamb?
---
Chorus:
Are you washed in the blood,
In the soul cleansing blood of the Lamb?
Are your garments spotless?
Are they white as snow?
Are you washed in the blood of the Lamb?
---
2 Are you walking daily by the Savior’s side?
Are you washed in the blood of the Lamb?
Do you rest each moment in the Crucified?
Are you washed in the blood of the Lamb?[Chorus]
---
3 When the Bridegroom cometh will your robes be white?
Are you washed in the blood of the Lamb?
Will your soul be ready for the mansions bright,
And be washed in the blood of the Lamb?[Chorus]
---
4 Lay aside the garments that are stained with sin,
And be washed in the blood of the Lamb;
There’s a fountain flowing for the soul unclean,
O be washed in the blood of the Lamb![Chorus]
Thank you for reading and singing along.
Please pray for our 4 year old grandaughter, Parrish Rose to be returned home to us. She has lived with us in our home in TN, since her birth.
Her dad, was working a job in IL back in June and we took her there to visit him. She rode with him and the person whose house he was working on to a hardware store in a nearby town.
The homeowner was driving and turns out has PTSD and went into a road rage situation and was venting in frustration which turned into yelling , gesturing and swerving all over the road.
My stepson asked them to pull over and let them out, but they kept on and swerved again into the oncoming lane and my stepson grabbed the wheel and pulled the car back into their own lane to avoid hitting a blue truck head on.
My stepson demanded the homeowner stop the vehicle, whereby he got out and got our grandaughter out, then called us to come pick them up.
The driver of the blue truck called the police, and the homeowner told them that my stepson grabbed the wheel of the car and swerved it.
My stepson was arrested for wreckless endangerment of a minor. When he got to the jail, he signed a guardianship paper over to us, since IL is a non-bond state and he is not an IL resident and would be staying in jail till his trial.
We were at a diner eating the next morning, getting ready to head back home to TN, when a man named Rob Hedger, with IL DCFS came in, presented his card and stated he was taking Parrish Rose with him; since she was considered at risk.
He said, "in IL, Grandparents have no rights and are nobody. You have a snowball's chance in hell of ever getting this child back". That was June 10, 2025. We have not been allowed to see, or speak to her in all this time.
Parrish Rose has been exposed to such emotional trauma with this ordeal and cries for us, my step-son says. He is still awaiting his trial. DCFS says they are giving her up for adoption in 9 mos.
Chris Tye, reporter with CBS News in Chicago, has reported that in 20 months time, 174 children in IL DCFS custody have died; two were last month. We are terrified for our grandaughter's wellbeing!
DCFS and the DA says in order for us to be considered as "Fictive Kin" for placement, we must buy a home in Montgomery County, become IL residents, and become licensed as foster parents, before they give her up for adoption.
We just closed on a home there on Sept 26th...finally! We still have to get moved in, DCFS inspected and approved and get our training completed. It is just my husband and myself doing all this work.
Her next court date is 10/15; we need alot of prayers please!
Thank you & God Bless!
Please pray for my husband who had a surgery, and has a catheter to be removed next week. His bladder needs to be able to excreted normally or he could be on a catheter for a long time. He is upset and worried, but he knows Jesus and trusts God. He has grandkids and a lot left to do without physical restrictions. Thank you for lifting him up for total healing and restoration of his normally strong body.