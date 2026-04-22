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DAILY BIBLE VERSE

With a loud cry, Jesus breathed his last. The curtain of the temple was torn in two from top to bottom. And when the centurion, who stood there in front of Jesus, saw how he died, he said, “Surely this man was the Son of God!” Mark 15:37-39

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HYMNAL: ‘Tis So Sweet to Trust in Jesus

Author: Louisa M. R. Stead

Listen:

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1 ‘Tis so sweet to trust in Jesus,

and to take him at his word;

just to rest upon his promise,

and to know, “Thus saith the Lord.”

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Refrain:

Jesus, Jesus, how I trust him!

How I’ve proved him o’er and o’er!

Jesus, Jesus, precious Jesus!

O for grace to trust him more!

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2 O how sweet to trust in Jesus,

just to trust his cleansing blood;

and in simple faith to plunge me

neath the healing, cleansing flood! [Refrain]

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3 Yes, ‘tis sweet to trust in Jesus,

just from sin and self to cease;

just from Jesus simply taking

life and rest, and joy and peace. [Refrain]

Thank you for reading and singing along.